Prudential turns around with first-half adjusted profit of US$947 million on rising Chinese demand, strong growth in Indonesia, Africa

British insurer Prudential reported strong first-half earnings as new policy sales to mainland Chinese visitors surged as they returned to Hong Kong to buy insurance products after the border reopened earlier this year.

Adjusted net profit for the first six months of the year came in at US$947 million, compared with a loss of US$1.5 billion a year earlier, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday. Operating profit rose 6 per cent to US$1.46 billion.

Prudential adopted the new IFRS17 accounting standard this year and adjusted the figures from a year earlier for comparison purposes.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The value of new business, a key measure of sales and future growth, surged 39 per cent to nearly US$1.5 billion.

The number of mainland Chinese tourists to Hong Kong stood at 10 million in the first half. Photo: Edmond So alt=The number of mainland Chinese tourists to Hong Kong stood at 10 million in the first half. Photo: Edmond So>

"In the first half of 2023, in Hong Kong, both domestic and Chinese mainland visitor segments performed particularly well," Anil Wadhwani, the new CEO of Prudential, who joined the insurer in February from rival Manulife, said in the earnings statement.

"Our agency channel has rebounded strongly in all segments as Covid restrictions ended, reporting 89 per cent growth in new business profit on an ex-economics basis.

"Over the next five years to 2027 we will look to grow new business profits across all our markets more consistently, with an objective of 15 to 20 per cent compound annual growth from the level of new business profits achieved in 2022."

Wadhwani will meet the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the earnings.

The insurer said 13 of the 22 markets it operates in Asia and Africa achieved strong growth in new sales, with Hong Kong seeing the highest growth at 68 per cent, as mainland visitors returned after the border reopened between Hong Kong and mainland China in January.

Story continues

In the first half, 13 million travellers ­visited the city, including more than 10 million from mainland China, according to government data.

New sales in the first half rose 42 per cent in Indonesia, 31 per cent in Africa, 13 per cent in the Philippines and 12 per cent in Malaysia. However, they fell 5 per cent in Singapore and 31 per cent in Vietnam.

In June, Prudential made a foray into the Macau ­market, setting up its first branch there and completing its ­presence in all 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area. As the 13th life insurer to operate in Macau, Prudential competes with AIA, AXA and FWD among others.

Prudential's asset-management arm, Eastspring, saw funds under management rise 3 per cent to US$227.7 billion at the end of June, from US$221.4 billion at the end of last year, as a result of higher insurance and retail fund sales.

Prudential's shares rose 1 per cent to HK$98.35 on Wednesday morning before the results announcement at the lunch break, while the broader Hang Seng Index added 0.5 per cent.

The insurer declared an interim dividend of 6.26 US cents per share, 9 per cent higher than its target.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.