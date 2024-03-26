Proxy Adviser Egan-Jones Backs Nelson Peltz’s Slate in Disney Board Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Proxy adviser Egan-Jones said Walt Disney Co. stockholders should support billionaire activist Nelson Peltz’s nominees to the entertainment giant’s board, saying it will force the company to “listen to new and different ideas.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

The endorsements issued Tuesday provide a boost to Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP, which controls about $3.5 billion of Disney shares. Trian has nominated Peltz as well as Jay Rasulo, Disney’s former chief financial officer. Institutional Shareholder Services last week also backed Peltz’s nomination.

Read More: Disney Board Fight Turns Into a Contest as Peltz Gathers Support

Egan-Jones also withheld support for two existing Disney board members, Mike Froman and Mel Lagomasino, and three other outside nominees, in a report that criticized Disney on a number of fronts.

In particular, Egan-Jones cited Disney’s lack of a management succession plan, its “highly problematic” relationship with the state government in Florida and the company’s “extremely dangerous entrance of the company and its management” into the nation’s culture wars.

The adviser said Disney’s board “appears cut off and unwilling to engage with investors and the broader market.”

Officials at Disney had no immediate comment. Representatives for Peltz didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Egan-Jones credited Peltz’s “record of prompting bold action to drive operational turnarounds” previously and Rasulo’s in-depth knowledge of Disney as reasons to back them.

Last week, ISS also withheld support for Lagomasino, the former chair of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s private banking business who’s served on the Disney board since 2015.

Story continues

Peltz’s efforts to gain board seats at Burbank, California-based Disney will be decided at the company’s April 3 annual meeting.

Shares of Disney were little changed in extended trading after the report came out. They closed Tuesday at $119.93, also little changed, and are up 33% this year.

(Updates with details of report starting in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.