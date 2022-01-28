U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Record 2021 Earnings; 4th Quarter Earnings Total $3.1 Million, or $0.71 Per Share

PSB Holdings, Inc.
·21 min read
In this article:
  • PSBQ

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported record earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $12.8 million, or $2.88 per share, compared to $10.7 million, or $2.40 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2021 were $0.71 per share on net income of $3.1 million, compared to earnings of $0.82 per share on net income of $3.6 million, during the September 30, 2021 quarter, and $0.73 per share on net income of $3.3 million, during the fourth quarter a year ago.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2021 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2021: (1) lower net interest income due to lower yields on loans and investment securities; (2) lower SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) origination fee income accretion; and (3) an increase in compensation expense largely due to incentive benefit plans funded later in the year.

“We enjoyed strong organic and acquisition growth during 2021 driving both total assets and earnings to record highs. Earnings growth was driven by the addition of new earning assets, the recognition of PPP origination fee income and much lower provision for loan losses, which offset a decline in mortgage banking income and higher operating expenses related to the expanded asset base from the acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April 2021. Our pipeline for new loan originations looks solid heading into the first quarter of 2022 and we are well positioned to benefit from expected increases in short-term interest rates as net interest margin moves higher,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

December 31, 2021 Highlights:

  • Net interest income was $9.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. PPP related fee income realized during the respective quarters was $287,000, $559,000 and $464,000.

  • Loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, relative to the prior quarter and $675,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

  • Noninterest expense increased $411,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, to $7.4 million from $6.9 million the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to increased severance and incentive compensation plan expense from 2021 activities.

  • Loan growth continued with new originations outpacing the payoff of PPP related loans. Loans receivable increased to $876 million at December 31, 2021, from $874 million one quarter earlier and $821 million at December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, PPP loans declined $9.5 million from $24.3 million at September 30, 2021, to $14.8 million at December 31, 2021.

As shown in the table below during the December 31, 2021 quarter, “impaired loans” increased $4.5 million and “substandard risk” loans decreased $6.0 million, while “watch risk” loans increased $3.9 million. The primary decrease in “substandard risk” loans and increase in “impaired loans” relates to an equipment dealer loan relationship that was downgraded during the quarter but continues to accrue interest as a performing loan.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000s)

Risk Rating

12/2019

12/2020

03/2021

06/2021

09/2021

12/2021

Rating 1

"High Quality"

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

77

$

-

Rating 2

"Minimal Risk"

57,904

61,223

62,626

60,155

71,304

70,886

Rating 3

"Average Risk"

349,002

390,191

348,102

345,929

347,735

383,951

Rating 4

"Acceptable Risk"

128,932

175,400

209,407

209,728

226,501

222,641

Rating 5

"Watch Risk"

15,933

36,379

30,891

39,577

33,284

37,194

Rating 6

"Substandard Risk"

2,568

7,617

18,134

6,377

10,148

4,182

Rating 7

"Impaired Loans"

5,518

13,153

16,162

15,522

16,790

21,322

Totals

$

559,857

$

683,963

$

685,322

$

677,288

$

705,839

$

740,176

Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets remained at $1.30 billion at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents have continued to trend down, post acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April, declining $12.0 million to $53.5 million from $65.5 million one quarter earlier. Meanwhile, securities available for sale increased $8.6 million to $310.4 million at December 31, 2021, from $301.9 million one quarter earlier. The increased balance of investment securities from cash and equivalents helped improve returns from the investment portfolio.

Total loans receivable increased by $1.8 million to $876.3 million at December 31, 2021, from $874.5 million at September 30, 2021. PPP loans declined from $24.3 million at September 30, 2021, to $14.8 million at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2021, unrealized net PPP origination fee income totaled $360,000.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.38% of gross loans at December 31, 2021, from 1.35% the prior quarter and 1.30% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans reflected a net recovery at 0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets were 1.06% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2021, and 0.90% at December 30, 2020. At December 31, 2021, non-performing assets consisted of $6.4 million in non-accrual loans, $1.0 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.1 million in foreclosed assets.

Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.1 million at December 31, 2021, from $2.4 million at September 30, 2021, as several properties were sold at a gain. Foreclosed assets were $1.6 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Total deposits increased $22.2 million to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2021. Deposits continued to be withdrawn from retail time deposits while demand deposit accounts increased. At December 31, 2021, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 37.4% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.7%, money market deposits at 19.8%, and retail and local time deposits at 15.3%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, versus 1.5% at December 31, 2020.

FHLB advances decreased to $47.0 million at December 31, 2021, from $62.0 million at September 30, 2021, and $62.0 million at December 31, 2020, while other borrowings decreased $10.5 million to $6.7 million compared to $17.1 million the prior period and $12.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $9.2 million (on a net margin of 3.01%) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.15%) for the third quarter of 2021, and $8.4 million (on a net margin of 3.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020. Earning asset yields decreased 13 basis points from 3.41% to 3.28% during the fourth quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 2 basis points on a smaller average balance to 0.39% from 0.37% over the same period. The decrease in earning asset yields was partially due to lower net accretion of loan fees of $287,000 related to PPP loans that were repaid compared to net accretion of $559,000 during the September 30, 2021 quarter. Additionally, a large balance of lower yielding investment securities contributed to the decrease in earning asset yields. Taxable security yields decreased from 1.18% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to 1.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Loan yields decreased to 4.02% during the quarter from 4.23% during the third quarter of 2021. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, were 3.89% and 3.98% during the December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 quarters respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, was 2.91% and 2.97% in the December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 quarters, respectively. Recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to decline for first quarter 2022 as fewer PPP loans remain outstanding.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter, largely reflecting slightly higher rates associated with time deposits. The cost of deposits was 0.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.15% the prior quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $32,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 as $15.0 million of FHLB advances were repaid.

Total noninterest income increased slightly for the fourth quarter of 2021 to $2.2 million from $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, due in part to higher investment and insurance sales commissions which increased from $426,000 in the third quarter to $500,000 in the fourth quarter. At December 31, 2021, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $321.2 million compared to $301.6 million at September 30, 2021. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased slightly to $451,000 for the fourth quarter from $494,000 in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to lower spreads on sale of loans to the secondary market.

Deposit and service fee income in the fourth quarter remained near the prior quarter levels at $382,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $379,000 for the prior three-month period. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, other noninterest income was $646,000 compared to $563,000 the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included increased salaries and employee benefit expenses related to severance expense and higher performance-based incentive expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. These expenses were partially offset by gains of $347,000 realized on the sale of two foreclosed real estate properties in the fourth quarter.

Data processing and other office operations costs increased slightly to $855,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $828,000 the previous quarter. Meanwhile, advertising and promotion expenses decreased slightly to $155,000 for the most recent quarter compared to $199,000 last quarter. Other noninterest expenses increased to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $1.2 million the previous quarter.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


PSB Holdings, Inc.

Quarterly Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter ended

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Earnings and dividends:

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Interest income

$

10,085

$

10,449

$

11,070

$

10,482

$

9,442

Interest expense

$

866

$

826

$

907

$

886

$

1,011

Net interest income

$

9,219

$

9,623

$

10,163

$

9,596

$

8,431

Provision for loan losses

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,000

$

675

Other noninterest income

$

2,244

$

2,126

$

2,299

$

2,749

$

2,991

Other noninterest expense

$

7,357

$

6,946

$

9,607

$

6,200

$

6,461

Net income

$

3,146

$

3,638

$

2,137

$

3,896

$

3,252

Basic earnings per share (3)

$

0.71

$

0.82

$

0.48

$

0.88

$

0.73

Diluted earnings per share (3)

$

0.71

$

0.82

$

0.48

$

0.87

$

0.73

Dividends declared per share (3)

$

0.23

$

-

$

0.23

$

-

$

0.21

Tangible net book value per share (4)

$

24.36

$

24.07

$

23.53

$

23.69

$

23.43

Semi-annual dividend payout ratio

15.05%

n/a

17.04%

n/a

15.88%

Average common shares outstanding

4,445,465

4,450,755

4,454,922

4,454,334

4,452,287

Balance sheet - average balances:

Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss

$

870,151

$

862,555

$

891,886

$

827,595

$

807,182

Assets

$

1,295,780

$

1,292,369

$

1,251,738

$

1,132,905

$

1,100,064

Deposits

$

1,092,872

$

1,064,553

$

1,023,229

$

925,689

$

896,427

Stockholders' equity

$

112,089

$

110,388

$

105,932

$

105,868

$

102,790

Performance ratios:

Return on average assets (1)

0.96%

1.12%

0.68%

1.39%

1.18%

Return on average stockholders' equity (1)

11.14%

13.08%

8.09%

14.92%

12.59%

Average stockholders' equity less accumulated

other comprehensive income (loss) to

average assets

8.57%

8.39%

8.27%

9.10%

9.00%

Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)

-0.10%

-0.08%

0.00%

0.01%

0.16%

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

1.42%

1.43%

1.31%

1.39%

1.03%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.06%

1.16%

1.07%

1.13%

0.90%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.38%

1.35%

1.35%

1.40%

1.30%

Nonperforming assets to tangible equity

plus the allowance for loan losses (4)

11.58%

12.87%

11.71%

11.06%

8.96%

Net interest rate margin (1)(2)

3.01%

3.15%

3.48%

3.62%

3.22%

Net interest rate spread (1)(2)

2.89%

3.04%

3.37%

3.49%

3.07%

Service fee revenue as a percent of

average demand deposits (1)

0.52%

0.53%

0.51%

0.57%

0.59%

Noninterest income as a percent

of gross revenue

18.20%

16.91%

17.20%

20.78%

24.06%

Efficiency ratio (2)

63.37%

58.40%

76.20%

49.64%

55.87%

Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)

2.25%

2.13%

3.08%

2.22%

2.34%

Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.35%

8.27%

8.38%

9.32%

9.22%

Stock price information:

High

$

27.00

$

26.50

$

26.50

$

25.94

$

23.00

Low

$

24.60

$

24.52

$

25.00

$

20.45

$

17.20

Last trade value at quarter-end

$

26.05

$

24.95

$

26.25

$

25.25

$

20.57

(1) Annualized

(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.

(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.


PSB Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

except per share data - unaudited)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Interest and dividend income:

Loans, including fees

$

8,918

$

9,323

$

9,972

$

9,442

$

8,371

Securities:

Taxable

631

581

553

507

542

Tax-exempt

505

500

505

502

489

Other interest and dividends

31

45

40

31

40

Total interest and dividend income

10,085

10,449

11,070

10,482

9,442

Interest expense:

Deposits

476

404

485

547

657

FHLB advances

192

220

221

215

228

Other borrowings

4

9

8

7

6

Senior subordinated notes

29

28

28

28

29

Junior subordinated debentures

165

165

165

89

91

Total interest expense

866

826

907

886

1,011

Net interest income

9,219

9,623

10,163

9,596

8,431

Provision for loan losses

-

-

-

1,000

675

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,219

9,623

10,163

8,596

7,756

Noninterest income:

Service fees

382

379

347

332

352

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

451

494

663

1,152

1,401

Mortgage loan servicing, net

114

111

9

79

104

Investment and insurance sales commissions

500

426

465

595

391

Net gain on sale of securities

-

-

113

21

149

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

151

153

148

108

106

Other noninterest income

646

563

554

462

488

Total noninterest income

2,244

2,126

2,299

2,749

2,991

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

4,669

4,099

3,915

3,460

4,084

Occupancy and facilities

596

614

647

569

511

Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets

(347

)

28

23

130

(218

)

Data processing and other office operations

855

828

1,499

694

568

Advertising and promotion

155

199

322

79

172

FDIC insurance premiums

116

121

58

83

82

Other noninterest expenses

1,313

1,057

3,143

1,185

1,262

Total noninterest expense

7,357

6,946

9,607

6,200

6,461

Income before provision for income taxes

4,106

4,803

2,855

5,145

4,286

Provision for income taxes

960

1,165

718

1,249

1,034

Net income

$

3,146

$

3,638

$

2,137

$

3,896

$

3,252

Basic earnings per share

$

0.71

$

0.82

$

0.48

$

0.88

$

0.73

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.71

$

0.82

$

0.48

$

0.87

$

0.73


PSB Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(dollars in thousands,

December

December

except per share data - unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest and dividend income:

Loans, including fees

$

8,918

$

8,371

$

37,655

$

33,059

Securities:

Taxable

631

542

2,272

2,461

Tax-exempt

505

489

2,012

1,840

Other interest and dividends

31

40

147

254

Total interest and dividend income

10,085

9,442

42,086

37,614

Interest expense:

Deposits

476

657

1,912

4,052

FHLB advances

192

228

848

1,175

Other borrowings

4

6

28

31

Senior subordinated notes

29

29

113

113

Junior subordinated debentures

165

91

584

364

Total interest expense

866

1,011

3,485

5,735

Net interest income

9,219

8,431

38,601

31,879

Provision for loan losses

-

675

1,000

5,575

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,219

7,756

37,601

26,304

Noninterest income:

Service fees

382

352

1,440

1,365

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

451

1,401

2,760

5,887

Mortgage loan servicing, net

114

104

313

(163

)

Investment and insurance sales commissions

500

391

1,986

1,300

Net gain on sale of securities

-

149

134

504

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

151

106

560

422

Other noninterest income

646

488

2,225

2,098

Total noninterest income

2,244

2,991

9,418

11,413

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

4,669

4,084

16,143

14,012

Occupancy and facilities

596

511

2,426

2,129

Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets

(347

)

(218

)

(166

)

(88

)

Data processing and other office operations

855

568

3,876

2,630

Advertising and promotion

155

172

755

484

FDIC insurance premiums

116

82

378

192

Other noninterest expenses

1,313

1,262

6,698

4,385

Total noninterest expense

7,357

6,461

30,110

23,744

Income before provision for income taxes

4,106

4,286

16,909

13,973

Provision for income taxes

960

1,034

4,092

3,284

Net income

$

3,146

$

3,252

$

12,817

$

10,689

Basic earnings per share

$

0.71

$

0.73

$

2.88

$

2.40

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.71

$

0.73

$

2.88

$

2.40


PSB Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2020 derived from audited financial statements

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

16,896

$

20,813

$

18,589

$

12,921

$

15,723

Interest-bearing deposits

6,579

1,044

906

985

1,056

Federal funds sold

30,068

43,637

52,643

16,027

21,749

Cash and cash equivalents

53,543

65,494

72,138

29,933

38,528

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

310,445

301,853

261,685

227,824

228,296

Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)

245

245

245

1,231

1,231

Loans held for sale

3,061

214

1,756

622

954

Loans receivable, net

876,337

874,524

863,254

829,964

820,956

Accrued interest receivable

3,256

3,273

3,299

3,335

3,527

Foreclosed assets

1,103

2,398

1,984

1,105

1,619

Premises and equipment, net

12,695

12,725

13,241

11,077

10,920

Mortgage servicing rights, net

1,714

1,702

1,696

1,732

1,657

Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)

2,646

2,646

2,646

2,283

2,283

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

24,305

24,154

24,001

17,902

17,795

Core deposit intangible

534

581

629

-

2

Goodwill

2,541

2,541

2,541

113

113

Other assets

6,286

5,313

5,523

5,102

4,074

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,298,711

$

1,297,663

$

1,254,638

$

1,132,223

$

1,131,955

Liabilities

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

284,477

$

291,440

$

273,181

$

242,974

$

236,981

Interest-bearing deposits

820,763

791,601

758,445

682,877

695,156

Total deposits

1,105,240

1,083,041

1,031,626

925,851

932,137

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

47,000

62,000

67,000

62,000

62,000

Other borrowings

6,677

17,129

21,757

18,582

12,239

Senior subordinated notes

2,500

2,500

2,500

2,500

2,500

Junior subordinated debentures

12,717

12,691

12,666

7,732

7,732

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

13,315

10,143

11,103

9,918

10,920

Total liabilities

1,187,449

1,187,504

1,146,652

1,026,583

1,027,528

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock - no par value:

Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:

Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares

Outstanding - 4,440,329, 4,447,026, 4,454,922, 4,454,922 and

4,452,287 shares, respectively

1,830

1,830

1,830

1,830

1,830

Additional paid-in capital

8,059

8,003

7,946

7,890

7,818

Retained earnings

114,627

112,502

108,863

107,751

103,855

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

628

1,530

2,869

1,691

4,458

Treasury stock, at cost - 1,050,469, 1,043,772, 1,035,876, 1,035,876 and

1,038,511 shares, respectively

(13,882

)

(13,706

)

(13,522

)

(13,522

)

(13,534

)

Total stockholders' equity

111,262

110,159

