U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.75
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,834.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,972.50
    +19.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,294.50
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.87
    -0.07 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.30
    -8.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.35 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • Vix

    17.56
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8600
    +0.1700 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,084.12
    +1,214.35 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,283.56
    +46.65 (+3.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,102.34
    +110.45 (+0.38%)
     

Nike's PlayStation 5-themed shoes arrive next month

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

In 2018 Paul George talked up his PlayStation fandom while introducing a PG 2.5 shoe with lights and sounds linked to Sony's console, and now there's a PlayStation 5 set on the way for his latest silhouette. Pictures showing two different colorways of the PG 5 x PS5 popped up on Instagram in late March, and according to Sneaker Files, both will go on sale in May for $110.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Laceup Now (@laceuphk)

Previous releases of the PlayStation / Nike collaborations have been extremely limited, so your chance of buying a pair is at least as remote as getting an actual PlayStation 5 right now. It wouldn't be a surprise if most of the people able to snag either one at this point end up heading directly to StockX to resell it, but if you're trying to find the console or the sneakers — good luck.

Recommended Stories

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

    The best Amazon deals to shop this Tuesday include the Fitbit Charge 4, one of our favorite Apple iPads and more—shop our top picks here.

  • Amazon's new range of Fire HD 10 tablets includes Plus and Kids models

    Amazon is launching a new range of Fire HD 10 tablets including a kids edition and a new line-up of Fire Kids Pro slates aimed at older children.

  • HBO Max's Game of Thrones Prequel Unveils First Look at Cast as Series Begins Production

    HBO Max's Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, is slated to debut in 2022

  • NHL Turner Sports deal includes live game rights for HBO Max

    WarnerMedia has secured streaming rights to 72 regular season games, including the league’s annual outdoor Winter Classic game.

  • NY Giants Mock Draft 2021: Predicting every pick for Big Blue | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    Giants seven-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick for Big Blue.

  • Upper East Side murder: 20-year-old man sitting in car shot, killed

    Police are looking for the man who walked up to a passenger in a car on the Upper East Side and shot and killed him.

  • 'Super Mario Party' update adds proper online multiplayer

    Nintendo has added a full online multiplayer mode to 'Super Mario Party,' making it much more viable when you can't join friends in person.

  • Alleged Killer of Chief Keef Associate Tray Savage Arrested

    20-year-old Demitri Jackson was extradited to Chicago after being arrested in Fort Worth, Texas on a murder warrant related to the killing of Tray Savage.

  • 12 Incredibly Rare Nintendo Games Everyone Owned

    How many Nintendo games have you traded-in without a second thought during a trip to GameStop? Unfortunately, there’s a decent chance you could have made a cool couple hundred bucks down the line if you’d made a different decision that day. Many of the most expensive games on the resale market today come from lesser-known Nintendo …

  • The final 'Resident Evil Village' demo will be playable for 8 days

    RE Village's final 60-minute demo will be playable for a full week.

  • ‘Mortal Kombat’ Is A KO For HBO Max, Says Samba TV

    For AT&T CEO John Stankey, it’s just another case of a “rising tide lifting all boats.” Samba TV is reporting that HBO Max posted its most viewed weekend premier ever with New Line’s Mortal Kombat clocking 3.8 million U.S. households. Samba TV polls HBO Max audiences in terrestrial TV homes, and in this case, those who […]

  • JPMorgan Is Preparing to Offer a Bitcoin Fund to Wealthy Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to offer a Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, the latest sign that Wall Street is warming to the largest cryptocurrency after it soared in recent months.The actively managed fund will be available as soon as this summer, CoinDesk reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans. NYDIG will be the custody provider, a person with knowledge of the situation said, asking not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public.Spokespeople for JPMorgan and NYDIG declined to comment.Bitcoin rose as much as 12% Monday morning to trade at almost $54,000, the biggest intraday gain since early February.Wall Street banks are grappling with whether to offer clients exposure to cyptocurrencies after staying mostly on the sidelines as Bitcoin and other tokens surged in popularity. JPMorgan has been taking some of the biggest strides, adding Bitcoin exchanges Coinbase Inc. and Gemini Trust Co. as banking clients last year. The firm also turned to crypto to help speed up corporate payments, launching JPM Coin in 2019.JPMorgan co-President Daniel Pinto said last week that the firm will “accompany the clients” when it comes to Bitcoin. The biggest U.S. bank joins Morgan Stanley in planning to offer rich clients access to funds that enable ownership of Bitcoin.Read more: Morgan Stanley to Offer Rich Clients Access to Bitcoin FundsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations that it engineered a complex fraud to sink an investment vehicle and profit on investors’ losses, after an appeals court revived the claims.The lawsuit, filed in 2018, claimed investors lost $1.8 billion in the Feb. 5, 2018, collapse of the market for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term Exchange Traded Notes, known as “XIV Notes,” a derivative investment that increased in value when the stock market was calm and decreased when it was volatile.Holders of the XIV notes profited inversely from changes in the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s VIX Index, a measure of expected stock market volatility that’s often called Wall Street’s “fear index.”A group of investors led by Set Capital LLC alleged that they and others lost the money while Credit Suisse made $475 million. The suit also names as defendants two top executives at the bank and Janus Henderson Group PLC, which placed and marketed the XIV notes.Credit Suisse declined to comment on the ruling. Janus Henderson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.A federal judge in New York dismissed the case in September 2019, ruling that Set Capital had failed to plausibly claim that the defendants were intentionally trying to manipulate the market improperly. The federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday revived the market manipulation claim and allegations of misstatements in the offering documents.The case is Set Capital LLC v. Credit Suisse Group AG, Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (Manhattan).Read More: Credit Suisse Pressed by Senator on $200 Million Tax Fraud(Adds details of ruling starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week

    Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.

