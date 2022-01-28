PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Record 2021 Earnings; 4th Quarter Earnings Total $3.1 Million, or $0.71 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported record earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $12.8 million, or $2.88 per share, compared to $10.7 million, or $2.40 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2021 were $0.71 per share on net income of $3.1 million, compared to earnings of $0.82 per share on net income of $3.6 million, during the September 30, 2021 quarter, and $0.73 per share on net income of $3.3 million, during the fourth quarter a year ago.



The Company’s fourth quarter 2021 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2021: (1) lower net interest income due to lower yields on loans and investment securities; (2) lower SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) origination fee income accretion; and (3) an increase in compensation expense largely due to incentive benefit plans funded later in the year.

“We enjoyed strong organic and acquisition growth during 2021 driving both total assets and earnings to record highs. Earnings growth was driven by the addition of new earning assets, the recognition of PPP origination fee income and much lower provision for loan losses, which offset a decline in mortgage banking income and higher operating expenses related to the expanded asset base from the acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April 2021. Our pipeline for new loan originations looks solid heading into the first quarter of 2022 and we are well positioned to benefit from expected increases in short-term interest rates as net interest margin moves higher,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

December 31, 2021 Highlights:

Net interest income was $9.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. PPP related fee income realized during the respective quarters was $287,000, $559,000 and $464,000.

Loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, relative to the prior quarter and $675,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest expense increased $411,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, to $7.4 million from $6.9 million the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to increased severance and incentive compensation plan expense from 2021 activities.

Loan growth continued with new originations outpacing the payoff of PPP related loans. Loans receivable increased to $876 million at December 31, 2021, from $874 million one quarter earlier and $821 million at December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, PPP loans declined $9.5 million from $24.3 million at September 30, 2021, to $14.8 million at December 31, 2021.

As shown in the table below during the December 31, 2021 quarter, “impaired loans” increased $4.5 million and “substandard risk” loans decreased $6.0 million, while “watch risk” loans increased $3.9 million. The primary decrease in “substandard risk” loans and increase in “impaired loans” relates to an equipment dealer loan relationship that was downgraded during the quarter but continues to accrue interest as a performing loan.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000s) Risk Rating 12/2019 12/2020 03/2021

06/2021 09/2021 12/2021 Rating 1 "High Quality" $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 77 $ - Rating 2 "Minimal Risk" 57,904 61,223 62,626 60,155 71,304 70,886 Rating 3 "Average Risk" 349,002 390,191 348,102 345,929 347,735 383,951 Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk" 128,932 175,400 209,407 209,728 226,501 222,641 Rating 5 "Watch Risk" 15,933 36,379 30,891 39,577 33,284 37,194 Rating 6 "Substandard Risk" 2,568 7,617 18,134 6,377 10,148 4,182 Rating 7 "Impaired Loans" 5,518 13,153 16,162 15,522 16,790 21,322 Totals $ 559,857 $ 683,963 $ 685,322 $ 677,288 $ 705,839 $ 740,176 Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets remained at $1.30 billion at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents have continued to trend down, post acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April, declining $12.0 million to $53.5 million from $65.5 million one quarter earlier. Meanwhile, securities available for sale increased $8.6 million to $310.4 million at December 31, 2021, from $301.9 million one quarter earlier. The increased balance of investment securities from cash and equivalents helped improve returns from the investment portfolio.

Total loans receivable increased by $1.8 million to $876.3 million at December 31, 2021, from $874.5 million at September 30, 2021. PPP loans declined from $24.3 million at September 30, 2021, to $14.8 million at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2021, unrealized net PPP origination fee income totaled $360,000.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.38% of gross loans at December 31, 2021, from 1.35% the prior quarter and 1.30% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans reflected a net recovery at 0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets were 1.06% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2021, and 0.90% at December 30, 2020. At December 31, 2021, non-performing assets consisted of $6.4 million in non-accrual loans, $1.0 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.1 million in foreclosed assets.

Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.1 million at December 31, 2021, from $2.4 million at September 30, 2021, as several properties were sold at a gain. Foreclosed assets were $1.6 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Total deposits increased $22.2 million to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2021. Deposits continued to be withdrawn from retail time deposits while demand deposit accounts increased. At December 31, 2021, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 37.4% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.7%, money market deposits at 19.8%, and retail and local time deposits at 15.3%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, versus 1.5% at December 31, 2020.

