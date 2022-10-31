PSEG ANNOUNCES 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

NET INCOME OF $0.22 PER SHARE

NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS OF $0.86 PER SHARE

Narrows 2022 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance to $3.40 - $3.50 per Share

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) reported Net Income of $114 million, or $0.22 per share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a Net Loss of $1,564 million, or a loss of $3.10 per share, in the third quarter of 2021 related to the impairment associated with the divestiture of PSEG Fossil assets. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings for the third quarter of 2022 were $429 million, or $0.86 per share, compared to non-GAAP Operating Earnings of $495 million, or $0.98 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

Ralph LaRossa, PSEG's president and chief executive officer commented, "We are focused on continuing to grow the company through investments with appropriate risk adjusted returns, and increasing the predictability of our financial results. Through the first three quarters of 2022, we are on track to deliver on our earnings guidance for the full-year, which we have narrowed to $3.40 to $3.50 per share, affirming our midpoint. PSE&G's investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure continue to produce rate base growth consistent with our long-term expectations. Our new Infrastructure Advancement Program, which launches investment in the critical "Last Mile" of our distribution system, and the Clean Energy Future investments, are also supporting wide-ranging decarbonization priorities -- driven by energy efficiency, electric vehicles, solar investments, and creating clean energy jobs and training opportunities. I am also proud to announce that MSCI has raised PSEG's corporate Environmental, Social and Governance rating to AAA from AA, placing us at its highest rating."

"Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 this past summer will have important revenue visibility and price stabilizing benefits for our 3,770-megawatt nuclear fleet, starting in 2024. Notably, the federal government has established a decade-long commitment to the preservation of existing nuclear generation through the creation of a production tax credit, which will extend the visibility and stability of cash flows into the next decade. These incentives will lower customer costs over time and support the continued operation of existing nuclear plants – which are New Jersey's largest carbon-free base load energy resource."

"Regarding the Ocean Wind 1 project in New Jersey, PSEG's continuation as an equity owner is subject to its final investment decision (FID), which represents the decision to proceed to the construction phase of the project. We are reviewing our options regarding the status of PSEG's 25% equity investment in the project. Last week, the BPU completed its review of offshore wind transmission and awarded several on-shore solutions. PSE&G was awarded $40 million of system upgrade work needed to accommodate the injection of offshore wind generation in central New Jersey. However, the BPU also indicated an additional solicitation to consider the state's increased offshore wind generation targets. We remain optimistic that the Coastal Wind Link's emphasis on reliability and resiliency will keep it as a strong contender for any future transmission solicitations to bring regional offshore wind projects on-shore." LaRossa added.

The following table provides a reconciliation of PSEG's Net Income / (Loss) to non-GAAP Operating Earnings for the third quarter. See the accompanying Attachments for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income / (Loss) in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings.



PSEG CONSOLIDATED

Third Quarter Comparative Results (unaudited)



Income / (Loss)

($ millions) Diluted Earnings

(per share)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income / (Loss) $114 $(1,564) $0.22 $(3.10) Reconciling Items 315 2,059 0.64 4.08 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $429 $495 $0.86 $0.98 PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding* 500M 504M















*Approximately three million potentially dilutive shares were excluded from fully diluted average shares outstanding used to calculate the diluted GAAP loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as their impact was antidilutive to GAAP results. For non-GAAP per share calculations, we used fully diluted average shares outstanding of 507 million, including the three million potentially dilutive shares, as they were dilutive to non-GAAP results. M=Million.

LaRossa continued, "We are narrowing our non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance for 2022, and remain confident in the growth potential of our regulated investments and are committed to the cost discipline needed to minimize the impact of current economic conditions."

PSEG Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance





($ millions except EPS) Prior 2022E Current 2022E



PSE&G $1,510 - $1,560 $1,545 - $1,575



Carbon-Free, Infrastructure & Other 170 - 220 160 - 180



PSEG non-GAAP Operating Earnings $1,680 - $1,780 $1,705 - $1,755



PSEG non-GAAP Operating EPS $3.35 - $3.55 $3.40 - $3.50



E = Estimate

Guidance for Carbon-Free, Infrastructure & Other excludes results related to the fossil generating assets sold in February 2022.