  • Macklem Stresses Bank of Canada’s Commitment to 2% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal.Macklem, in parliamentary testimony on Tuesday, cited the central bank’s long history of hitting that objective, and said he needs to worry about both upside and downside risks to its inflation outlook.The comments come after the Bank of Canada released new forecasts on April 21 that show the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades.“What can we do to assure Canadians that we will control inflation? We have a very clear mandate -- we have a strong record now of 30 years of inflation targeting and we have consistently realized that objective,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.At the same time, a full recovery will take time time to complete, and that will keep downward pressure on price gains, he said.Last week, Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until the economy’s recovery from Covid-19 is complete. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above 2% for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. In coming months, inflation is expected to accelerate to near 3%. The central bank does have latitude to allow inflation to temporarily stray from its target, within a range of 1% to 3% -- room to maneuver that Macklem said Wednesday he intends to utilize given the extraordinary nature of the pandemic.Still, that didn’t stop the Bank of Canada last week from paring back its bond purchase program and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase. Those moves made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A manager and an employee compare notes on Basecamp’s controversial new memo

    Basecamp’s leadership seems to be following in the footsteps of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who in 2020 declared his company apolitical (and invited any workers who didn’t agree with his decision to leave the company; about 5% of his staff took him up on the offer). In discussing the merits and pitfalls of Basecamp’s new policies, we suspected that our own relative positions of power were informing our interpretations of Basecamp’s motivations and the soundness of its new rules.

  • GE Slips as Aviation Woes Show Much Remains on Culp’s To-Do List

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. shareholders are getting a reality check from the company’s first-quarter results, a mixed showing that underscored the work ahead for Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp and his turnaround push.Sales fell 12% to $17.1 billion, dragged down by the troubled jet-engine unit, GE said Tuesday. That trailed the $17.6 billion expected by Wall Street. Orders fell in aviation and two other manufacturing units and GE’s steady financial forecast made for a “negative contrast” with conglomerates that have raised their outlook, said John Inch, an analyst at Gordon Haskett.The report left investors with little to get excited about in the immediate future as Culp continues his efforts to restore some of the company’s lost glory. GE, which surprised Wall Street with a cash-flow rebound in the second half of 2020 and a robust outlook for further gains this year, is now banking on Covid-19 vaccinations to spur air travel and rekindle demand for its jet engines and related services -- all while continuing to fix its other businesses.Air travel is recovering in the U.S. and activity in China is above 2019 levels, “but you’ve got other parts of the world which are clearly going to be more challenged,” Culp said in an interview. “What’s happening in India is nothing short of a humanitarian crisis and we see that. It’s our second largest footprint for GE, so we’ve got unfortunately very good visibility on all of that.”The shares fell less than 1% to $13.45 at 3:43 p.m. in New York after dropping as much as 4.9% for the biggest intraday decline in six weeks. The slide extended a retreat that began in March after GE agreed to sell its aircraft lessor to Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV. Before that, GE had been rallying strongly this year.‘Mixed Result’In the first quarter, revenue fell 28% at GE’s jet engine unit while orders tumbled almost as much. The Boston-based company has said it expects annual aviation revenue to be up or flat, driven by a recovery in the second half of the year.Revenue and orders also dropped in the power-equipment division and health-care unit, which makes medical scanners. Only the renewable energy business posted gains in those categories.GE’s “mixed result” provided “limited signs of inflection anywhere,” Steve Tusa, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said in a report.Adjusted earnings climbed by a penny to three cents a share, topping the 1.4-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. GE’s industrial divisions burned $845 million in the first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected cash use of $663.9 million.Seasonal WeaknessCash generation is typically weak in the first quarter for GE. Culp said GE was close to breaking even on a cash-flow basis in the period, excluding an $800 million headwind from the elimination of most of its factoring, a practice in which the company sells receivables to a partner to raise short-term cash.“We’re encouraged by what we’ve seen in the first quarter,” he said. “We would frame it as a solid start to the year.”GE included the factoring hit in its first-quarter results, but plans to adjust out the effects starting in the second quarter, Culp said. So while another blow of as much as $4 billion is likely in the second quarter from the elimination of factoring, that will be excluded from its cash-flow numbers.“We will take great pains as we go through the year to explain it in a way that represents our underlying operating reality,” Culp said.Busy QuarterThe results cap a busy quarter in which GE announced the $30 billion air-leasing deal with AerCap. With the transaction, which is expected to close by early next year, GE is unloading the last major vestige of its troubled GE Capital financial-services arm.The results of what’s left of GE Capital will be reported in the company’s industrial balance sheet. GE has said it plans to use proceeds from the deal to repay another $30 billion in debt, bringing its total reduction of borrowing since 2018 to $70 billion.Culp last year slashed jobs and hoarded cash after the pandemic crushed global air travel and threatened his repair job at GE. The company’s sprawling jet-engine division continues to weigh on results as customers Boeing Co. and Airbus SE contend with weak demand for new planes.GE’s engine-maintenance business has also been suffering, with U.S. flight departures in mid-April down 30% from pre-pandemic levels. The company tracks departures as a gauge of demand for lucrative spare parts and services. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street treads water as earnings wave nears

    Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors focused on an approaching wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 3% after its quarterly results late on Monday fell short of some investors' expectations, with its revenue beat largely supported by sales of environmental credits and selling bitcoin, rather than vehicle sales.