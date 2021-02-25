Watch the PS4 and PS5 State of Play stream right here at 5PM ET

PlayStation's State of Play livestream returns today at 5PM ET with a 30-minute broadcast — "give or take," according to Sony — featuring details on 10 upcoming PS4 and PS5 games. This includes new game announcements, and updates on third-party and indie titles that the company first showed off in its big PS5 event in June. Maybe we'll get another look at Stray from BlueTwelve and Annapurna Interactive, or Ghostwire Tokyo from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda, both of which are due to come out in October.

Check out the live stream right here: