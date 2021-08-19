U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,401.53
    +1.26 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,824.95
    -135.74 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,551.99
    +26.07 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,135.84
    -22.94 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.06
    -2.40 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2480
    -0.0250 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    -0.0083 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7380
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,591.71
    +306.46 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.01
    +35.96 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.12
    -109.20 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Pruritus Therapeutics Market | Analyzing Growth Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Industry | Technavio

·4 min read

Pruritus Therapeutics Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Pharmaceuticals Industry.

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., and Cipla Inc. will emerge as major pruritus therapeutics market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pruritus Therapeutic Market by Disease Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pruritus Therapeutic Market by Disease Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the pruritus therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on Pruritus Therapeutic Market report.
Download Sample Now!

The COVID-19 impact report on the pruritus therapeutics market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Healthcare Include:

Global Biologic Therapeutics Market - Global biologic therapeutics market is segmented by product (antibody therapeutics, vaccines, cell therapy, gene therapy, and other therapies) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Eczema Therapeutics Market - Global eczema therapeutics market is segmented by indication (atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Market Participants Analysis

AbbVie Inc.
The company offers an injectable drug that is used to treat adults with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

Amgen Inc.
The company offers a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Cipla Inc.
The company offers the ZOFLUT cream that contains fluticasone propionate which has anti-inflammatory, antipruritic, and vasoconstrictive properties.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/pruritus-therapeutic-market-industry-analysis

Pruritus Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pruritus therapeutic market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The pruritus therapeutics market is driven by the increasing prevalence of pruritus. In addition, a strong pipeline of expected launches is expected to trigger the pruritus therapeutics market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Unlock the Pruritus Therapeutics Market Report Statistics through Our Sample Report- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43185

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/pruritus-therapeutic-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/pruritus-therapeuticmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pruritus-therapeutics-market--analyzing-growth-opportunities-in-pharmaceutical-industry--technavio-301358030.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • TerrAscend Reports Second Quarter Net Sales of $58.7 Million, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $24.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA1 Margin of 41%

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the second quarter period ending June 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise and are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Successful technology companies are often very profitable and generate a lot of free cash flow. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a name that virtually everyone has heard of. Microsoft owns a collection of businesses, ranging from enterprise software to cloud infrastructure to consumer electronics and more.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Nvidia analysts hike price targets as data-center story shines

    Nvidia Corp. shares traded slightly higher compared with the broader market Thursday as more than half the analysts who cover the chip maker hiked their price targets following the company's strong quarter and outlook based upon data-center gains.

  • Are Nio and Lordstown Motors Worth Your Time in Mid-2021?

    Amid the recent flurry of interest in electric vehicles, several new EV companies have been in the news, including Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE). Nio just published its second-quarter 2021 earnings on Aug. 11, while Lordstown recently gained the conditional backing of a hedge fund. Up to this point, Nio has been producing a few thousand cars per quarter but has a market cap over $74 billion.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Financial Sector

    The finance industry is changing rapidly, and the successful disruptors are going to make a lot of money for some investors. Blockchain and other innovative tech developments are rapidly changing the way people interact financially. Square (NYSE: SQ) is spearheading change across small business payments, cash transfers, and investing.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Cisco Stock Rises As Analysts Debate Revenue, Gross Margin Outlook

    Cisco stock rose on Thursday as analysts mulled gross margin and revenue guidance amid continued supply chain constraints.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • The Stock Market Is Dropping Again. What’s Behind Its Worst Slump Since July.

    S&P 500 futures have declined 0.6% Thursday morning, indicating an opening loss of around 28 points, or 0.6%, for the index. If the losses hold, it would be the S&P 500’s third consecutive drop, the index’s longest losing streak since the three-day losing streak that ended on July 19.