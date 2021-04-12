HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Recover, a national news provider for mental health and substance abuse, recently began releasing news about psilocybin and their potential health benefits.



Psychedelic drugs such as magic mushrooms have long-lasting medical and spiritual benefits, according to a new study. Magic Mushroom Landscape has established a company to evaluate new treatments related to psychedelics and mental health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of the hallucinogenic active ingredient psilocybin, which is known to strengthen the mind of magic mushrooms - and thus alter their powers. In November, the FDA issued the first psychedelic drug ever approved by the FDA, a hallucinogenic drug in the form of prilocaine, one of two types of psychedelic drugs, and the second - the most common form, LSD - because of its impact on mental health. A controlled study by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found the substance is safe for human consumption, bringing researchers closer to developing a psilocybin-based treatment for depression, the study said.

Although psilocybin is illegal at the federal level in the US, it is still considered legal in New Mexico to possess and grow mushrooms as long as they are not dried, and only licensed therapists and manufacturers will be allowed to grow, extract from, synthesize the drug, set up psilocybin therapy centers, or offer therapies. Such uses will be strictly regulated, however; only those licensed as therapists or manufacturers can grow and extract the fungus, but only to the extent that they can produce and synthesize it. However, because the spores do not contain any chemicals specifically regulated by federal law, their spores are perfectly legal for possession in the United States.

Psilocybin fungi are administered to humans by researchers who test the efficacy of the substance and administering them in a medically controlled environment with a trusted therapist could be very helpful.

The team found that people who had recently taken psilocybin, better known as magic mushrooms, were more likely to report having a transformative experience. In fact, several studies have so far found evidence of the benefits of using psilocin fungi to treat depression in combination with supportive therapy. Other studies have shown that the psychedelic psilocybin in the mushrooms help to change the way information travels through the brain. While regulators have fought against the use of psychedelic drugs such as MDMA (ecstasy) and LSD (LSD), researchers have found that patients can provide psychological support through the use of these psychedelics, especially for people with mental health problems.

In short, magic mushrooms can get your brain back to where it was before the feelings of depression set in. If you have legitimate access to psilocybin mushrooms, it gives you access to a whole new world of possibilities for treating mental illness.

Meanwhile, psilocybin, the psychoactive component of magic mushrooms, has been shown to be helpful in psychotherapy, and research suggests that it can be as effective in combination with psychotherapy as traditional treatments for depression and other mental illnesses. There is debate as to whether psychologists can use psilocin and similar hallucinogens to treat depression or not.

The experience with magic mushrooms can be traumatic for users who experience a bad trip, and those with these diseases suffer more if they do not use magic mushrooms for a long time. Those who try psilocybin mushrooms for the first time will inevitably worry at some point that they have a "bad journey" that can happen. Knowing that you have a controlled substance can also increase unpleasant emotions such as paranoia during the experience with magic mushrooms. Without a trained mental health worker to help process the event, the outcome could be bad.

There is no evidence that the fungi cause stomach bleeding, but there is no research on what happens after taking psilocybin fungi at all. However, these findings are supported by growing evidence supporting the mental health benefits of psilocin, such as reducing anxiety and depression.

If someone has psychedelic problems in the family after using, they may need to avoid taking psychedelics. Due to the high content of compounds found in psychedelic magic mushrooms, cancer patients may exhibit symptoms similar to those of people without cancer, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and vomiting.

Scientists at leading institutions have acknowledged that psilocybin fungi, in small quantities under medical supervision, have the potential to treat severe mental disorders. Disbelief is widespread among those who have learned that it can cause a sustained remission of depression that lasts for months or years. The fast-acting nature of psychedelic magic mushrooms and their effects are attractive because antidepressant drugs and therapies can take weeks before patients feel the benefits.

Dr Robin Carhart-Harris led the first study to test how psilocybin mushroom therapies work compared to leading antidepressants. The study, completed in 2016, is the first modern study to specifically address treatment for resistant depression with psychedelics, which naturally occur in about 200 types of fungi. There it is still a mystery why fungi developed these psychedelic chemicals in the first place. Psilocin mushrooms are eaten in dried form, and most people agree that they do not taste good.

The Recover offers information about possible treatment options for those who suffer from mental illness or substance abuse. For information regarding addiction treatment centers, visit their website or contact their 24hr helpline.