Financial Results and Outlook

PSE&G



Public Service Electric & Gas Third Quarter Comparative Results

($ millions, except EPS) 3Q 2022 3Q 2021 Q/Q Change Net Income $399 $389 $10 Earnings Per Share $0.80 $0.77 $0.03

PSE&G's results were $0.03 higher compared to the third quarter of 2021 driven by continued capital investments in transmission, distribution and clean energy. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, Transmission margin was flat, as growth in rate base of $0.02 per share was offset by the combination of the August 2021 formula rate settlement, which included a lower return on equity, and the timing of O&M recovery versus expense. For distribution, Electric margin was $0.02 favorable compared to third quarter 2021, driven by investments in Energy Strong II and the impact of the Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) mechanism. Gas margin improved by $0.01 per share over third quarter 2021, reflecting recoveries of Gas System Modernization Program II investments. Other margin, primarily related to our appliance service business, also added $0.01 per share compared with the third quarter of 2021.

O&M expense was $0.01 per share unfavorable compared with the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense was $0.01 per share unfavorable, reflecting higher investment. Flow-through taxes and other items had a net unfavorable impact of $0.01 per share compared to third quarter 2021, driven by the use of an annual effective tax rate. (For the year to date, unfavorable flow-through taxes of $0.07 per share (through September 30) will reverse in the fourth quarter of 2022.) Lower shares outstanding had a $0.01 per share benefit on third quarter 2022 results versus the year earlier quarter, reflecting the impact of the completed $500 million share repurchase program. In addition, non-operating pension expense was $0.01 per share favorable compared with the third quarter 2021.

Weather during the third quarter, as measured by the temperature-humidity index, was 19% warmer than normal but similar to conditions during the third quarter of 2021. With the CIP in effect, variations in weather (positive or negative) have a limited impact on electric and gas margins while enabling the widespread adoption of PSE&G's energy efficiency programs. PSE&G's system peak load exceeded 10,000 MW for a second summer in a row on August 9. Growth in the number of electric and gas customers has continued to track at approximately 1% for the trailing 12-month period ended September 30.

PSE&G invested approximately $795 million during the third quarter and $2.2 billion year to date through September 30. PSE&G now expects a revised capital-spending forecast of $3 billion for 2022, up from the planned 2022 capital program of $2.9 billion. The 2022 capital spending program includes transmission investment, the continued rollout of the Gas System Modernization Program II, Energy Strong II, the Clean Energy Future investments, and the Infrastructure Advancement Program focused on our distribution system's "Last Mile."

On the regulatory front, in September 2022, PSE&G filed a petition with the BPU requesting an accounting order with an effective date of January 1, 2023, to authorize PSE&G to modify its method for calculating pension expense for ratemaking purposes, which would partly reduce future variability in pension expense. Also in September, PSE&G filed a petition with the BPU requesting a $320 million, 9-month extension of its Clean Energy Future - Energy Efficiency program, which would align future program timing with those of the other New Jersey electric and gas utilities. In October 2022, PSE&G filed its annual Transmission Formula Rate update with FERC, which increases its annual transmission revenue requirement by $69 million effective January 1, 2023.

PSE&G's forecast of Net Income for 2022 is narrowed to $1,545 million - $1,575 million (from $1,510 million - $1,560 million), reflecting strong transmission and distribution margin growth.

PSEG Carbon-Free, Infrastructure & Other (CFIO)



Carbon-Free, Infrastructure & Other Third Quarter Comparative Results

($ millions, except per share amounts) 3Q 2022 3Q 2021 Q/Q Change Net Loss $(285) $(1,953) $1,668 Net Loss Per Share (EPS) $(0.58) $(3.87) $3.29 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings* $30 $106 $(76) Non-GAAP Operating EPS $0.06 $0.21 $(0.15) Fully Diluted Avg. Shares Outstanding** 500M 504M



*Non-GAAP Operating Earnings for 3Q 2022 exclude the results of fossil generation sold in February 2022.

