Proxima Clinical Research Named to Inc. Best in Business List

ProximaCRO
·4 min read

Proxima CRO among 241 companies recognized for putting purpose before profit

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Proxima Clinical Research is proud to announce it has been named to the Inc. Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The Inc. Best in Business Awards honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society. Proxima Clinical Research is a contract research organization (CRO) guiding innovative life sciences companies from product idea through development along the FDA journey to commercialization.

ProximaCRO, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture
ProximaCRO, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

"We are extremely honored to be included among these incredible companies named to the Inc. Best in Business list," says Kevin Coker, CEO and co-founder of Proxima CRO. "Our team at Proxima Clinical Research is among the best in the business and we are thrilled to be in a position to give back to our community. We get up every day knowing the work we do on a daily basis, for our clients as well as unfunded innovators, has had a tremendous impact on bringing promising MedTech to the U.S. market."

This list marks Inc. magazine's third annual celebration of companies making the biggest impact on their communities, industries, the environment, and society. Proxima CRO was recognized for the support it provides to early-stage life sciences companies, guiding emerging companies from the earliest stages of business set up and product development to fundraising and guidance for a successful journey through the FDA to market.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shines a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental, or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

"This recognition by Inc. Best in Business reflects the dynamic Superhero culture at Proxima CRO, which we named CAUSE: we place the highest value on Customer needs, hold ourselves Accountable, collaborate through Unity, celebrate our clients' Successes as our own, by delivering Excellence, every day," says Coker. "Advancing innovation is in our DNA and giving back to our industry and our community are a huge part of our continued growth and success."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, the editors at Inc. Magazine reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 categories - from advertising to sustainability to retail, and contract research organizations like Proxima CRO - including age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive - a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

Proxima Clinical Research is proud to be among the greats who have also been honored with the Inc. Best in Business, such as Halcyon, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Radio Flyer, Impossible Foods, Big Health, Fender, and Bitly, to name a few.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima CRO provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including inventors, emerging and high-growth companies, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center ("TMC"), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.

ABOUT INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visitInc.com.

# # #

Media Contact
Jennifer Horspool
(949) 933-4300
Jennifer.Horspool@proximacro.com

SOURCE: ProximaCRO



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735659/Proxima-Clinical-Research-Named-to-Inc-Best-in-Business-List

