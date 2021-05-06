U.S. markets open in 5 hours

Proxymity and SLIB Partner to Deliver First Overseas Connection to Votaccess

·5 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Proxymity, the leading digital investor communications platform backed by the world's largest global custodians, and SLIB, the leading-edge software vendor in electronic voting and security services in France, announce their partnership and the connection between proxy voting solution, Proxymity PV, and SLIB's market-leading Votaccess platform. The interoperability between the two platforms is now live.

  • On May 3, 2021, Proxymity became the first overseas vendor to connect to the Votaccess platform, allowing global shareholders unprecedented access to the French market with SRDII compliance.

  • The Proxymity and SLIB partnership offers real-time voting and transparent investor communications for overseas shareholders that wish to connect with French issuers.

  • Investors using Votaccess and Proxymity now gain more than a week ahead of meetings to research and vote, facilitating better informed environmental, social and governance (ESG) decisions.

The connection between Proxymity PV and Votaccess guarantees that golden source meeting announcements direct from French issuers are instantly disseminated to intermediaries and investors globally, providing significant cost and governance benefits for the market and a solution to the SRDII requirements.

In addition, global votes are sent to issuers in real-time by Proxymity users. The mutual benefits of the improved market processing means:

  • Investors directly benefit from an average of six additional days to research ahead of casting their votes. Investors then receive a confirmation that their votes have been received and counted.

  • Issuers receive votes as soon as they are cast, allowing them an earlier sight of voting intentions than via any other market solution. Issuers can now determine which shareholders voted on which agenda points and benefit from the ability to communicate with their end-investor.

  • Adherence to SRDII requirements.

  • Ability to vote remotely which reduces the impact on the environment both due to minimised travel requirements and less paper use.

With the ever-increasing global focus on ESG, votes sent electronically via Proxymity PV and Votaccess removes the requirement to travel to meetings in person. Reduced need for paper and travel for voting has positive impacts on the environment, during and beyond the global COVID pandemic.

"We are thrilled to have collaborated with Proxymity to make this solution available to our clients and customers," said Philippe Cognet, CEO of SLIB. "Overseas investors can now communicate with French issuers more efficiently than it has ever been possible. This creates better governance and removes perceived barriers to investment in the French market, enhancing French issuers' attractiveness globally. We look forward to our ongoing relationship with Proxymity and future improvements and benefits that these new technologies will bring to the market."

Benefits provided by the collaboration to French issuers have also been noted by AFTI, the National Association of French Issuers.

"For the first time, global investors have the ability to digitally communicate with French issuers," said Dominique De Wit, former President of AFTI (Association Française des Professionnels des Titres). "This end-to-end connection is massively important to all companies in France and the investors that own shares. With the enforcement of SRDII regulations, it is clear that the industry needs to adopt modern technology, and the connection between SLIB's Votaccess and Proxymity PV is a key indicator of the progress we need in France, the EU and globally."

Dean Little, CEO and Co-Founder of Proxymity, added: "It's fantastic to be able to announce that our combined endeavours to connect Proxymity PV to SLIB's Votaccess platform is live and in operation. France is a crucial international market for Proxymity, and it was a priority to ensure that we had SRDII compliance and full market coverage for this year's proxy season, the first since SRDII has come into force. The benefits from an ESG point of view are clear to see and are poignant at a time when environmental, societal and governance issue are high on many people's agendas."

For any media enquiries:

About SLIB

SLIB is the leading software solutions provider for register & electronic voting, risk and post-trade markets.

SLIB supports the evolution of the security business in France and abroad by publishing innovative software solutions enabling investment service providers to streamline their process while mastering the risks associated with their activities.

SLIB is also Votaccess Operator, an essential platform for the digitalisation of General Meeting and electronic vote collection during the pre-General Meeting phase.

To offer even more innovative solutions, SLIB relies on TheLab, its research and development department dedicated to Blockchain and artificial intelligence solutions.

Claire-Lise Beaurenault
Communication Manager
Tél : +33 6 70 84 88 75
claire-lise.beaurenault@slib.com
www.slib.com - www.election-europe.com

Aurélie Dettwyler
Marketing & Communication Director
Tél : +33 6 27 56 65 06
aurelie.dettwyler@slib.com
www.slib.com - www.election-europe.com

About Proxymity

Proxymity's pioneering investor communications platform connects issuers, intermediaries and investors in real-time via its unique digital pathway, bringing efficiency, accuracy and transparency to every participant in the global custody chain.

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time they need to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received.

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors and making it easier for intermediaries to be efficient, timely and compliant when servicing their clients.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions (BNY Mellon, Citi, Clearstream Computershare, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, and State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io

Proxymity press contact: k.omenaka@proxymity.io

SOURCE: Proxymity



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644884/Proxymity-and-SLIB-Partner-to-Deliver-First-Overseas-Connection-to-Votaccess

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon expects $200 million in charges this year for job cuts

    The biggest U.S. oil producer has slashed costs, delayed projects and said it could trim an estimated 14,000 employees globally, or 15%, including contractors. Exxon reported its first annual loss last year as the COVID-19 pandemic battered energy demand. Exxon had set aside some money last year toward the costs.

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses While Treasuries Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks almost wiped out their gains as technology shares turned lower, offsetting optimism over solid corporate earnings and economic reports. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 notched an advance of less than 0.1% while the Nasdaq 100 ended in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson retreated, while Pfizer finished little changed on news the U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 shots. Peloton tumbled after recalling its treadmill products. Copper and lumber rallied, adding to inflation worries.As the world’s largest economy rebounds, an intense debate has emerged over whether actual price pressures are set to materialize. The five-year breakeven rate -- a proxy for the annual inflation rate bond traders expect over the span -- jumped to the highest since 2008. Despite the increase in commodity prices and supply shortages, several Fed officials said Wednesday that inflation is unlikely to get out of control.Money managers who’ve spent the bulk of their careers profiting from deflationary trends need to quickly switch gears or risk an “inflation shock” to their portfolios, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic.“Given the still high unemployment, and a decade of inflation undershoot, central banks will likely tolerate higher inflation and see it as temporary,” he wrote. “The question that matters the most is if asset managers will make a significant change in allocations to express an increased probability of a more persistent inflation.”Here are some key events to watch this week:Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%The MSCI World index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2003The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3907The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.20 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.82%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.6% to $1,787 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Uber sees driver cost rising as U.S. economy recovers

    (Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc signaled it would pay drivers more to get cars back on the road as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic and disclosed a $600 million charge to provide UK drivers with benefits, a sign of the potential costs if the United States requires more driver compensation. Shares of Uber were down 4.6% in after-hours trade. The cost and speed of business recovery is of paramount interest to investors, and Uber executives on Wednesday said the take rate, the share Uber takes in fees from each ride, would drop from the previous quarter to a 20% range.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 1.9% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.

