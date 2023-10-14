PSG Financial Services' (JSE:KST) Dividend Will Be Increased To ZAR0.135

PSG Financial Services Limited (JSE:KST) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 6th of November to ZAR0.135, which will be 23% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of ZAR0.11. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

See our latest analysis for PSG Financial Services

PSG Financial Services' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by PSG Financial Services' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 11.7% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

PSG Financial Services Is Still Building Its Track Record

PSG Financial Services' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from ZAR0.08 total annually to ZAR0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. PSG Financial Services has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that PSG Financial Services has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On PSG Financial Services' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think PSG Financial Services' payments are rock solid. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in PSG Financial Services stock. Is PSG Financial Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.