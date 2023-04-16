PSG Konsult (JSE:KST) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At ZAR0.25

PSG Konsult Limited (JSE:KST) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of May to ZAR0.25. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Check out our latest analysis for PSG Konsult

PSG Konsult's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, PSG Konsult was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 11.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

PSG Konsult Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that PSG Konsult has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was ZAR0.08 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that PSG Konsult has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

PSG Konsult Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that PSG Konsult is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PSG Konsult that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here