  • Private Lenders Tremble Over Self-Dealing Probe at Toronto Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Private lenders in Canada are rushing to reassure investors after the country’s top capital markets regulator disclosed an investigation into alleged mismanagement and self-dealing at Bridging Finance Inc., a Toronto firm that provides credit to businesses.Executives at five other private lending firms in Canada said that the news of the Ontario Securities Commission investigation of Bridging over the weekend prompted numerous inquiries from their investors. They’re asking about those firms’ lending practices, how they place values on loans and how they prevent self-dealing, the executives said. They’re also asking how any new oversight of the sector might affect business.Colin Kilgour, a founder of Kilgour Williams Capital, took an empathetic tone in a note to his clients, offering full disclosure to allay any of their fears. “In the interest of full transparency, we welcome any investor in the fund who wishes to review the valuation methodology and/or the mark-to-market of the loan portfolio,” he wrote.An executive at another lender, who asked not to be identified, acknowledged that the scrutiny of Bridging is raising concerns about the sector as a whole.An Ontario court last week ordered PricewaterhouseCoopers to take control of Bridging, which manages about C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in loans mostly to small and midsize companies. That order was requested by the securities commission, which is looking into whether Bridging and senior executives misappropriated investor funds and failed to disclose conflicts of interest.The OSC says it has evidence that Bridging Chief Executive Officer David Sharpe received undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company controlled by Canadian entrepreneur Sean McCoshen. During that same period, Bridging’s funds were lending more than C$100 million to McCoshen’s other companies, the documents say.According to an affidavit sworn by OSC forensic accountant Daniel Tourangeau, much of the undisclosed money was moved into Sharpe’s investment accounts. Almost C$100,000 went to a car-leasing company, which Tourangeau believes was used to lease a 2013 Bentley GTC Mulliner and a 2018 Bentley Bentayaga for Sharpe’s use.“We drive pick-up trucks, not Bentleys,” Kilgour said in his note to clients.None of the allegations against Bridging or Sharpe has been proved in a court. Sharpe declined to comment.As the volume of negative-yielding debt has surged and investors look to capitalize on the additional returns illiquid assets can provide, private debt has increasingly become more appealing to institutional investors and family offices. Retail wealthy investors, with the help of financial advisers, have also been increasingly parking cash in private debt -- now approaching a $1 trillion market -- looking to boost returns.More: Ontario Says Lender Misappropriated Funds, CEO Took PaymentsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBI Steps Up Loan Relief, Liquidity for India’s Virus Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereIndia’s central bank announced new loan-relief measures for small businesses and pledged to inject 500 billion rupees ($6.8 billion) of liquidity to support the economy against a second deadly coronavirus wave.Some businesses will be eligible for loan restructuring to give them more time to repay debt and keep them going through the pandemic, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an unscheduled address on Wednesday. He also announced steps to boost credit for health care services, provide fresh lending to vaccine-makers and a bond-buying program.The Covid-19 wave that has slammed India in recent weeks is likely to worsen before tapering off sometime later this month, forecasters warn. Pressure from industry groups has started mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose lockdowns across the country to stem its spread, a move he has so far resisted to avoid the economic damage suffered last year.“Given the state of daily infections and the impact on economy, the announced measures are a start, but perhaps not material enough to help the financial sector,” said Saswata Guha, senior director of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings Ltd. in India. “The impact of the second wave can be much more on the small businesses and individual borrowers.”READ: World’s Biggest Covid Crisis Threatens Modi’s Grip on IndiaSovereign bonds gained, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes falling two basis points to 5.99%. Banking shares rose 1.1%, outperforming a 0.6% gain in the bellwether stocks index. The rupee weakened to 73.97 versus the dollar.“The devastating speed with which the virus affects different regions of the country has to be matched by swift-footed and wide-ranging actions that are calibrated, sequenced and well-timed so as to reach out to various sections of society and business right down to the smallest and the most vulnerable,” Das said.Here are the key takeaways from Das’s speech:RBI to buy 350 billion rupees of bonds under the ‘Government Securities Acquisition Programme’ -- India’s version of quantitative easing -- on May 20Sees outlook ‘highly uncertain’ and clouded with downside risks, but doesn’t see a major change to inflation forecastCentral bank allowed lenders to dip into their floating provisions to set aside money for bad loans till March 31 2022Small businesses can avail a fresh loan recast, provided they weren’t part of a previous program last September and were servicing debt regularly as of March 31RBI will provide separate liquidity of up to 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) via three-year repo operations to small finance banks to lend to poor borrowersDas has been meeting with bankers and shadow lenders in recent weeks to discuss the economic situation, possible stress to balance sheets and credit flow in the system.Localized lockdowns imposed by Indian states to flatten the world’s fastest-rising pandemic curve have already started to impact businesses and jobs, with the potential to increase the number of problem loans.(Updates with analyst comment in third paragraph, details in fourth and fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq 100’s Worst Day Since March Sparked by Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bulls have shrugged off inflation angst for months. That got a lot harder to do on Tuesday.Janet Yellen roiled markets when she said interest rates may have to rise moderately to keep the economy from overheating. Already showing signs of jitters over rising prices, investors headed for the exits on the Treasury Secretary’s comments, delivering the worst day since March for the Nasdaq 100.The mere suggestion that the Federal Reserve may have to unpin rates from near zero -- a comment Yellen softened after markets closed -- was enough to rattle bulls after the latest market runup sparked a flurry of bubble speculation. The S&P 500 has added more than 10% already this year and valuations have reached levels last seen two decades ago.“Given where valuations are, given where optimism is, given how fast and far we’ve come, it feels like the market is due for a little correction,” David Spika, president of GuideStone Capital Management, said by phone. “There’s a lot of good news out there but it really feels like it’s all priced in.”Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while tech megacaps have tumbled amid worries that inflation will make it difficult for future profits to live up to elevated valuations.Stocks with stretched valuations bore the brunt of Tuesday’s selling. A group of unprofitable tech firms tumbled 3.4%, extending its decline from a February peak to almost 30%. An index tracking recent initial public offerings, most of which have yet to make money, sank 2.6%.As selling picked up, options traders scrambled for protection. At one point the Cboe Volatility Index, a measure of cost for options tied to the S&P 500 known as VIX, jumped to nearly 22. It closed at more than 19, the highest level since March.Lately, skittishness has been especially visible among professional speculators. Fund clients at Bank of America sold equities for a fifth week, with average selling rising to levels not seen since the firm began tracking the data in 2008. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., hedge funds in April disposed of stocks for the first time in eight months. Similar pessimism was evident at Morgan Stanley, where clients last week dumped banks and materials stocks.Even if they’re not known as steadfast bulls, the industry’s exit is getting extreme. It’s not immediately clear what’s behind the selling spree. Yet from stretched valuations to peak growth and the looming risk of tax hikes, the list of reasons for caution is getting long.“The general impression would be that they see an opportunity to exit at a higher level with the potential to maybe come back into the equity market later in the year,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “Hedge funds are opportunistic investors.”The aversion among hedge funds contrasts with the buoyant sentiment among retail investors and corporate America. At BofA, wealthy individuals snapped up shares for 10 straight weeks while corporate clients accelerated buybacks of their own stocks amid the best earnings season in more than a decade.After being burned by a retail-driven short squeeze in late January, hedge funds are reloading on bearish wagers. In April, Goldman’s clients boosted short positions on individual stocks for a third straight month.(A prior version of this story corrected the month in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Stocks Fall as Tech Sees Biggest Drop in Six Months

