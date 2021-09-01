U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Prysmian Group Strengthens U.S. Trade & Installers Sales Team with New Organization to Further Expand Market Growth

·2 min read

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has announced a realignment of its U.S. Trade & Installers (T&I) Sales Team to increase effectiveness with an enhanced geographic commitment to the commercial and industrial construction market. The new organization will align valued sales resources closer to the customer under a new model that will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021.

"Prysmian Group is committed to the commercial and industrial infrastructure market. The changes we are making reflect the growth we're experiencing in the construction industry and electrical wholesale channel," said Brian Moriarty, Senior Vice President of Trade & Installers at Prysmian Group North America. "We will continue to provide a best-in-class commercial experience by strengthening partnerships with our manufacturing representatives, while placing our direct sales team closer to customers. We're building on the success of our integrated practices and growth strategies. Our goal is to provide enhanced service and attention to our customers."

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, four R&D centers, and more than 5,400 employees with net sales of near $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations

David Paredes
Marketing & Communications NA
david.paredes@prysmiangroup.com

Justine David
Mower, on behalf of Prysmian Group
jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662435/Prysmian-Group-Strengthens-US-Trade-Installers-Sales-Team-with-New-Organization-to-Further-Expand-Market-Growth

