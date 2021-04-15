U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Sony's PS5 update added 120Hz for 1080p displays and better HDMI control

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·3 min read

The first major PlayStation 5 update has arrived, and as promised, it does allow anyone who as actually managed to get hold of a system to store their new-gen games on external USB hard drives. But even if you've already downloaded it (or are still waiting to find a new console) there are more changes than just the ones listed in the announcement blog post

As mentioned in the full changelog on PlayStation's support site (which is also where you can go to install the update from a thumb stick, or find out how to recover from a failed update), there's a long list of tweaks. As The Verge mentioned, while the PS5 already supported 120Hz output with compatible TVs, after the update it also works with 1080p displays that have faster refresh rates, like some gaming monitors. While HDR is great, not every game or application supports it, and now you can set the system to output in SDR when that's the only format available.

Sony:

  • Some PC monitors that can display 1080p/120 Hz now support 120 Hz display for games. If you're having trouble viewing your game at 120 Hz, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output, and then turn off Enable 120 Hz Output.

  • We've added the option to switch the video output to non-HDR when using a game or app that doesn't support HDR. To change this setting, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > HDR.

Another change you may be able to take advantage of are the new HDMI toggles, where you can choose individually between settings that will turn your TV on when the PS5 turns on, or switch the console into standby when the TV turns off.

One of my favorite changes is the ability to unfollow games, so that their updates don't show up in the news hub when you first turn on the system. Some games you probably installed and played once, or just tried because they were on PlayStation Plus (I'm talking about Destruction AllStars), but you don't necessarily need to see what's going on with them every day. 

  • You can now manage all the games you follow by going to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Manage Followed Games. This allows you to unfollow games without having to navigate to the individual news posts or game hubs. 

  • For displays that support the HDMI device link feature, you can now enable or disable one-touch play and power off link individually. Go to Settings > System > HDMI to change these settings.

  • When one-touch play is enabled, turning on your PS5 console will also turn on your connected display. 

  • When power off link is enabled, turning off your connected display will put your PS5 console in rest mode.

There are a lot of other changes, including an update for the DualSense controller, so go ahead and install it and read the notes while you wait for the 900MB update to install.