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks tumbled on Tuesday, with the tech sector suffering its biggest drop since late October, mirroring a selloff on the Nasdaq. Losses accelerated after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that rates may have to rise to prevent the economy from overheating.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 1.4%, with almost all sectors in the red. Tech stocks plunged 3.7%, with ASML Holding NV and Infineon Technologies AG among the biggest decliners. Ferrari NV led carmakers lower after delaying a longstanding earnings goal because of the pandemic.Lockdown winners such as HelloFresh SE slumped as investors looked toward prospects of economic reopenings after the meal-kit maker posted results that met estimates. Germany’s DAX Index was the worst performer among Europe’s major benchmarks, with today’s 2.5% drop its worst since late December.Stocks are tumbling after a tepid April, which saw the region’s benchmark trading in a range after surging to an all-time high. While shares initially rose on optimism about a proposed easing of travel restrictions in the region, they reversed gains later, accelerating declines alongside U.S. equities.Meanwhile, German remote-access software firm TeamViewer AG slumped despite better-than-expected earnings, as the plans to ease restrictions weighed on the stock. Online pharmacies Shop Apotheke Europe NV and Zur Rose Group AG also declined.Pandemic Winners Fall Amid Travel Plans, Post-Earnings Drops “We’re at really high levels, and we need more than just good wording from the companies to go further,” Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM EK in Eppstein, Germany, said in an interview. “It feels like every report is raising guidance -- at least that limits perceived downside.”The old adage of “sell in May and go away” is something to set one’s mind to this year, he said.Danish jeweler Pandora A/S was boosted by an earnings beat and guidance upgrade. Oil majors such as BP Plc and Total SE gained as oil advanced on optimism that the resumption of economic activity in the U.S. and Europe will underpin demand.You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer Sees $26 Billion From Covid Shot, Big Potential Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. laid out a plan to turn its Covid-19 vaccine into a long-term business, clinching supply agreements that will yield $26 billion in sales this year while expanding the shot to children and developing new formulations that can combat variants and be stored more easily.The drugmaker’s revenue forecast was an increase from $15 billion, reflecting the strong demand worldwide for a return to normalcy. Pfizer said it now expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses this year under contracts signed as of mid-April, with half the profits going to its partner in developing the shot, BioNTech SE.The company will add $500 million to its research and development spending this year to invest in Covid-19 treatments and other vaccines using the cutting-edge messenger RNA technology. That investment comes as Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla bets Covid-19 will become endemic, requiring people to get regular shots for years to come.“Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine -– similar to that of the flu vaccines –- is a likely outcome,” Bourla said in remarks prepared for a Tuesday analyst call.Shares of Pfizer were up 0.2% to $39.89 at 1:47 p.m. in New York trading. Through the close of trading on Monday, the drugmaker had gained 8.2% this year.In the first quarter, the Covid-19 vaccine known as BNT162b2 drew $3.5 billion in sales, based on deliveries to more than 50 countries, the New York-based company said in its earnings statement Tuesday.”We are in discussions with a number of countries around the world for multi-year contracts for the potential supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses during 2022 and beyond,” Bourla said.Meanwhile, the vaccine partners are studying their shot in children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Pfizer expects to seek an emergency-use authorization for two cohorts (age 2 to 5, and 5 to 11) in September, and for those six months to 2 years in the fourth quarter. Clearance is expected imminently for those 12 to 15.Next-Generation ShotBourla said Pfizer is testing a third dose of the existing formulation of its Covid shot to determine whether a booster provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus variants currently in circulation.The company has begun evaluating an updated formulation that encodes the spike protein of the variant first identified in South Africa. “This study is designed to establish a regulatory pathway to update the current vaccine to address any future variant of potential concern in approximately 100 days,” Bourla said.Pfizer expects immunogenicity data for both studies in early July. That month, or in early August, the company will also report safety data from an ongoing study of the vaccine in pregnant women.The drug giant is also seeking to improve delivery. On Friday, Pfizer approached U.S. regulators with data that would support the vaccine being stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for as long as four weeks. It’s also working on a new formulation that could be stored in a refrigerator for 10 weeks, and as long as six months at -50° to -70° centigrade. Bourla said he expects data from this formulation in August.Antiviral CandidatesSeparately, Pfizer is testing two antiviral candidates -- one drug given intravenously, one pill -- to treat patients who have contracted Covid. The former will launch into late-stage studies in May, while the latter will kick start in July.Altogether, Pfizer is boosting its full-year guidance for adjusted research and development expenses in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion “to incorporate anticipated spending on incremental Covid-19 related programs and other mRNA-based projects that are not part of the BioNTech collaboration,” Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said in prepared remarks.Pfizer and BioNTech are splitting R&D costs related to their vaccine.Bourla, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, said the current profit and cost-sharing dynamic that exists between the company and BioNTech is “set in stone” moving into the future, even as it reconfigures its strategy for an endemic phase of Covid.2022 ProductionPfizer and BioNTech will have the capacity to produce at least 3 billion doses in 2022. The companies have already made progress in securing vaccine contracts for next year and beyond.Pfizer has signed a supply agreement with Israel to provide enough Covid shots to protect every eligible citizen in 2022, and with Canada to supply as many as 125 million doses in 2022 and 2023, with options of 60 million additional doses in 2024.Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said those who have been fully immunized will likely only need a single booster shot each year as immunity wanes. Pfizer will still deliver full two-dose regimens to places where the vaccine rollout has been slower going into the years ahead.But some on Wall Street remain skeptical that the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership can maintain high demand for its vaccine well into the future.“Sales are clearly exceeding expectations, and this trend likely continues into 2022,” said JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott in a note to investors. “However, these sales are unlikely to be sustainable anywhere near current levels longer term.”Beyond CovidPfizer’s foray into messenger RNA, the new technology that’s been validated in the pandemic, goes well beyond its Covid vaccine, according to Bourla.The company will move two mRNA flu shots into clinical trials come the third quarter, and will also explore using the technology to address other infectious diseases, cancers and genetic disease.Asked whether Pfizer had considered acquiring BioNTech, Bourla said he speaks with the German company’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer “almost every day,” and that they would embark on new partnerships, but declined to comment on deal prospects.Excluding the Covid vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.Blood thinner Eliquis sales grew 25% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Breast cancer drug Ibrance and its Prevnar vaccine franchise, however, underperformed analysts’ expectations.“It was a difficult quarter in general for the industry,” Bourla said in the interview. “Our ability to have such a phenomenal performance in the other business makes me even more proud.”(Adds CEO comment on Pfizer’s partnership with BioNTech in the 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Interest Rates Surge, Brazil Corporate Bond Market Reawakens

