PSC sets deadline to intervene in Spire Case

Dec. 4—Spire Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking approval of a Carbon Offset Initiative.

The natural gas distribution company said in its application that the program will provide customers the opportunity to voluntarily purchase a combination of environmental attributes to offset a portion of or all the carbon emissions from their natural gas usage. Spire wants to offer the program to residential and small general service customers who meet eligibility requirements.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Dec. 11 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, or by using the commission's Electronic Filing and Information System at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individuals wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel — Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, MO 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov — or the Public Service Commission Staff — P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the public in matters before the commission.

Spire serves approximately 1.2 million natural gas customers in Missouri, including Joplin.