FHLB advances decreased to $47.0 million at December 31, 2021, from $62.0 million at September 30, 2021, and $62.0 million at December 31, 2020, while other borrowings decreased $10.5 million to $6.7 million compared to $17.1 million the prior period and $12.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $9.2 million (on a net margin of 3.01%) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.15%) for the third quarter of 2021, and $8.4 million (on a net margin of 3.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020. Earning asset yields decreased 13 basis points from 3.41% to 3.28% during the fourth quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 2 basis points on a smaller average balance to 0.39% from 0.37% over the same period. The decrease in earning asset yields was partially due to lower net accretion of loan fees of $287,000 related to PPP loans that were repaid compared to net accretion of $559,000 during the September 30, 2021 quarter. Additionally, a large balance of lower yielding investment securities contributed to the decrease in earning asset yields. Taxable security yields decreased from 1.18% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to 1.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Loan yields decreased to 4.02% during the quarter from 4.23% during the third quarter of 2021. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, were 3.89% and 3.98% during the December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 quarters respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, was 2.91% and 2.97% in the December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 quarters, respectively. Recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to decline for first quarter 2022 as fewer PPP loans remain outstanding.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter, largely reflecting slightly higher rates associated with time deposits. The cost of deposits was 0.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.15% the prior quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $32,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 as $15.0 million of FHLB advances were repaid.

Total noninterest income increased slightly for the fourth quarter of 2021 to $2.2 million from $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, due in part to higher investment and insurance sales commissions which increased from $426,000 in the third quarter to $500,000 in the fourth quarter. At December 31, 2021, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $321.2 million compared to $301.6 million at September 30, 2021. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased slightly to $451,000 for the fourth quarter from $494,000 in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to lower spreads on sale of loans to the secondary market.

Deposit and service fee income in the fourth quarter remained near the prior quarter levels at $382,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $379,000 for the prior three-month period. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, other noninterest income was $646,000 compared to $563,000 the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included increased salaries and employee benefit expenses related to severance expense and higher performance-based incentive expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. These expenses were partially offset by gains of $347,000 realized on the sale of two foreclosed real estate properties in the fourth quarter.

