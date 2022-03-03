PSI Services and the Center for Nursing Education and Testing (C-NET) Announce New Long Term Contract Renewal

PSI, who works with over 80% of American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS) member boards, will continue full test delivery services for C-NET with contract renewal

GLENDALE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Services‍‍ (PSI), a leading provider of high-stakes testing solutions to corporate enterprises, federal and state governments, professional bodies, academic institutions, and publishers, is proud to announce a contract renewal with the Center for Nursing Education and Testing (C-NET). C-NET is a testing company that specializes in nursing certification. They administer over 30,000 certification exams annually for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, advanced practice nurses, and technicians worldwide.

PSI and C-NET have been partners since 2009. C-NET test takers are offered a choice of modality between PSI's vast network of approved test centers or online proctoring via PSI Bridge‍‍‍™ , PSI's multi-modal testing platform. PSI Bridge allows test takers the flexibility of pursuing a certification with a broader choice of testing modalities with its anytime, anywhere proctoring.

C-NET is a member of the American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS). And, as the leading testing provider for specialty nursing certification, PSI works with more than 80% of the ABNS member boards. Its mission is to continue to bring best practices to these nursing specialties boards and to collaborate on new and innovative approaches to credentialing.

"In today's world, the ability to offer flexible testing options is critical to the success of nurses across the country, as it removes barriers to testing and allows for a smoother and more accessible experience for already busy nurses," said Andrew Karle, Chief Operating Officer at C-NET. "That's why we're thrilled that, with our long-standing test delivery partner PSI, we can continue to offer seamless multi-modal testing options to our certificants with a provider we trust."

"We are honored to be extending our partnership with C-NET after so many years assisting them in their mission to provide testing services for specialty nursing certifications," said Rory McCorkle, PhD, Senior Vice President for Global Business Development and Client Success at PSI. "We truly value our partnership with C-NET and we look forward to continued success supporting them to offer superior multi-modal testing solutions to their candidates."

About PSI

PSI is a global leader in secure, data-driven workforce solutions, providing best-in-class assessment content through technology. PSI's Credentialing solutions deliver a science-based approach to testing across sectors, including certification, education, and licensure. Leveraging next-generation technology, PSI's proven test delivery model features world-class security, test development, multi-modal and online proctoring, and professional services. For more than 70 years, PSI has been a trusted provider to the world's leading corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies, and leading academic institutions. www.psionline.com

About C-NET

Founded by Dr. Margery Garbin in 1992, the Center for Nursing Education and Testing (C-NET) has provided a complete range of test development and administration services for over 30 years. C-NET's staff has extensive knowledge and experience, and the company is renowned for its ability to offer personalized customer service which they tailor to their client's specific needs.

