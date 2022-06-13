U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,750.20
    -150.66 (-3.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.29
    -869.50 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.90
    -524.12 (-4.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.89
    -90.39 (-5.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.22
    -0.45 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -50.80 (-2.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    -0.84 (-3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0114 (-1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    -0.0184 (-1.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3120
    -0.1080 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,294.20
    -4,227.07 (-15.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.37
    -52.51 (-9.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

PruittHealth Certified as a Great Place to Work

·1 min read

NORCROSS, Ga., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy percent of employee partners at PruittHealth say PruittHealth is a Great Place to Work, according to their survey responses administered by Activated Insights. The certification process involved surveying nearly 12,000 employee partners from more than 90 post-acute skilled nursing and assisted living centers, as well as hospice and home health offices. The survey asks for employees' perceptions of their organization, including pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and whether they feel their work has special meaning, to name a few.

PruittHelath is officially a certified Great Place to Work.
PruittHelath is officially a certified Great Place to Work.

"I am excited to share our organization has received the nationally acclaimed Great Place to Work distinction. We were only able to achieve this certification because of our employee partners' positive feedback and dedication to PruittHealth and our mission," said Neil Pruitt, Jr., Chairman & CEO of PruittHealth. Pruitt continued, "Being named to this prestigious list proves our employee partners take pride in their work to deliver high-quality care."

The organization's survey results showed:

  • 86% of respondents believe their work has special meaning and it's not "just a job" to them

  • 85% of those surveyed said they are given a lot of responsibility

  • 83% of employee partners feel they make a difference in their work

  • 82% feel a sense of pride when they look at what they've accomplished at PruittHealth

For more information, visit pruitthealth.com/employment or email hireme@pruitthealth.com.

About PruittHealth:

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

PruittHealth Logo. (PRNewsFoto/PruittHealth)
PruittHealth Logo. (PRNewsFoto/PruittHealth)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pruitthealth-certified-as-a-great-place-to-work-301566869.html

SOURCE PruittHealth

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • A look inside Tasty, And That’s It, Russia’s new McDonald’s knockoff

    The new chain cannot use McDonald’s logos, showing how much control the fast-food company has over the new outlets.

  • Atlanta beat these two states to land a 700-job Cisco innovation center

    In the economic development sphere, Georgia is often in a push-and-pull with these two rivaling Southern states.

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • Raytheon's Collins Aerospace unveils latest piece of $45M expansion at Monroe campus

    Collins Aerospace has opened a new additive manufacturing center and expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at the company's Monroe campus. The company has completed $45 million worth of expansions there in recent years.

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 8.6% in May, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Tesla has had a ‘very tough quarter’, Elon Musk says in leaked email

    Gigafactory Shanghai had to be closed for weeks due to restrictions to control an outbreak of the coronavirus

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Crushed as Recession Jitters Jolt Trading: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Cels

  • Factbox-What's in a name? Rebranded McDonald's outlets open in Russia

    "Vkusno & tochka" reopened on Sunday in Pushkin Square in what was McDonald's first restaurant in Soviet Moscow in 1990, when it sold as many as 30,000 burgers, but the queue outside the restaurant was much smaller than three decades ago. The chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any trace of its former name. McDonald's flagship Big Mac and other burgers and desserts such as McFlurry are missing, but other popular items are on a smaller menu selling at slightly lower prices.

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • Claim Social Security or withdraw from your 401(k) during a bear market? Think carefully

    Recession fears are spiking now that major indexes are approaching bear market territory, after months of market volatility that have put a strain on retirees’ and preretirees’ retirement portfolios. Retirement Tip of the Week: Weigh your options before beginning to claim Social Security–there is no one-size-fits-all approach. There’s no right answer to when to claim Social Security.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Charles Schwab pays fine for misleading robo-adviser clients

    Company agrees to pay $187 million to settle charges that its Schwab Intelligent Solutions benefited by lending out money from customers' cash holdings.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • Binance U.S. exchange sued by crypto investor over stablecoin collapse

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Binance U.S. and its CEO were sued on Monday by a U.S. investor who alleges the cryptocurrency exchange falsely marketed Terra USD as a safe asset ahead of the so-called stablecoin's collapse in value last month. Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of traditional assets, such as the U.S. dollar, and are popular as safe havens in times of turmoil in crypto markets.

  • Video Game Studios Embrace Transparent Pay to Battle Wage Discrimination

    (Bloomberg) -- Siobhan Beeman, a video game programmer, was recently preparing to leave a job when she mentioned to a co-worker what she had been getting paid. “Wow,” the co-worker said, by Beeman’s recollection. “You’re making less money than me.”Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Crushed as Recession Jitters Jolt Trading: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as R