Data processing and other office operations costs increased slightly to $855,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $828,000 the previous quarter. Meanwhile, advertising and promotion expenses decreased slightly to $155,000 for the most recent quarter compared to $199,000 last quarter. Other noninterest expenses increased to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $1.2 million the previous quarter.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest income $ 10,085 $ 10,449 $ 11,070 $ 10,482 $ 9,442 Interest expense $ 866 $ 826 $ 907 $ 886 $ 1,011 Net interest income $ 9,219 $ 9,623 $ 10,163 $ 9,596 $ 8,431 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - $ - $ 1,000 $ 675 Other noninterest income $ 2,244 $ 2,126 $ 2,299 $ 2,749 $ 2,991 Other noninterest expense $ 7,357 $ 6,946 $ 9,607 $ 6,200 $ 6,461 Net income $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 $ 3,896 $ 3,252 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 Dividends declared per share (3) $ 0.23 $ - $ 0.23 $ - $ 0.21 Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 24.36 $ 24.07 $ 23.53 $ 23.69 $ 23.43 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 15.05% n/a 17.04% n/a 15.88% Average common shares outstanding 4,445,465 4,450,755 4,454,922 4,454,334 4,452,287 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 870,151 $ 862,555 $ 891,886 $ 827,595 $ 807,182 Assets $ 1,295,780 $ 1,292,369 $ 1,251,738 $ 1,132,905 $ 1,100,064 Deposits $ 1,092,872 $ 1,064,553 $ 1,023,229 $ 925,689 $ 896,427 Stockholders' equity $ 112,089 $ 110,388 $ 105,932 $ 105,868 $ 102,790 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.96% 1.12% 0.68% 1.39% 1.18% Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.14% 13.08% 8.09% 14.92% 12.59% Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.57% 8.39% 8.27% 9.10% 9.00% Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.10% -0.08% 0.00% 0.01% 0.16% Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.42% 1.43% 1.31% 1.39% 1.03% Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.06% 1.16% 1.07% 1.13% 0.90% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.38% 1.35% 1.35% 1.40% 1.30% Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 11.58% 12.87% 11.71% 11.06% 8.96% Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.01% 3.15% 3.48% 3.62% 3.22% Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.89% 3.04% 3.37% 3.49% 3.07% Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.52% 0.53% 0.51% 0.57% 0.59% Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 18.20% 16.91% 17.20% 20.78% 24.06% Efficiency ratio (2) 63.37% 58.40% 76.20% 49.64% 55.87% Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.25% 2.13% 3.08% 2.22% 2.34% Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.35% 8.27% 8.38% 9.32% 9.22% Stock price information: High $ 27.00 $ 26.50 $ 26.50 $ 25.94 $ 23.00 Low $ 24.60 $ 24.52 $ 25.00 $ 20.45 $ 17.20 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 26.05 $ 24.95 $ 26.25 $ 25.25 $ 20.57 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,918 $ 9,323 $ 9,972 $ 9,442 $ 8,371 Securities: Taxable 631 581 553 507 542 Tax-exempt 505 500 505 502 489 Other interest and dividends 31 45 40 31 40 Total interest and dividend income 10,085 10,449 11,070 10,482 9,442 Interest expense: Deposits 476 404 485 547 657 FHLB advances 192 220 221 215 228 Other borrowings 4 9 8 7 6 Senior subordinated notes 29 28 28 28 29 Junior subordinated debentures 165 165 165 89 91 Total interest expense 866 826 907 886 1,011 Net interest income 9,219 9,623 10,163 9,596 8,431 Provision for loan losses - - - 1,000 675 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,219 9,623 10,163 8,596 7,756 Noninterest income: Service fees 382 379 347 332 352 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 451 494 663 1,152 1,401 Mortgage loan servicing, net 114 111 9 79 104 Investment and insurance sales commissions 500 426 465 595 391 Net gain on sale of securities - - 113 21 149 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 151 153 148 108 106 Other noninterest income 646 563 554 462 488 Total noninterest income 2,244 2,126 2,299 2,749 2,991 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,669 4,099 3,915 3,460 4,084 Occupancy and facilities 596 614 647 569 511 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (347 ) 28 23 130 (218 ) Data processing and other office operations 855 828 1,499 694 568 Advertising and promotion 155 199 322 79 172 FDIC insurance premiums 116 121 58 83 82 Other noninterest expenses 1,313 1,057 3,143 1,185 1,262 Total noninterest expense 7,357 6,946 9,607 6,200 6,461 Income before provision for income taxes 4,106 4,803 2,855 5,145 4,286 Provision for income taxes 960 1,165 718 1,249 1,034 Net income $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 $ 3,896 $ 3,252 Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.73





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, December December except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,918 $ 8,371 $ 37,655 $ 33,059 Securities: Taxable 631 542 2,272 2,461 Tax-exempt 505 489 2,012 1,840 Other interest and dividends 31 40 147 254 Total interest and dividend income 10,085 9,442 42,086 37,614 Interest expense: Deposits 476 657 1,912 4,052 FHLB advances 192 228 848 1,175 Other borrowings 4 6 28 31 Senior subordinated notes 29 29 113 113 Junior subordinated debentures 165 91 584 364 Total interest expense 866 1,011 3,485 5,735 Net interest income 9,219 8,431 38,601 31,879 Provision for loan losses - 675 1,000 5,575 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,219 7,756 37,601 26,304 Noninterest income: Service fees 382 352 1,440 1,365 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 451 1,401 2,760 5,887 Mortgage loan servicing, net 114 104 313 (163 ) Investment and insurance sales commissions 500 391 1,986 1,300 Net gain on sale of securities - 149 134 504 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 151 106 560 422 Other noninterest income 646 488 2,225 2,098 Total noninterest income 2,244 2,991 9,418 11,413 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,669 4,084 16,143 14,012 Occupancy and facilities 596 511 2,426 2,129 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (347 ) (218 ) (166 ) (88 ) Data processing and other office operations 855 568 3,876 2,630 Advertising and promotion 155 172 755 484 FDIC insurance premiums 116 82 378 192 Other noninterest expenses 1,313 1,262 6,698 4,385 Total noninterest expense 7,357 6,461 30,110 23,744 Income before provision for income taxes 4,106 4,286 16,909 13,973 Provision for income taxes 960 1,034 4,092 3,284 Net income $ 3,146 $ 3,252 $ 12,817 $ 10,689 Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 2.88 $ 2.40 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 2.88 $ 2.40