**Approximately three million potentially dilutive shares were excluded from fully diluted average shares outstanding used to calculate the diluted GAAP loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as their impact was antidilutive to GAAP results. For non-GAAP per share calculations, we used fully diluted average shares outstanding of 507 million, including the three million potentially dilutive shares, as they were dilutive to non-GAAP results. M=Million.

CFIO reported a Net Loss of $285 million, or $(0.58) per share for the third quarter of 2022, compared with a Net Loss of $1,953 million, or $(3.87) per share in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings for CFIO were $0.15 per share lower than in the third quarter of 2021, driven by lower margin related to the fossil divestiture, lower capacity prices for the remaining nuclear fleet and re-contracting at lower prices. For the third quarter of 2022, electric gross margin declined by $0.29 per share, which includes re-contracting approximately 8 TWh of nuclear generation at a $3/MWh lower average price. In addition, higher off-system sales at Gas Operations added $0.01 per share to total gross margin versus the third quarter of 2021.

Cost comparisons for the third quarter 2022 improved by $0.09 per share from the year-earlier period, driven by lower O&M, depreciation, and interest expense related to the fossil divestiture. Taxes and Other were $0.04 per share favorable versus the third quarter of 2021. During 2021, the Solar Source sale was reflected in June, cessation of fossil depreciation began in August onward, and the retirement of PSEG Power's outstanding debt occurred in October. Accordingly, the majority of favorable cost comparisons related to the fossil divestiture occurred in the first half of 2022.

Nuclear generating output declined slightly to approximately 8 TWh in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting the ramp down of Hope Creek and Peach Bottom 2 into fourth quarter refueling outages. The capacity factor of the nuclear fleet for the year-to-date period through September 30 was 94.3%. PSEG forecasts generation output of approximately 7 TWh for the fourth quarter of 2022, and has hedged approximately 95% - 100% of this production at an average price of $27/MWh. For 2023, PSEG is forecasting nuclear baseload output of 30 to 32 TWh and has hedged 95% - 100% of this output at an average price of $30/MWh. For 2024, PSEG is forecasting nuclear baseload output of 29 to 31 TWh and has hedged 55% - 60% of this output at an average price of $32/MWh.

PSEG Power had net cash collateral postings of $2.2 billion at September 30 related to out-of-the-money hedge positions as a result of higher energy prices during the first three quarters of 2022. As of October 28, net cash collateral postings were $1.7 billion. The majority of this collateral relates to hedges in place through the end of 2023 and is expected to be returned as PSEG Power satisfies its obligations under those contracts.

The forecast of non-GAAP Operating Earnings for Carbon-Free, Infrastructure & Other is narrowed to $160 million - $180 million (from $170 million - $220 million), reflecting higher interest costs. The CFIO guidance for 2022 excludes results related to the fossil assets sold in February 2022.

PSEG will host a conference call to review its Third Quarter 2022 results with the financial community at 11AM EDT today. This event can be accessed by visiting https://investor.pseg.com/investor-news-and-events to register.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision, our pursuit of science-based emissions reductions targets and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero effort through Business Ambition for 1.5⁰C, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP Operating Earnings in its internal analysis, and in communications with investors and analysts, as a consistent measure for comparing PSEG's financial performance to previous financial results. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings exclude the impact of returns (losses) associated with the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT), Mark-to-Market (MTM) accounting and material one-time items.

See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income/(Loss) in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings. The presentation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings is intended to complement, and should not be considered an alternative to the presentation of Net Income/(Loss), which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Operating Earnings as presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Due to the forward looking nature of non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance, PSEG is unable to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Management is unable to project certain reconciling items, in particular MTM and NDT gains (losses), for future periods due to market volatility.