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s local market for corporate debt is back in expansion mode after last year’s wipeout.It looks to be a return to the glory days of a few years ago, when credit funds had been among the fastest-growing investments as Brazilian savers moved away from government bonds in search of higher payouts on floating-rate notes from companies. All that was derailed last year as the coronavirus set in and holders rushed for the exits. So far in 2021, sales are up 70% from the same span of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with investors piling in amid forecasts for higher interest rates in the months ahead.The revival is still in its early stages, with just three months of fund inflows since the turnaround began, but it’s paved the way for a boom in funding for infrastructure projects. After last year’s withdrawals prompted some money managers to shutter their corporate bond funds, the sector is once again vacuuming up cash amid signs the economy is emerging from the worst of its pandemic malaise.“There is no selling pressure anymore since the biggest sellers, the more fragile credit funds, simply disappeared,” said Alexandre Muller, a partner and portfolio manager in Rio de Janerio at JPG Gestao de Recursos, which has 29 billion reais ($5.4 billion) in assets under management. “There was a cleansing effect.”Brazil’s rebound is coming after a painful 2020. While credit markets around the world suffered steep losses as the pandemic set in, they roared back in the third and fourth quarters in most of the developed world. Not so in Brazil, where local bond issuance dropped 41% for the year and investors pulled money from credit funds for 11 straight months.Prices tumbled with only a few banks as buyers, burning savers who had only recently grown comfortable with the idea of holding investments riskier than government bonds. The amount of money in credit funds had surged to a peak of 100 billion reais in June 2019, from 15 billion reais in 2014, according to JGP, which measures the holdings of independent firms.One of the reasons for the growing popularity was that about half the funds allowed investors to withdraw their money with almost no notice. That turned the funds into a hard-to-resist source of immediate cash for holders grappling with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.Credit funds posted record outflows of 9.6 billion reais in March 2020 followed by 4.1 billion in April, according to JGP. Withdrawals only stopped this February, by which time holdings had shriveled to 60 billion reais.“The Brazilian bond market is going back to normality,” said Rogerio Monori, the Sao Paulo-based corporate and investment banking director at Banco BV.Of course the market is still smaller than it was at its peak, and remains tiny relative to the amount of local government debt outstanding, which stood at 5 trillion reais in March. There’s also a risk that the relentless pandemic tearing through the country has the potential to undercut the revival in the corporate market.For now, though, Brazil’s interest rates have found a sweet spot for encouraging debt issuance. Average yield spreads over the benchmark rate have fallen to 2 percentage points after reaching as high as 5 points last year, according to an index calculated by JGP. That’s an attractive rate for borrowers.Apparel retailer Lojas Renner SA in March sold bonds due in 2025 paying a 160 basis points spread, down from a 300 basis point premium it paid in May last year for slightly shorter notes. Utility company Aegea Saneamento e Participacoes SA sold notes due in 2027 in April at a 215 basis point spread, compared with a 300 basis point premium on shorter-term notes it sold in September.While the spread has shrunk, the underlying benchmark rate looks likely to increase in coming months, boosting the appeal of corporate debt relative to equities or other riskier investments. The central bank raised the overnight rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% in March, and indicated another increase of the same size in May. Traders are already pricing in additional 250 basis points in increases later this year, which would take the key rate to 6%.“The spreads are still good to investors in relation to the credit risk from the companies,” said Laurence Mello, a credit fund manager at AZ Quest Investimentos, which has 17 billion reais under management.Companies are also finding it easier to sell longer-term debt, with maturities of up to 10 years for inflation-linked bonds and six years for those tied to the overnight rate, according to Felipe Wilberg, the fixed income and structured product managing director at Banco Itau BBA, the biggest underwriter of local corporate bonds this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Most Brazil companies issued debt last year to buy smaller rivals, Wilberg said. This year, operators of airports, railways and roads are becoming a bigger part of the mix, taking advantage of new concessions auctioned by the government and favorable tax treatment for bonds that are tied to infrastructure.As the market continues to normalize, more companies are expected to issue local bonds. Waterworks that serve the state of Rio de Janeiro were privatized last week and will need 22.7 billion reais of investments, some of which could come from local capital markets.More issuance would be good news for investors who are siting on high levels of cash and looking for opportunities to put their money to work.