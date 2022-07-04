U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.65
    -0.78 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    +0.06 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0360
    -0.1390 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,184.67
    -33.79 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.72
    -4.42 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,154.12
    +218.50 (+0.84%)
     

PRT Signs Strategic Partnership with Seri Wathana Group to Better Serve Thai Customers

·2 min read

Drivers around the region will benefit from a joint effort to deliver quality solutions.

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRT (Performance Ride Technology), a brand of ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited (SHA: 603089), and one of the world's largest exporters of Shocks, Struts, and Complete Strut Assemblies, is today announcing a partnership with Seri Wathana Group, the family-run business and established pioneer of the Thailand automotive industry. This strategic partnership will allow the Seri Wathana Group to continue offering the best quality products for customers at competitive prices, with a view on sustainability and growth.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the leading automakers and are available for the latest and mainstream models worldwide, including Passenger Cars, SUVs, Pickups, Light Trucks, and Commercial and Heavy-Duty Vehicles. Specifically within Asia, PRT has launched many new products in the last year, including essential models from Toyota, Subaru, Ford, and BMW, among others.

As Thailand's aftermarket continues growing, Seri Wathana Group recognizes the importance of trustworthy partners such as PRT in providing safe and technologically-advanced products.

"Over the years, Seri Wathana Group has been searching for the right partner for this product group. We have confidence in the management at PRT, and we share the common goal of developing a wide range of high-quality shock absorbers for customers in Thailand," shared Olarik Hosakul, the Managing Director at Seri Wathana Enterprise Co., Ltd. He added, "PRT is the obvious choice to strengthen the company's product offering for independent aftermarket customers."

Together, the companies will continue to look to the future and help ensure that quality remains the hallmark of products that keep users safe on the road.

About PRT

ADD is one of the world's largest manufacturers of Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies, with nearly 30 years of expertise in Ride Control and Automotive Products, doing businesses in 135 countries worldwide, with a strong presence in OE and OES developments and a leading presence in the Global Aftermarket Business. PRT is synonymous with Quality, Complete Coverage, Advanced Features and built-in Profit Potential for its Customers. PRT products are produced and tested under the strictest OE quality processes required by the leading automakers. Performance Ride Technology is in our DNA!

More information can be found at the PRT website: https://prtautoparts.com/.

SOURCE PRT (Performance Ride Technology)

