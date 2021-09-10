Sony's PlayStation Showcase was a banger

Sony's September PlayStation showcase was juicy. In just under an hour, the studio showed off more than a dozen upcoming, highly anticipated games heading to the PS4 and PS5, complete with some major surprises and plenty of trailers.

The show started with a bang — the reveal of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a remake of the classic BioWare RPG being built exclusively for the PS5. This is a big deal, considering the original never came to PlayStation platforms. From there, Sony highlighted a handful of release windows and extended trailers for games including Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Alan Wake remaster, Forspoken, GTA V on PS5, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Project Eve, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarök.

That wasn't even the end of it. The trailer for tropical, open-world sandbox Tchia ended with a beach full of adorable, pettable crabs, and it was an absolute dream.

Oh, and Spider-Man studio Insomniac Games revealed it's working on two new titles in the Marvel universe: Wolverine and Spider-Man 2, featuring Venom. The Wolverine game was a total surprise and Insomniac didn't share many details, but the teaser trailer was succinct and stylish — much like the show itself.