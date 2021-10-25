U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

PSE&G Offers Customers Resources and Options to Get Caught up on Bills

·3 min read
In this article:
PSE&G is helping customers get back on track, together

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the financial difficulties the pandemic has caused, PSE&G continues its effort to educate and support its customers through the pandemic recovery (pseg.com/HelpNow). PSE&G wants customers to know:

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&amp;G) and PSEG Long Island.
  • Income eligibility requirements have been expanded for utility assistance programs including the Universal Service Fund (USF) and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

  • A family of four making up to $105,000 a year can now receive help to cover most, if not all, of what they owe.

  • The expansion of income eligibility is more than double of the pre-pandemic limit.

  • Eligibility has been expanded for USF's Fresh Start Program, which provides forgiveness of past due balances as long as customers pay their monthly energy bills in full for a year.

  • PSE&G is educating customers in our communities while offering more flexible payment options and new deferred payment arrangements (DPAs).

"The pandemic has inflicted financial hardship on many of our customers, some for the very first time, and most are unaware that they may qualify for help," said PSE&G Chief Customer Officer and vice president of Customer Care, Deborah Affonsa. "We want to spread the word and raise awareness about the programs. Most importantly, we want our customers to know we are here to help and we care."

Building Awareness in Communities
Working with social service agencies, PSE&G has brought community advocates into several of its customer service centers to personally help customers access resources to help pay their utility bill.

Community outreach efforts also include a grass roots approach. PSE&G participated in several pandemic related relief events and deployed dozens of outreach associates into communities, going door to door handing out information.

New Jersey residents can find out if they're eligible with this anonymous online screening tool: nj.gov/dca/dcaid.

Flexible Payment Options
PSE&G is offering more flexible payment options and new deferred payment arrangements (DPAs). A DPA allows customers to continue to pay their regular monthly bill, plus an amount toward your past-due balance. A customer can make a DPA with as little as $0 down and up to 12 months to pay, if they qualify.

"We never want to shut off any customer's utility service because of inability to pay," said Affonsa. "We want to work with customers to keep them connected and get them back on track, together."

Visit pseg.com/helpnow

Utility Payment Assistance Programs:

Contact: Rebecca Mazzarella
Rebecca.Mazzarella@pseg.com
Media Relations: 973-430-7734
Customer Service: 800-436-7734

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-offers-customers-resources-and-options-to-get-caught-up-on-bills-301407466.html

SOURCE PSE&G

