Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,211.49
    +5.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,127.14
    -43.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,277.46
    +37.01 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.20
    +11.17 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.65
    +0.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    2,320.90
    +39.10 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    27.32
    +1.40 (+5.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0063 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3550
    -0.0100 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2647
    +0.0068 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6430
    +0.1010 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,556.51
    -49.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,937.44
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,451.85
    -387.06 (-0.97%)
     

Proxy adviser ISS backs call for independent board chair at Goldman Sachs

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Wednesday recommended investors support a call for an independent board chair at Goldman Sachs.

"Shareholders would benefit from more independent oversight in the form of an independent chair," ISS wrote in a report sent by a representative, ahead of the bank's annual shareholder meeting on April 24.

ISS also recommended votes 'for' all the bank's director nominees and said that "cautionary support" was warranted for its executive pay although the pay program relies too much on discretion.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

Advertisement