PSA Sees Car Sales Slump, BHP Warns on China Risk: Earnings Wrap

French automaker PSA Group forecast the European car market will shrink by a quarter this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, while mining giant BHP Group warned that a second wave of infections could derail the recovery in China's steel industry. Danone withdrew its guidance as the pandemic takes a toll on bottled-water sales.

On the brighter side as first-quarter earnings reports rolled in from European companies, Dutch payments firm Adyen NV reported a bounce in revenue and exchange-traded products company Flow Traders NV posted net trading income in the first three months of the year that topped its entire take for 2019.

Strategists at UBS Group AG predicted that the crisis for equities isn’t over yet and their counterparts at BTIG LLC said the historic distress in crude oil markets may actually be a bullish signal for stocks.

Key Developments:

European stocks fell with the Stoxx 600 benchmark down 1.6%, dragged lower by declines in oil and mining shares.BHP Sees Lower Capex Amid Caution Over Virus Second WaveDanone Withdraws 2020 Forecast Amid Coronavirus UncertaintyFor more on dividends, click here. For the latest company guidance, click here.Italy to Ease Lockdown; Singapore Sees 1,111 Cases: Virus Update

Here’s the top virus-related earnings news for today by sector.

Consumer

Yogurt maker Danone said like-for-like sales grew in the first quarter amid stockpiling by consumers but it withdrew guidance for 2020 as bottled-water sales come under pressure from the pandemic. It’s facing challenges in adapting to rapidly-changing consumer demand and seeing higher costs in its supply chain. Citigroup said the results should reassure investors, with dairy products and nutrition both ahead of expectations and the weakness in water expected. The shares fell 3%.Associated British Foods Plc said it’s too early to provide earnings guidance for this year and said the timing to reopen Primark budget fashion retail stores is uncertain. Primark has no online business, so the hit it has taken from stores being closed has been more severe than rivals. Shares in the group fell as much as 6.5%. Morgan Stanley said the company’s outlook is “fairly downbeat” but its balance sheet looks strong enough to “weather the current storm.”Chief Executive George Weston said the group is working on plans to ensure social-distancing in Primark stores and would not be drawn on whether the pandemic will prompt Primark to launch an online business.

Basic Resources

BHP reported a rise in iron ore output as the steel industry in China recovers from the pandemic, though it warned that a second wave of infections could threaten the rebound. The shares fell as much as 5.9% in London. The world’s biggest miner is reviewing its annual copper and energy coal guidance after cutting its expectations for nickel production and forecasting lower capex in fiscal 2021 due to the effects of the virus. The Covid-19 impact for the group is minor, with both iron ore production and shipments topping expectations, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said.The Stoxx 600 Basic Resources sector dropped after BHP’s caution on the virus risks, with diversified miners and steel stocks slumping.Gold miner Centamin Plc kept its full-year production forecast at 510,000 to 540,000 ounces, as well as cash cost guidance at $630 to $680. CFO Ross Jerrard said the miner had a strong start of the year, with operational and financial performance delivered ahead of plan. The company will pay a first interim dividend of 6 cents. The shares rose by as much as 5%.

Autos

PSA Group said sales dropped by 16% in the first three months and it expects the European car market will shrink by a quarter in 2020. The owner of the Peugeot and Citroen brands, which is planning to merge with Fiat Chrystler Automobiles NV, said it has secured liquidity and has cut costs as it prepares for a rebound in what is a chaotic economic environment. The stock dipped 2.2%. Goldman Sachs said the results were solid but said the downturn in the car market will result in a “notable step-up” in inventories which will put pressure on the carmaker’s balance sheet and liquidity.Bloomberg Intelligence’s Michael Dean said the prediction of a 25% drop in European car sales in 2020 is “scary but realistic.”

