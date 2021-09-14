PRT launches 100 Complete Struts in line with new APAC standards

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Ride Technology (PRT), a global leading brand of Automotive Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies, has added again 100 Complete Struts to its expansive portfolio of products for the Asia-Pacific market.

Some of the new applications for models such as Ford Escape 2019, Nissan Frontier (NP300/Navara), Toyota 4Runner and Chevrolet Cruze help to add more than 2,800 existing products available for the Asia market.

PRT is an established brand in North America, with over 25 years of experience in producing aftermarket shock absorbers and struts for a wide variety of vehicles. PRT has refined and honed its manufacturing process to the highest levels.

"PRT is certified and recognized worldwide for its high performance and technology products, we are continually bringing innovative solutions to our global clients, launching to Aftermarket items with the same quality components used in the OE market," highlights Bruno Bello, Category and Marketing Manager at PRT.

PRT's focus on quality is in line with the automotive industry's renewed call for higher-quality products. In alignment with initiatives of new APAC standards, PRT's products remain one of the top choices because of the OEM quality and affordable price.

All PRT products undergo advanced testing in state-level laboratories with high-precision measuring rooms that strictly calibrate products according to manufacturer specifications.

PRT also combines its spring fatigue testing machine with specialized analysis software to simulate real-world driving and working environments to produce optimized structure and performance.

All these innovations have been internationally certified, with PRT's manufacturing process having earned the ISO/TS16949 Quality Management System certification.

About PRT

PRT (Performance Ride Technology) has been operating for more than 25 years and has a major presence in over 67 countries. PRT produces parts that can be used in almost all types of vehicles, from cars, to SUVs, and even trucks. PRT is ISO-certified and adheres to the strictest quality standards of car manufacturers.

For more information, you can reach PRT's customer relationship service by calling +66 (61) 541-5546 or email: ann.budsamalee@add-asia.com . You can also visit its website: www.prtautoparts.com