“We are very excited about this asset class,” said Artur Nehmi, a Sao Paulo-based fixed income manager at Fundos de Investimento, which has 3 billion reais under management. “Prices are still good.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Recall Tests Analyst Devotion as Stock Slump Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc.’s earnings report on Thursday was supposed to be the company’s chance to show off faster product deliveries. Instead, the equipment-maker finds itself in a tight spot over treadmill recalls that has investors second-guessing their devotion to a foundering stock.After weeks of pushing back against U.S. regulator warnings about Peloton’s treadmills following the death of a child and other safety incidents, the recall jarred traders and even prompted a rebuke from a senator. The stock sank 15%, the most in six months, as investors considered the costs in addition to potential knock-on effects that could threaten sales growth.“This may have other unquantifiable impacts to long-term demand,” said Ed Yruma, a KeyBanc analyst. Yruma, who has a buy-equivalent rating, said he would be re-evaluating his financial projections after Peloton’s earnings call on Thursday afternoon.Investors’ love affair with Peloton was already strained before the recalls.Shares of the the New York-based company had fallen 36% this year as it struggled with extended delivery times and the easing of Covid-related lockdowns raised concerns about sales growth in coming quarters.The stock is now the worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index after soaring more than fivefold in 2020. Still, of the 29 analysts tracked by Bloomberg that cover Peloton, all but five were recommending investors buy the stock ahead of Wednesday’s news. Wall Street’s optimism combined with sinking shares have pushed the gap between analyst targets and the stock price to 90%, the widest margin since Peloton’s 2019 market debut.Peloton’s predicament is reminiscent of those endured by other consumer-facing companies that were hit with blows to their reputations at a time they were enjoying a honeymoon with Wall Street analysts. Usually, the path to recovery is neither swift nor sure.After Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. grappled with diners being sickened by food-borne illnesses, the stock needed almost four years to retrace the highs touched in 2015. Lululemon lost some of its halo last decade after complaints about the fabric quality in yoga pants -- a situation worsened when the company founder suggested in 2013 that the gripes arose because the clothes just didn’t work “for some women’s bodies.” That stock took about six years to climb back into record territory.Prior to the recall, Peloton bulls had been banking on a strong earnings report as a potential rally starter, with expectations for progress in fixing shipping delays after the company pledged to spend more than $100 million to improve delivery times. The focus has now shifted to details about the recall, including costs, how Peloton plans to implement fixes and the fate of its new treadmill model that was set to debut in the U.S. later this month.In earnings calls with analysts over the past several months, Peloton executives touted how the cheaper Tread model beat sales expectations in the U.K., saying that it could eventually be a “rocket ship” for the company. The treadmill opportunity was potentially larger than bikes, they said, and expected its impact to be larger in fiscal 2022.Long-Term CommitmentIn spite of a near term hit to the company’s bottom line and potentially to its reputation amid the likelihiood for more lawsuits, most analysts are still positive on Peloton’s ability to maintain a rapid pace of revenue expansion. As of late afternoon Wednesday, Peloton got only one downgrade, a cut to neutral from buy, at Bank of America.“We acknowledge that this recall will likely result in significant near-term one time financial costs and operational disruption, with potential reputational damage,” said Truist analyst Youssef Squali, who has a buy rating.While Squali anticipates the new treadmill release will probably be delayed, he estimates that treadmill sales account for less than 10% of Peloton’s revenue and said the company’s long-term growth prospects remain intact.Peloton’s “long-term standing (after it puts this issue behind it) and opportunity within this massive segment remain strong,” he wrote in a research note on Wednesday.What Bloomberg Intelligence said:The recall could lead to a financial impact of $550-$600 million, assuming a 100% recall rate. The near-term hit on growth may not be significant, as we calculate more than 90% of its hardware revenue comes from bikes.- Amine Bensaid, BI analyst(Adds details of other consumer product crises beginning in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore Press to Spin Off Media Into Non-Profit Entity

