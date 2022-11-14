U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,004.43
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,893.90
    +146.04 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,334.90
    +11.57 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.28
    +1.54 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.99
    -2.97 (-3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    +7.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.50 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.0650 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1778
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9420
    +1.1870 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,548.60
    +4.34 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.50
    +14.21 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

PSEG DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

·2 min read

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) today declared a $0.54 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&amp;G) and PSEG Long Island. (PRNewsfoto/PSEG)
Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Long Island. (PRNewsfoto/PSEG)

All dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and available on our website: https://investor.pseg.com. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this press release apply only as of the date hereof. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

From time to time, PSEG and PSE&G release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings.  You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at https://investor.pseg.com or by navigating to the Email Alerts webpage here.

CONTACTS:


Investor Relations

Media Relations

Carlotta Chan

Michael Jennings

973-430-6565

609-610-5161

Carlotta.Chan@pseg.com

Michael.Jennings@pseg.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-for-fourth-quarter-of-2022-301677375.html

SOURCE PSEG

Recommended Stories

  • DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.9525

    The board of DTE Energy Company ( NYSE:DTE ) has announced that the dividend on 15th of January will be increased to...

  • Eli Lilly's Twitter Fiasco Continues As Drugmaker Reportedly Pulls 'Millions' In Twitter Ads

    Eli Lilly reportedly is pulling advertising from Twitter after a fake account promised free insulin in a fiasco that depressed LLY stock.

  • Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to Give Most of His Money to Charity

    The entrepreneur said he plans to give away most of his estimated $124 billion fortune in his lifetime.

  • Bahamas Regulators Interview FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, Say They Didn't Authorize Prioritizing Local Withdrawals

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been interviewed by police and regulators in the Bahamas. According to a Bloomberg report, FTX’s move to allow withdrawals for residents in the Bahamas was questioned by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). However, the commission said in a statement that it hadn’t “directed, authorized or suggested” the prioritization of local withdrawals by FTX Digital Markets Ltd. The SCB added that it "does not condone the preferential t

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry buys another prison stock

    Scion Asset Management's Michael Burry, known for his timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, added five new companies to his portfolio in the last quarter including prison operator CoreCivic, filings released on Monday showed. The move comes after fund manager Burry dumped a dozen positions in the second quarter, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc. A regulatory filing on Monday showed he bought roughly 1.5 million additional shares in Geo Group in the third quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Does XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Have the Potential to Rally 310% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) points to a 310.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on Oct. 28, 2021. Since that fateful day, Meta's stock declined more than 60% as it repeatedly disappointed its investors with its sluggish growth, feverish spending, and opaque plans for the future. Let's compare the main reasons to buy, sell, and hold Meta to see if this out-of-favor tech giant will finally bounce back in 2023.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.

  • Here's How Target (TGT) Looks Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings

    Target's (TGT) third-quarter top-line results are likely to reflect its focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options.