U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.00
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,936.00
    +66.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,449.25
    +12.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.50
    +5.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.66
    +0.21 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0600
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,273.40
    -183.89 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.52
    +17.64 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,622.43
    +175.06 (+0.57%)
     

PRT launches 100 Complete Struts in line with new APAC standards

·2 min read

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Ride Technology (PRT), a global leading brand of Automotive Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies, has added again 100 Complete Struts to its expansive portfolio of products for the Asia-Pacific market.

For the full multimedia release, click here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/PRT_202109.shtml

Global OE Manufacturer (PRNewsfoto/PRT (Performance Ride Technology))
Global OE Manufacturer (PRNewsfoto/PRT (Performance Ride Technology))
Under Customers&#x002019; Cars (PRNewsfoto/PRT (Performance Ride Technology))
Under Customers’ Cars (PRNewsfoto/PRT (Performance Ride Technology))
Complete Line (PRNewsfoto/PRT (Performance Ride Technology))
Complete Line (PRNewsfoto/PRT (Performance Ride Technology))
PRT MyFirst - Carmy (PRNewsfoto/PRT (Performance Ride Technology))
PRT MyFirst - Carmy (PRNewsfoto/PRT (Performance Ride Technology))

Some of the new applications for models such as Ford Escape 2019, Nissan Frontier (NP300/Navara), Toyota 4Runner and Chevrolet Cruze help to add more than 2,800 existing products available for the Asia market.

PRT is an established brand in North America, with over 25 years of experience in producing aftermarket shock absorbers and struts for a wide variety of vehicles. PRT has refined and honed its manufacturing process to the highest levels.

"PRT is certified and recognized worldwide for its high performance and technology products, we are continually bringing innovative solutions to our global clients, launching to Aftermarket items with the same quality components used in the OE market," highlights Bruno Bello, Category and Marketing Manager at PRT.

PRT's focus on quality is in line with the automotive industry's renewed call for higher-quality products. In alignment with initiatives of new APAC standards, PRT's products remain one of the top choices because of the OEM quality and affordable price.

All PRT products undergo advanced testing in state-level laboratories with high-precision measuring rooms that strictly calibrate products according to manufacturer specifications.

PRT also combines its spring fatigue testing machine with specialized analysis software to simulate real-world driving and working environments to produce optimized structure and performance.

All these innovations have been internationally certified, with PRT's manufacturing process having earned the ISO/TS16949 Quality Management System certification.

About PRT

PRT (Performance Ride Technology) has been operating for more than 25 years and has a major presence in over 67 countries. PRT produces parts that can be used in almost all types of vehicles, from cars, to SUVs, and even trucks. PRT is ISO-certified and adheres to the strictest quality standards of car manufacturers.

For more information, you can reach PRT's customer relationship service by calling +66 (61) 541-5546 or email: ann.budsamalee@add-asia.com. You can also visit its website: www.prtautoparts.com

Follow PRT's social media pages:

  • facebook.com/prtautoparts

  • instagram.com/prtautoparts

  • twitter.com/prt_autoparts

  • pinterest.com/prtautoparts

SOURCE PRT (Performance Ride Technology)

Recommended Stories

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have surged to a 10-year high amid rising costs for goods the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping on the lights. Materials from aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records. A gauge of spot commodities prices jumped to the highest level since May 2011. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind m

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, Cut Her Out of Pay, Influencer Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

    OPEC sprang a surprise even as natural gas prices soared, fueling high investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Freshworks aims for nearly $9 billion valuation in US IPO

    Freshworks disclosed on Monday that it is aiming for a valuation of up to $9 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, in which it is hoping to raise over $800 million. The California-based firm, which started its journey in India and rivals Salesforce, said it plans to sell 28.5 million shares at a price range of $28 to $32. Freshworks had originally filed paperwork for its IPO in late August, but hadn't disclosed several figures.

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Five-Year Plan and Continued Strategic Clearwater Consolidation

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate five-year plan along with the continued consolidation of assets in the Clearwater. The five-year plan highlights the significant free funds flow(1) the Company's assets generate and the flexibility to direct funds to achieving long-term debt targets, return of capital to shareholders, and incremental growth of the business both organically and through M&A opportunities. Tamarack continues to take a disci

  • Investors Score Big On Five Companies Making $1 Billion A Day

    Warren Buffett may have panic sold some stocks — but he's still on top of the S&P 500 in at least one way: Sheer profitability.

  • Some businesses welcome Biden's vaccination mandate while others worry about the costs, effects on worker shortages

    Many larger firms welcome the directive, while smaller businesses with about 100 employees worry about its effect on labor shortages.