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Press Holdings Ltd., owner of the country’s flagship daily newspaper, plans to spin off its media business into a non-profit entity after conducting a strategic review of its businesses.Faced with a steadfast decline in the media business, Singapore Press -- which also invests in properties from shopping malls to student accommodation -- has approached the government with a proposal to put the unit on a sustainable financial footing, it said in a statement on Thursday. The government has indicated its support for the restructure, it said.“SPH shareholders are not likely to tolerate the continued negative impact that the media business has on the company’s financial prospects,” company chairman Lee Boon Yang said at a briefing. “On the other hand, we cannot allow a functioning, trusted and respected media organisation to be whittled down over time by market pressure and commercial constraints.”The company will provide initial resources and funding worth at least S$110 million ($82 million) to a new unit, which will eventually be transferred to a non-profit entity.This structure that allows the media business to “seek funding from a range of public and private sources with a shared interest in supporting quality journalism and credible information is the optimal solution,” the company said in a statement. The publisher of The Straits Times and The Business Times added that winding up or selling the business were not feasible options given the function of providing news and information to the public.Last year, the conglomerate swung to its first full-year loss on record, based on data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 1990, after consecutive years of shrinking net income. Its media business accounted for more than half of its revenue last year while property made up about 38%, according to data compiled by BloombergNew ModelSingapore Press said that while such a model may be unfamiliar in the country, many news organizations overseas are operating under these funding structures. These include the Guardian in the U.K. that’s been controlled by the Scott Trust since 1936 and the Tampa Bay Times in the U.S. that’s owned by the non-profit Poynter Institute, it said.SPH’s shares were halted for trading on Thursday pending release of the announcement. They have gained 17% since the end of March, set for their third straight quarter of gains.Shares rose to their highest in more than a year in April, before paring some of those gains, after company said in March that it is undertaking a strategic review to consider options for its various businesses.During the briefing, chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung said the review of its remaining businesses continues.Credit Suisse Group AG is financial adviser to Singapore Press, while Evercore Asia (Singapore) Pte. has been appointed to advise the company’s board of directors.(Updates with chairman’s comments in third paragraph and advisers in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bulls Hoping for Hawkish Tone from Fed Speakers

    We’re looking for the volatility to continue partly due to the bank holiday in Japan, and as traders prepare for Friday’s U.S. payrolls report.

  • Westpac Probed by Regulator on Insider Trading Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s securities regulator is probing Westpac Banking Corp. on allegations of insider trading, just months after the country’s second-biggest lender paid a record fine to settle breaches of anti-money laundering laws.The allegations relate to Westpac’s role in executing a A$12 billion ($9.3 billion) interest-rate swap transaction with a consortium of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd. and a group of IFM entities in October 2016, according to a statement on Wednesday from the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.The probe comes after Westpac paid an A$1.3 billion fine for violating rules to prevent money laundering last year, capping a saga that dented the bank’s reputation and cost former Chief Executive Officer Brian Hartzer his job. Scrutiny on the nation’s biggest banks remains intense after years of scandals and a litany of misbehavior plagued the institutions at the heart of Australia’s economy. “The sad reality is the banks are often absorbing remediation costs, litigation costs, and penalties,” said Nathan Zaia, Sydney-based analyst at Morningstar Inc. It’s too early to know whether Westpac will be fined, though “we don’t envisage it being large enough to materially damage the equity value of the bank,” he said.Westpac said it’s taking the new allegations seriously and is considering its position. Shares ended Wednesday down 0.1% in Sydney.Inside InformationASIC said it began proceedings Wednesday against the firm in the Federal Court for insider trading, unconscionable conduct and breaches of its Australian financial services licensee obligations.According to the allegations, at about 7 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2016, the AustralianSuper consortium signed an agreement with the New South Wales government for the acquisition of Ausgrid, the state’s electricity infrastructure owner.The regulator alleges that by about 8:30 a.m. Westpac knew, or believed, it would be selected by the consortium to execute the interest rate swap transaction on that morning. ASIC alleges this was inside information.Read more here on ASIC’s concise statement filed in the courtThen, when the market opened at 8:30 a.m., Westpac traders bought and sold interest rate derivative products in order to pre-position Westpac in anticipation of the execution of the swap transaction, according to the ASIC statement. The bank executed the trade at 10:27 a.m., the regulator said.Westpac didn’t provide the consortium with full disclosure about its intention to pre-position its trading books prior to executing the swap transaction, ASIC said.Interest rate swaps are futures contracts that aren’t traded on public exchanges.The New South Wales government sold a 50.4% stake in the power network Ausgrid in a deal that at the time valued the entire company at about A$20.8 billion. As part of the transaction, a special purpose vehicle was set up in syndicated debt funding. The accompanying interest rate swap transaction, valued at about A$12 billion, remains the largest such transaction in the history of Australian capital markets, ASIC said.Improvements Made?In 2018, Westpac was fined A$3.3 million for engaging in “unconscionable conduct” in attempting to manipulate Australia’s bank-bill swap rate. Earlier that year it was cleared of allegations its traders rigged that key money market rate, which is used to price trillions of dollars in derivatives.ASIC’s case is being helmed by Philip Crutchfield QC, a lawyer who also led the case against banks including Westpac for alleged bank-bill swap manipulation.Wednesday’s allegations come just months after Westpac last year settled with AUSTRAC, the government agency responsible for weeding out criminality in the financial system, paying the largest levy ever against an Australian firm.“It’s fair for investors to be disappointed when they hear the bank undertaking in questionable conduct, but this was a few years ago,” said Morningstar’s Zaia. A long-running government inquiry into the financial industry along with the AUSTRAC fine has “hopefully” improved regulatory and compliance framworks, and lowered the risk of such things happening again, he said.(Updates with share price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Muni Bonds See Longest Winning Streak Over Treasuries Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s municipal bonds are staging their longest winning streak against Treasuries in seven years.State and local debt has benefited from a surge of cash in 2021 that’s showed no signs of letting up, with President Joe Biden’s plans for higher taxes on the wealthy catalyzing demand for the bonds that pay tax-free interest. That flood of money has helped municipal returns’ beat Treasuries for seven straight months through April, with state and local debt posting a gain of 0.8% last month, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.But with debt sales by states and cities poised to pick up and investor resistance to the historically rich levels rising, May could snap the winning streak. Already, benchmark muni yields have ticked up about five basis points since the start of last week. John Miller, head of municipals at Nuveen, noted in a May 3 note that selloff brought the securities closer to fair value.Muni-Bond Sales Set to Surge in Boon to Managers Flush With CashStill, analysts say they’re still expecting the market’s overall strength to continue as inflows into municipal-bond mutual funds shows no signs of abating. Bank of America Corp. strategists said there’s the potential for another market rally in May.Barclays Plc strategists said the demand will help avoid a summertime correction in bond prices, even with valuations near record highs. They noted that municipals may outperform if interest rates rise again, which hurt Treasuries earlier this year. Municipals tend to outperform in rising-rate environments.“Even if rates sell off further, tax-exempts will likely follow, but should outperform, supported by a combination of low supply, strong inflows, heavy bond redemptions over the course of the summer; large cash cushions of mutual funds; and improving credit quality of municipal bonds,” the Barclays strategists said.James Iselin, a managing director at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, said it’s unclear what could “dislodge” market conditions, given demand has stayed strong and new issuance of bonds has remained manageable.“So far, the technicals are really driving the show right now,” he said.Related: Municipal Bonds Keep Playing Hot Hand Amid Broad Tax ConcernsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.