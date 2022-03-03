U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,393.71
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,042.55
    +151.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,642.75
    -109.27 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,037.52
    -21.35 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.39
    -1.21 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +13.40 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1072
    -0.0050 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3351
    -0.0054 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4260
    -0.0940 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,375.58
    -1,195.83 (-2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.11
    -25.57 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

PSI Services and the Center for Nursing Education and Testing (C-NET) Announce New Long Term Contract Renewal

·3 min read

PSI, who works with over 80% of American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS) member boards, will continue full test delivery services for C-NET with contract renewal

GLENDALE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Services‍‍ (PSI), a leading provider of high-stakes testing solutions to corporate enterprises, federal and state governments, professional bodies, academic institutions, and publishers, is proud to announce a contract renewal with the Center for Nursing Education and Testing (C-NET). C-NET is a testing company that specializes in nursing certification. They administer over 30,000 certification exams annually for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, advanced practice nurses, and technicians worldwide.

PSI and C-NET have been partners since 2009. C-NET test takers are offered a choice of modality between PSI's vast network of approved test centers or online proctoring via PSI Bridge‍‍‍™ , PSI's multi-modal testing platform. PSI Bridge allows test takers the flexibility of pursuing a certification with a broader choice of testing modalities with its anytime, anywhere proctoring.

C-NET is a member of the American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS). And, as the leading testing provider for specialty nursing certification, PSI works with more than 80% of the ABNS member boards. Its mission is to continue to bring best practices to these nursing specialties boards and to collaborate on new and innovative approaches to credentialing.

"In today's world, the ability to offer flexible testing options is critical to the success of nurses across the country, as it removes barriers to testing and allows for a smoother and more accessible experience for already busy nurses," said Andrew Karle, Chief Operating Officer at C-NET. "That's why we're thrilled that, with our long-standing test delivery partner PSI, we can continue to offer seamless multi-modal testing options to our certificants with a provider we trust."

"We are honored to be extending our partnership with C-NET after so many years assisting them in their mission to provide testing services for specialty nursing certifications," said Rory McCorkle, PhD, Senior Vice President for Global Business Development and Client Success at PSI. "We truly value our partnership with C-NET and we look forward to continued success supporting them to offer superior multi-modal testing solutions to their candidates."

About PSI
PSI is a global leader in secure, data-driven workforce solutions, providing best-in-class assessment content through technology. PSI's Credentialing solutions deliver a science-based approach to testing across sectors, including certification, education, and licensure. Leveraging next-generation technology, PSI's proven test delivery model features world-class security, test development, multi-modal and online proctoring, and professional services. For more than 70 years, PSI has been a trusted provider to the world's leading corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies, and leading academic institutions. www.psionline.com

About C-NET
Founded by Dr. Margery Garbin in 1992, the Center for Nursing Education and Testing (C-NET) has provided a complete range of test development and administration services for over 30 years. C-NET's staff has extensive knowledge and experience, and the company is renowned for its ability to offer personalized customer service which they tailor to their client's specific needs.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psi-services-and-the-center-for-nursing-education-and-testing-c-net-announce-new-long-term-contract-renewal-301495313.html

SOURCE PSI Services LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Plunged 16% at the Open Today

    Shares of the club store fell sharply despite the retailer reporting the best year in its history. Here's what you need to know.

  • Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%. The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • Why Cleveland Cliffs Rocketed 30.5% Higher in February

    The steelmaker reported earnings and announced a major cost-cutting initiative, but the stock took off with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is Plunging Today

    The knee-jerk reaction to the quarterly results Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) released on Tuesday might have had investors rushing to pick up shares yesterday, but the market's not espousing the same fanfare today. As of 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Plug Power have fallen 6%. Initially, investors celebrated Plug Power's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings, which featured strong revenue growth, among other things.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel Says the Stock Is a ‘Screaming Buy.’ Here’s Why.

    Shares of enterprise artificial intelligence software firm C3.ai are higher on a strong fiscal-third-quarter report. CEO Tom Siebel says, 'We killed it.'

  • Why Okta Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock, the cloud-based cybersecurity company, crashed today despite beating expectations in its earnings report last night -- down 10% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Heading into the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, analysts had forecast that Okta would lose $0.24 per share (adjusted) on less than $360 million in sales. As it turned out, Okta lost only $0.18 per share, and scored $383 million in sales -- but investors didn't care.

  • Where to find safe haven assets in the market amid inflation, volatility

    Family Wealth & Pension Management CEO Ian Weinberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss safe haven assets like Treasuries, gold, and stocks amid inflation, market volatility, and Fed tightening.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Revenue Guidance Amid Cloud Platform Changes

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Why IPG Photonics Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of high-tech laser maker IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) crashed in morning trading Thursday, and were down 8% as of 10 a.m. ET. In contrast to a whole series of companies that have announced they are cutting ties with Russia in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine last week, IPG Photonics this morning said that it's keeping its Russian operations open. Specifically, IPG Photonics affirmed that its "Russian facilities continue to operate and manufacture optical components and finished products for its operations in the U.S., Germany and China."

  • EV Charging Company ChargePoint Crushed Guidance. Shares Rise.

    ChargePoint projects $450 to $500 million in sales for the coming four quarters. Wall Street was looking for just $418 million.