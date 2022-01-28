PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Record 2021 Earnings; 4th Quarter Earnings Total $3.1 Million, or $0.71 Per Share
WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported record earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $12.8 million, or $2.88 per share, compared to $10.7 million, or $2.40 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2021 were $0.71 per share on net income of $3.1 million, compared to earnings of $0.82 per share on net income of $3.6 million, during the September 30, 2021 quarter, and $0.73 per share on net income of $3.3 million, during the fourth quarter a year ago.
The Company’s fourth quarter 2021 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2021: (1) lower net interest income due to lower yields on loans and investment securities; (2) lower SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) origination fee income accretion; and (3) an increase in compensation expense largely due to incentive benefit plans funded later in the year.
“We enjoyed strong organic and acquisition growth during 2021 driving both total assets and earnings to record highs. Earnings growth was driven by the addition of new earning assets, the recognition of PPP origination fee income and much lower provision for loan losses, which offset a decline in mortgage banking income and higher operating expenses related to the expanded asset base from the acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April 2021. Our pipeline for new loan originations looks solid heading into the first quarter of 2022 and we are well positioned to benefit from expected increases in short-term interest rates as net interest margin moves higher,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.
December 31, 2021 Highlights:
Net interest income was $9.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. PPP related fee income realized during the respective quarters was $287,000, $559,000 and $464,000.
Loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, relative to the prior quarter and $675,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Noninterest expense increased $411,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, to $7.4 million from $6.9 million the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to increased severance and incentive compensation plan expense from 2021 activities.
Loan growth continued with new originations outpacing the payoff of PPP related loans. Loans receivable increased to $876 million at December 31, 2021, from $874 million one quarter earlier and $821 million at December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, PPP loans declined $9.5 million from $24.3 million at September 30, 2021, to $14.8 million at December 31, 2021.
As shown in the table below during the December 31, 2021 quarter, “impaired loans” increased $4.5 million and “substandard risk” loans decreased $6.0 million, while “watch risk” loans increased $3.9 million. The primary decrease in “substandard risk” loans and increase in “impaired loans” relates to an equipment dealer loan relationship that was downgraded during the quarter but continues to accrue interest as a performing loan.
Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000s)
Risk Rating
12/2019
12/2020
03/2021
06/2021
09/2021
12/2021
Rating 1
"High Quality"
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
77
$
-
Rating 2
"Minimal Risk"
57,904
61,223
62,626
60,155
71,304
70,886
Rating 3
"Average Risk"
349,002
390,191
348,102
345,929
347,735
383,951
Rating 4
"Acceptable Risk"
128,932
175,400
209,407
209,728
226,501
222,641
Rating 5
"Watch Risk"
15,933
36,379
30,891
39,577
33,284
37,194
Rating 6
"Substandard Risk"
2,568
7,617
18,134
6,377
10,148
4,182
Rating 7
"Impaired Loans"
5,518
13,153
16,162
15,522
16,790
21,322
Totals
$
559,857
$
683,963
$
685,322
$
677,288
$
705,839
$
740,176
Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review
Total assets remained at $1.30 billion at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents have continued to trend down, post acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April, declining $12.0 million to $53.5 million from $65.5 million one quarter earlier. Meanwhile, securities available for sale increased $8.6 million to $310.4 million at December 31, 2021, from $301.9 million one quarter earlier. The increased balance of investment securities from cash and equivalents helped improve returns from the investment portfolio.
Total loans receivable increased by $1.8 million to $876.3 million at December 31, 2021, from $874.5 million at September 30, 2021. PPP loans declined from $24.3 million at September 30, 2021, to $14.8 million at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2021, unrealized net PPP origination fee income totaled $360,000.
The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.38% of gross loans at December 31, 2021, from 1.35% the prior quarter and 1.30% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans reflected a net recovery at 0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets were 1.06% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2021, and 0.90% at December 30, 2020. At December 31, 2021, non-performing assets consisted of $6.4 million in non-accrual loans, $1.0 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.1 million in foreclosed assets.
Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.1 million at December 31, 2021, from $2.4 million at September 30, 2021, as several properties were sold at a gain. Foreclosed assets were $1.6 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.
Total deposits increased $22.2 million to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2021. Deposits continued to be withdrawn from retail time deposits while demand deposit accounts increased. At December 31, 2021, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 37.4% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.7%, money market deposits at 19.8%, and retail and local time deposits at 15.3%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, versus 1.5% at December 31, 2020.
FHLB advances decreased to $47.0 million at December 31, 2021, from $62.0 million at September 30, 2021, and $62.0 million at December 31, 2020, while other borrowings decreased $10.5 million to $6.7 million compared to $17.1 million the prior period and $12.2 million at December 31, 2020.
Operations Review
Net interest income totaled $9.2 million (on a net margin of 3.01%) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.15%) for the third quarter of 2021, and $8.4 million (on a net margin of 3.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020. Earning asset yields decreased 13 basis points from 3.41% to 3.28% during the fourth quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 2 basis points on a smaller average balance to 0.39% from 0.37% over the same period. The decrease in earning asset yields was partially due to lower net accretion of loan fees of $287,000 related to PPP loans that were repaid compared to net accretion of $559,000 during the September 30, 2021 quarter. Additionally, a large balance of lower yielding investment securities contributed to the decrease in earning asset yields. Taxable security yields decreased from 1.18% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to 1.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Loan yields decreased to 4.02% during the quarter from 4.23% during the third quarter of 2021. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, were 3.89% and 3.98% during the December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 quarters respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, was 2.91% and 2.97% in the December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 quarters, respectively. Recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to decline for first quarter 2022 as fewer PPP loans remain outstanding.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter, largely reflecting slightly higher rates associated with time deposits. The cost of deposits was 0.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.15% the prior quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $32,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 as $15.0 million of FHLB advances were repaid.
Total noninterest income increased slightly for the fourth quarter of 2021 to $2.2 million from $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, due in part to higher investment and insurance sales commissions which increased from $426,000 in the third quarter to $500,000 in the fourth quarter. At December 31, 2021, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $321.2 million compared to $301.6 million at September 30, 2021. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased slightly to $451,000 for the fourth quarter from $494,000 in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to lower spreads on sale of loans to the secondary market.
Deposit and service fee income in the fourth quarter remained near the prior quarter levels at $382,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $379,000 for the prior three-month period. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, other noninterest income was $646,000 compared to $563,000 the prior quarter.
Noninterest expense increased to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included increased salaries and employee benefit expenses related to severance expense and higher performance-based incentive expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. These expenses were partially offset by gains of $347,000 realized on the sale of two foreclosed real estate properties in the fourth quarter.
Data processing and other office operations costs increased slightly to $855,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $828,000 the previous quarter. Meanwhile, advertising and promotion expenses decreased slightly to $155,000 for the most recent quarter compared to $199,000 last quarter. Other noninterest expenses increased to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $1.2 million the previous quarter.
About PSB Holdings, Inc.
PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Earnings and dividends:
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Interest income
$
10,085
$
10,449
$
11,070
$
10,482
$
9,442
Interest expense
$
866
$
826
$
907
$
886
$
1,011
Net interest income
$
9,219
$
9,623
$
10,163
$
9,596
$
8,431
Provision for loan losses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,000
$
675
Other noninterest income
$
2,244
$
2,126
$
2,299
$
2,749
$
2,991
Other noninterest expense
$
7,357
$
6,946
$
9,607
$
6,200
$
6,461
Net income
$
3,146
$
3,638
$
2,137
$
3,896
$
3,252
Basic earnings per share (3)
$
0.71
$
0.82
$
0.48
$
0.88
$
0.73
Diluted earnings per share (3)
$
0.71
$
0.82
$
0.48
$
0.87
$
0.73
Dividends declared per share (3)
$
0.23
$
-
$
0.23
$
-
$
0.21
Tangible net book value per share (4)
$
24.36
$
24.07
$
23.53
$
23.69
$
23.43
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio
15.05%
n/a
17.04%
n/a
15.88%
Average common shares outstanding
4,445,465
4,450,755
4,454,922
4,454,334
4,452,287
Balance sheet - average balances:
Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss
$
870,151
$
862,555
$
891,886
$
827,595
$
807,182
Assets
$
1,295,780
$
1,292,369
$
1,251,738
$
1,132,905
$
1,100,064
Deposits
$
1,092,872
$
1,064,553
$
1,023,229
$
925,689
$
896,427
Stockholders' equity
$
112,089
$
110,388
$
105,932
$
105,868
$
102,790
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
0.96%
1.12%
0.68%
1.39%
1.18%
Return on average stockholders' equity (1)
11.14%
13.08%
8.09%
14.92%
12.59%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss) to
average assets
8.57%
8.39%
8.27%
9.10%
9.00%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
-0.10%
-0.08%
0.00%
0.01%
0.16%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
1.42%
1.43%
1.31%
1.39%
1.03%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.06%
1.16%
1.07%
1.13%
0.90%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.38%
1.35%
1.35%
1.40%
1.30%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity
plus the allowance for loan losses (4)
11.58%
12.87%
11.71%
11.06%
8.96%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)
3.01%
3.15%
3.48%
3.62%
3.22%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)
2.89%
3.04%
3.37%
3.49%
3.07%
Service fee revenue as a percent of
average demand deposits (1)
0.52%
0.53%
0.51%
0.57%
0.59%
Noninterest income as a percent
of gross revenue
18.20%
16.91%
17.20%
20.78%
24.06%
Efficiency ratio (2)
63.37%
58.40%
76.20%
49.64%
55.87%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)
2.25%
2.13%
3.08%
2.22%
2.34%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.35%
8.27%
8.38%
9.32%
9.22%
Stock price information:
High
$
27.00
$
26.50
$
26.50
$
25.94
$
23.00
Low
$
24.60
$
24.52
$
25.00
$
20.45
$
17.20
Last trade value at quarter-end
$
26.05
$
24.95
$
26.25
$
25.25
$
20.57
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
except per share data - unaudited)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
8,918
$
9,323
$
9,972
$
9,442
$
8,371
Securities:
Taxable
631
581
553
507
542
Tax-exempt
505
500
505
502
489
Other interest and dividends
31
45
40
31
40
Total interest and dividend income
10,085
10,449
11,070
10,482
9,442
Interest expense:
Deposits
476
404
485
547
657
FHLB advances
192
220
221
215
228
Other borrowings
4
9
8
7
6
Senior subordinated notes
29
28
28
28
29
Junior subordinated debentures
165
165
165
89
91
Total interest expense
866
826
907
886
1,011
Net interest income
9,219
9,623
10,163
9,596
8,431
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
1,000
675
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
9,219
9,623
10,163
8,596
7,756
Noninterest income:
Service fees
382
379
347
332
352
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
451
494
663
1,152
1,401
Mortgage loan servicing, net
114
111
9
79
104
Investment and insurance sales commissions
500
426
465
595
391
Net gain on sale of securities
-
-
113
21
149
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
151
153
148
108
106
Other noninterest income
646
563
554
462
488
Total noninterest income
2,244
2,126
2,299
2,749
2,991
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,669
4,099
3,915
3,460
4,084
Occupancy and facilities
596
614
647
569
511
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets
(347
)
28
23
130
(218
)
Data processing and other office operations
855
828
1,499
694
568
Advertising and promotion
155
199
322
79
172
FDIC insurance premiums
116
121
58
83
82
Other noninterest expenses
1,313
1,057
3,143
1,185
1,262
Total noninterest expense
7,357
6,946
9,607
6,200
6,461
Income before provision for income taxes
4,106
4,803
2,855
5,145
4,286
Provision for income taxes
960
1,165
718
1,249
1,034
Net income
$
3,146
$
3,638
$
2,137
$
3,896
$
3,252
Basic earnings per share
$
0.71
$
0.82
$
0.48
$
0.88
$
0.73
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.71
$
0.82
$
0.48
$
0.87
$
0.73
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(dollars in thousands,
December
December
except per share data - unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
8,918
$
8,371
$
37,655
$
33,059
Securities:
Taxable
631
542
2,272
2,461
Tax-exempt
505
489
2,012
1,840
Other interest and dividends
31
40
147
254
Total interest and dividend income
10,085
9,442
42,086
37,614
Interest expense:
Deposits
476
657
1,912
4,052
FHLB advances
192
228
848
1,175
Other borrowings
4
6
28
31
Senior subordinated notes
29
29
113
113
Junior subordinated debentures
165
91
584
364
Total interest expense
866
1,011
3,485
5,735
Net interest income
9,219
8,431
38,601
31,879
Provision for loan losses
-
675
1,000
5,575
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
9,219
7,756
37,601
26,304
Noninterest income:
Service fees
382
352
1,440
1,365
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
451
1,401
2,760
5,887
Mortgage loan servicing, net
114
104
313
(163
)
Investment and insurance sales commissions
500
391
1,986
1,300
Net gain on sale of securities
-
149
134
504
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
151
106
560
422
Other noninterest income
646
488
2,225
2,098
Total noninterest income
2,244
2,991
9,418
11,413
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,669
4,084
16,143
14,012
Occupancy and facilities
596
511
2,426
2,129
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets
(347
)
(218
)
(166
)
(88
)
Data processing and other office operations
855
568
3,876
2,630
Advertising and promotion
155
172
755
484
FDIC insurance premiums
116
82
378
192
Other noninterest expenses
1,313
1,262
6,698
4,385
Total noninterest expense
7,357
6,461
30,110
23,744
Income before provision for income taxes
4,106
4,286
16,909
13,973
Provision for income taxes
960
1,034
4,092
3,284
Net income
$
3,146
$
3,252
$
12,817
$
10,689
Basic earnings per share
$
0.71
$
0.73
$
2.88
$
2.40
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.71
$
0.73
$
2.88
$
2.40
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2020 derived from audited financial statements
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
16,896
$
20,813
$
18,589
$
12,921
$
15,723
Interest-bearing deposits
6,579
1,044
906
985
1,056
Federal funds sold
30,068
43,637
52,643
16,027
21,749
Cash and cash equivalents
53,543
65,494
72,138
29,933
38,528
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
310,445
301,853
261,685
227,824
228,296
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)
245
245
245
1,231
1,231
Loans held for sale
3,061
214
1,756
622
954
Loans receivable, net
876,337
874,524
863,254
829,964
820,956
Accrued interest receivable
3,256
3,273
3,299
3,335
3,527
Foreclosed assets
1,103
2,398
1,984
1,105
1,619
Premises and equipment, net
12,695
12,725
13,241
11,077
10,920
Mortgage servicing rights, net
1,714
1,702
1,696
1,732
1,657
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)
2,646
2,646
2,646
2,283
2,283
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
24,305
24,154
24,001
17,902
17,795
Core deposit intangible
534
581
629
-
2
Goodwill
2,541
2,541
2,541
113
113
Other assets
6,286
5,313
5,523
5,102
4,074
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,298,711
$
1,297,663
$
1,254,638
$
1,132,223
$
1,131,955
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
284,477
$
291,440
$
273,181
$
242,974
$
236,981
Interest-bearing deposits
820,763
791,601
758,445
682,877
695,156
Total deposits
1,105,240
1,083,041
1,031,626
925,851
932,137
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
47,000
62,000
67,000
62,000
62,000
Other borrowings
6,677
17,129
21,757
18,582
12,239
Senior subordinated notes
2,500
2,500
2,500
2,500
2,500
Junior subordinated debentures
12,717
12,691
12,666
7,732
7,732
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
13,315
10,143
11,103
9,918
10,920
Total liabilities
1,187,449
1,187,504
1,146,652
1,026,583
1,027,528
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - no par value:
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:
Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares
Outstanding - 4,440,329, 4,447,026, 4,454,922, 4,454,922 and
4,452,287 shares, respectively
1,830
1,830
1,830
1,830
1,830
Additional paid-in capital
8,059
8,003
7,946
7,890
7,818
Retained earnings
114,627
112,502
108,863
107,751
103,855
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
628
1,530
2,869
1,691
4,458
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,050,469, 1,043,772, 1,035,876, 1,035,876 and
1,038,511 shares, respectively
(13,882
)
(13,706
)
(13,522
)
(13,522
)
(13,534
)
Total stockholders' equity
111,262
110,159