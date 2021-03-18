U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.75
    -25.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,011.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,997.00
    -204.50 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,312.00
    -22.40 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.82
    -0.78 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7310
    +0.0900 (+5.48%)
     

  • Vix

    20.16
    +0.37 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3928
    -0.0030 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1010
    +0.2460 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,964.34
    +2,883.96 (+5.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.45
    +42.30 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,747.06
    -15.61 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 770,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 13

More than the expected 700,000

These are Sony's PS5 VR controllers

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Sony isn't wasting time in showing off some of the hardware for its future PlayStation 5 VR headset. The company has revealed its new VR controller, and there's little doubt they're miles ahead of the Move wands from years past. Ergonomics have received a significant upgrade, as you've no doubt noticed, but they also include control and feedback technology that's competitive with some of the latest VR hardware.

Unlike Move, which was really just a holdover from Sony's PS3-era attempt to mimic the Wii, the PS5 VR controllers are "orbs" with a grip that promises more freedom, better balance, and comfort across a range of hand sizes. The design isn't that unusual compared to typical VR controllers, but it's still a welcome change.

The greatest strides forward are in the technology beneath the surface. Sony hopes to recreate the DualSense experience with adaptive triggers and "optimized" haptic feedback, but you'll also find Valve Index-style finger touch detection to let you make gestures (such as pointing) without having to apply pressure. And there's no prominent glowing lights to help an external camera track you — the headset itself tracks the controllers using a ring at their bottom.

The PS5 headset is still a long way off, and won't appear in 2021. Prototype VR controllers will "soon" reach developers, though, giving those creators some time to understand how the new input works. It's safe to say this opens some doors — studios can make VR games comparable to the latest PC titles, and in some ways ahead of stand-alone headsets like the Oculus Quest 2.

Developing...

  • British Airways Owner Readying Its First Bond With a Junk Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- IAG SA has hired four banks to prepare an issue of bonds, its first as a junk-rated borrower since losing its prized investment-grade status in May as the pandemic took hold.The parent company of British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus is seeking funds to strengthen its balance sheet against Covid-19’s impact on international travel, according to a person familiar with the matter.The group appointed Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Morgan Stanley and Banco Santander SA as joint global coordinators, the person said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.IAG and its bankers will meet potential investors on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess demand and a euro-denominated offering of senior unsecured bonds may follow.The sale will include two maturities of debt and will be benchmark-sized, according to the person. That typically means at least 500 million euros ($597 million). An IAG spokeswoman declined to comment on the plans.IAG and several other carriers saw their credit scores slashed during 2020 following the prolonged collapse in international air travel. Airlines have since become prolific users of capital markets as a source of cash to keep operating through the ongoing drought in ticket sales. A junk rating can make new debt pricier because investors demand higher interest to compensate them for the extra risk.IAG last issued bonds in June 2019, selling 1 billion euros of senior unsecured notes in two parts. More recently, in September, it raised 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in equity capital via a rights offering. The group had 10.3 billion euros of cash at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation last month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Countdown to the Fed: What the analysts say

    Federal Reserve officials are due to issue new economic projections on Wednesday, with an upgrade to GDP growth. Markets predict the Fed may be forced to act sooner than expected in raising rates. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have jumped from 0.953% at the beginning of the year to 1.67% on Wednesday, in the midst of the two-day policy meeting that began on Tuesday.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • Column: Forget GameStop and short sellers — the SEC says 'OCMillionaire' manipulated a worthless stock higher

    While Wall Street complains about short sellers, manipulation by long investors is a bigger problem.

  • Chinese tycoon abruptly quits tech giant he founded

    Colin Huang steps down as chairman of Pinduoduo as it becomes China's biggest shopping platform.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Oppenheimer’s Top Analysts

    Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones average have closed at record highs, and the NASDAQ has reversed the brief foray it took into correction territory in the second week of March. The market gains reflect several factors: relief that the $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill passed Congress and was signed by the President; a general optimism that the ongoing vaccination program will allow a normal economic environment sooner rather than later; and a growing sense that recent inflationary indicators will remain low-grade. In short, the sentiment among investors is generally positive, and looks to remain so, despite a rally by Treasury bonds that saw the 10-year note reach its highest yield in over a year and the 30-year note yield hit a year-to-date high. As Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out in a recent macro note, “…government bond prices tend to suffer as economies exit a recession while equities tend to benefit from an improvement in economic growth…” Per Stoltzfus’s reminder, what we’re seeing should be expected: rising equities, falling bond prices – and rising bond yields. The Oppenheimer strategy chief goes on to outline his view of the right investment stance given current conditions, saying, “We continue to favor equities in the current transitionary environment…. We persist in favoring information technology and cyclicals over defensive sectors as well as exposure across large, mid and small capitalizations.” Keeping that in mind, we’re taking a look at two stocks recommended by some of Oppenheimer’s top analysts. These are analysts who stand tall among their peers, ranking the Top 25 out of more than 7,300 Wall Street pros covered by TipRanks, and their recommendations command respect. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that the stocks they’ve tagged as winners have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Let's take a closer look. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) The first stock we’ll look at, ChargePoint, operates the necessary infrastructure in the background of the electric car industry. EVs are the ‘in’ thing, and as adoption grows they will change the way that we view our motor transport. ChargePoint works to make that possible, and has a leading position as the largest EV charging station operator in North America, and with a growing position in Europe. The company went public this month in a SPAC transaction. The SPAC merger that took the company public saw ChargePoint start trading as CHPT on the NASDAQ on March 1. After the transaction, ChargePoint had $615 million in available cash, for use in paying down debt and funding business operations. Those business operations are extensive. ChargePoint boasts over 70% market share in the North American EV charging infrastructure segment, and more than 4,000 commercial and fleet customers. The company’s network includes over 132,000 charging stations in North America and Europe. Among the fans is Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch, ranked #4 overall in the TipRanks database. Rusch sees a bright future for CHPT and an opportunity for investors. “We view CHPT as the leading play on electric vehicle charging infrastructure... As a pioneer in electric vehicle charging, ChargePoint is building a highly defensible business by designing smart charging infrastructure… We believe this product design is crucial for enabling functionality driven through ChargePoint’s cloud-based platform," Rusch opined. The analyst added, "We believe that ranks CHPT among the largest EV charging networks globally and positions the company for accelerating growth given its technology leadership.” To this end, Rusch gives ChargePoint an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $39 price target that suggests a 62% one-year upside. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here) This stock, new to the public markets, has already picked up three analyst reviews – and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. CHPT shares are selling for $24.01, and their $42.67 average price target – even more bullish than Rusch allows – implies a robust upside of ~78%. (See CHPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) EVs are not the only realm where high tech innovation can impact consumers’ daily lives. Purple, a company founded in 2015, offers a new technological twist on products that we are all intimately familiar with: mattresses, seat cushions, and pillows. The company uses a ‘hyper-elastic polymer’ technology to create soft, heat-dissipating mattresses and cushions. All of Purple’s products are made in the USA, and the product line includes, in addition to mattresses and cushions, bedding, pajamas, and even pet beds. Through Q3 of 2020, Purple saw a strong, multi-year run of growth. The stock more than tripled in value (248% growth) over than time period, while sales revenue has showed consistent growth for over two years. That hit a snag in 4Q20, when the company missed expectations on revenues and earnings. The top line in that quarter, at $173.89 million, was down 7% sequentially (although up 39% year-over-year), while EPS, at 7 cents, was below the forecast of 11 cents. On the positive side, the company’s full-year revenue for 2020, $648.5 million, was up 51% from 2019 – and was a company record. Purple finished 2020 with an annual EPS of 78 cents, up from 16 cents in the prior year, and grew its cash holdings by $89.5 million. Still, the stock lost 33% when the Q4 report was released, and has not yet regained that ground. Oppenheimer’s Brian Nagel, however, is not put off by this recent downturn in the stock. The 5-star analyst, rated #2 overall on TipRanks, describes Purple “as a disruptor within the market for premium mattresses and bedding products and one of the most exciting growth stories in consumer, broadly.” Turning to the company’s prospects, Nagel says, “…while over the past several quarters, market share figures for the company have improved significantly, PRPL still controls just 3% of the overall mattress sector and only 6% of the market for premium mattresses. This suggests still meaningful sales expansion opportunities going forward.” Nagel gives PRPL shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $45 price target that indicates confidence in a 42% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Nagel’s track record, click here) Purple mattresses maybe comfortable, but Wall Street’s analysts are not sleeping on this stock. They’ve given it a unanimous 9 recent Buy reviews, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have an average price target of $36.78, which suggests a 16% one-year upside from the trading price of $31.67. (See PRPL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks recommended by top-performing analysts, visit TipRanks’ Analysts' Top Stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • IRS tax deadline changes with income taxes and payments due May 17 to give taxpayers more time amid COVID

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS changed the federal tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17. State tax deadlines vary.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Morgan Stanley urges Bitcoin investors to proceed with caution

    Multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has urged investors to proceed with caution on cryptocurrencies as the asset class remains in its infancy in terms of price discovery.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lordstown’s losses widen amid short-seller dispute, company discloses SEC probe

    Lordstown Motors Inc. reports a wider quarterly loss and reiterates goal of making its first electric pickups by late September despite an ongoing spat with a short seller.

  • Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.