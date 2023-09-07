PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, PSC Insurance Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.083 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.14 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that PSC Insurance Group has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of A$4.81. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 86% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see PSC Insurance Group earnings per share are up 6.2% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, PSC Insurance Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 28% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has PSC Insurance Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? PSC Insurance Group has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about PSC Insurance Group's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PSC Insurance Group you should know about.

