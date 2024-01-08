Unveiling the Dividend Dynamics of PSB Holdings Inc (PSBQ)

PSB Holdings Inc(PSBQ) recently announced a dividend of $0.3 per share, payable on 2024-01-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-09. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into PSB Holdings Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does PSB Holdings Inc Do?

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Sign with PSBQ.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

PSB Holdings Inc operates as a community bank and provides a full range of traditional retail consumer and commercial banking products, including uninsured investment and insurance products, long-term fixed-rate residential mortgages, and commercial treasury management services.

PSB Holdings Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at PSB Holdings Inc's Dividend History

PSB Holdings Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down PSB Holdings Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, PSB Holdings Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.49% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.72%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, PSB Holdings Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 9.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 11.50% per year. And over the past decade, PSB Holdings Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.40%.

Based on PSB Holdings Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of PSB Holdings Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.29%.

PSB Holdings Inc's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, PSB Holdings Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.23.

Story continues

PSB Holdings Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks PSB Holdings Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. PSB Holdings Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and PSB Holdings Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. PSB Holdings Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 7.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 56.02% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, PSB Holdings Inc's earnings increased by approximately 6.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 43.38% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.70%, which outperforms approximately 62.16% of global competitors.

Investing in Stability and Growth

In conclusion, PSB Holdings Inc's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and solid profitability metrics present a compelling case for investors seeking stable income with growth potential. The company's financial health and growth prospects suggest that it is well-positioned to continue its tradition of rewarding shareholders. Investors looking to diversify their portfolio with a stock that has a promising dividend outlook should consider the merits of PSB Holdings Inc. Will the company's strategic initiatives and market position enable it to sustain and potentially increase its dividend offerings in the future? That remains a key question for value investors.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

