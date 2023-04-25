IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with the Co-Chair of Vinson & Elkins’ Shareholder Activism Practice. The in-person interview featured Patrick Gadson joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About Vinson & Elkins

For more than a century, Vinson & Elkins has provided outstanding client service across important industries that drive the global economy. Built on a strong culture of collaboration across 11 offices worldwide, V&E lawyers are committed to excellence, offering clients decades of legal experience in handling transactions, investments, projects and disputes across the globe. Learn more by visiting www.velaw.com or follow us on Twitter @VinsonandElkins or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Patrick Gadson

Patrick’s principal areas of practice are private equity, mergers and acquisitions and shareholder activism. Patrick is Co-Head of V&E’s Shareholder Activism practice, which advises public companies in competitive proxy solicitations, strategic investor relations, and corporate governance. He also counsels senior management, boards of directors, investment managers and both private equity and strategic investors in a wide variety of complex business transactions, corporate governance matters, strategic investor relations and other special situations. His experience includes advising clients in connection with shareholder activism related investments, hostile takeovers, public and private M&A transactions, strategic minority investments and corporate capital investments. Prior to joining Vinson & Elkins, Patrick practiced law at a leading shareholder activism law firm and a preeminent corporate law firm in New York City. Patrick is a member of the firm’s Diversity Executive Committee.

Contact:

CorpGov

www.CorpGov.com

Editor@CorpGov.com

The post Proxy Season Surprises: Patrick Gadson of Vinson & Elkins, Live From NYSE appeared first on CorpGov.