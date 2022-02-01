U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.25
    -13.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,925.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,867.50
    -37.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.30
    -11.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    +0.32 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1249
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3448
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9300
    -0.1940 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,575.04
    +1,624.23 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.75
    +50.57 (+6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,041.24
    +39.26 (+0.15%)
     

Prudential Financial: 4 Factors Women Should Consider When Buying Life Insurance

Prudential Financial
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life insurance is an important piece of any well-rounded financial plan, but it's not one size fits all. Since women may go through pregnancy or be more likely to take time away from the workforce for caretaking responsibilities, there are certain considerations for women shopping for a life insurance policy that may differ from men.

Here are four factors women should consider when buying life insurance.

1. Choose the Right Type of Policy

The two big categories of life insurance are term life and permanent life (which consists of whole life and universal life). A term life insurance policy provides a death benefit if the policyholder passes away during the policy's term, generally between 10 and 30 years. On the other hand, a permanent life insurance policy lasts for the policyholder's lifetime, assuming the policy remains active. Plus, most permanent life insurance policies can accrue cash value, which can be used later in life for a loan or to cover premium payments, among other options.

As women consider life insurance options, it's essential to consider the policy's purpose. For example, some women may want a policy to cover a specific debt, like a mortgage or season of life, like when the kids are young. But other women may feel more comfortable finding a policy that lasts a lifetime. If the goal of a policy is unclear, working with an insurance or financial professional may help.

2. Homemakers Need Life Insurance, Too

Some homemakers mistakenly believe that they don't need the coverage a life insurance policy provides because they don't bring in a paycheck. The reality is there would be a financial burden on the family if they lost a parent who stays home and manages the household. Consider the potential costs of childcare, cleaning, elder care, and any other services that would need to be paid for without the full-time caregiver being there.

3. Coverage Needs May Evolve Over Time

Women have changing health and financial needs throughout their lives. Some women who choose to have children may apply for a policy at certain stages of pregnancy or look to cover a child using a rider once the baby is born. It's important to find an insurance company that can support those evolving needs and offers policies for every stage of life.

4. The Policy Needs to Be Large Enough

Women are often guilty of underestimating their value. But purchasing a large enough life insurance policy is critical to making sure loved ones are cared for if something unexpected happens. A standard recommendation is to get a policy with a death benefit of 10 to 12 times salary. Stay-at-home parents may need to use an estimated salary figure based on how much it would cost to replace their work in the household.

When women choose a life insurance policy, they also need to consider longevity as a factor. Since women tend to live longer, they may find lower rates than their male counterparts of comparable age, health, and lifestyle. In turn, women may be able to purchase more coverage that suits their needs at a lower price point.

The Bottom Line

Women need to consider life insurance as part of their financial toolkit the same as men. Since women live longer and have changing health and financial needs throughout life, it's crucial to find an insurance company that offers the best coverage to suit those needs.

Contact: carolina.darbellesv@iquanti.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price. Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Apple’s M1 chips enable tech giant to ‘leapfrog the competition’: Analyst

    Wamsi Mohan, Bank of America senior IT hardware analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Apple is staying innovative with their product lines.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a Spinoff of Its Discovery Stake

    Comments from CEO John Stankey on a spinoff versus a split appear to have depressed the stock price.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Dow Jones Up As Stock Market Rallies; Joe Rogan Apologizes, Spotify Spikes; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones gained as the stock market rallied. Spotify stock spiked higher after Joe Rogan apologized. Tesla stock charged higher.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Nasdaq narrowly avoids worst-ever January

    After two consecutive late-day blistering rallies into the close, the Nasdaq Composite narrowly avoided its worst-performing January on record after a loss of 8.98% for the month.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets