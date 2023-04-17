DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PSMF Online Training - A Technical Training Program on Creating and Maintaining Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Today there is a large number of companies implementing the Pharmacovigilance System Master File as per the requirement of regulatory authorities.

As per the Pharmacovigilance Inspection Metrics Report for the period April 2016 - March 2017, the major findings were observed in relation with:

PSMF content

Deficiencies in the maintenance of the PSMF and Article 57 Database

The largest proportion of minor findings was in relation to the PSMF

PSMF is a legal requirement globally for companies having their Pharmacovigilance system in place. The PSMF provides an overview of the pharmacovigilance system within a company, and supporting and documenting compliance. The content of the pharmacovigilance system master file should reflect the global availability of safety information for medicinal products authorized in the country, with information on the pharmacovigilance system not just confined to local or regional activities.

Learning Objectives:

At the conclusion of this tutorial, participants should be able to:

Discuss the content of Pharmacovigilance System Master File

Describe how to create and maintain a PSMF to make it INSPECTION READY for regulatory authorities

Overcome challenges in preparation and maintenance of PSMF

If you are starting up your Pharmacovigilance System or facing challenges in maintaining your PSMF and looking forward to strengtheninyour pharmacovigilance knowledge in regards to PSMF, this TRAINING will help you to increase your knowledge base regarding the techniques and regulatory processes involved in the creation and maintenance of Pharmacovigilance Master File.

This will be a perfect learning opportunity in all areas of drug safety, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and quality compliance and will be a great addition to your knowledge in pharmacovigilance.

Who Should Attend:



All Professionals who are involved in:

Pharmacovigilance (including QPPV)

Clinical Research

Risk Management

Drug Safety Assessment Department

Safety Data Analysis

Pharmacoepidemiology

Information Technology

Regulatory Affairs

Pharmacovigilance consultancy

Quality and Compliance



Key Topics Covered:





Introduction and History of PSMF

PSMF Regulations and Countries

PSMF Structure - Core Sections & Annexes

Creating a PSMF

Creating Core Section 1 - QPPV and Annex A

Creating Core Section 2 - Organizational Structure and Annex B

Creating Core Section 3 - Sources of safety data and Annex C

Creating Core Section 4 - Computerized Systems and databases and Annex D

Creating Core Section 5 - Pharmacovigilance Processes and Annex E

Creating Core Section 6 - Pharmacovigilance system performance and Annex F

Creating Core Section 7 - Quality System and Annex G

Creating Core Section 8 - Change control, logbook, versions, and archiving and Annex I

Creating Annex H

Creating SOP on PSMF

EU - Location, registration, and maintenance

Pharmacovigilance System Master File Location (PSMFL) code

Initial submission of Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF) information

Requesting a single/multiple PSMF EV Code(s)

Maintenance of a Pharmacovigilance System Master File Location (PSMFL) entity

Change of PSMF information

Notifying a PSMFL entity as 'non-current'

PSMF and Article 57 XEVMPD content and maintenance

Submission of PSMFL information

Submission of different PSMFs at the same location

Intended use of PSMFL information

Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF) number

Timelines for submission of a PSMF

PSMFL within an AMP entity

Sharing a PSMFL EV Code between organizations

Notifications of QPPV details/PSMF location via Article 57 Database

Correction of information within a PSMFL entity

Update of an AMP entity to include PSMFL information

Update of PSMFL information referenced in an AMP

Update of PSMFL information following a variation/renewal

Nullification of PSMFL entity in the XEVMPD

Management of deviations and implementation of the associated CAPAs listed in the Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF)

PSMF real-time scenarios for effective learning

Q&A

Speakers:



Sunil Verma

Director

Academy of Clinical Intelligence



Sunil has been in the Clinical Research Industry for over 10 years. He held the position of Director of Trainings for a leading Contract Research Organization, HAROM Solutions. His company facilitates the business sector by providing Pharmacovigilance services to Pharmaceutical companies and technical trainings to Medicine, Dental, and Pharmacy, Life Science professionals internationally in the fields of Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Research, and Medical Writing etc. He has been involved in trainings throughout his career particularly in the areas of Pharmacovigilance including ARGUS Safety, Clinical Research and Medical Writing. With over 10 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical research organization, Sunil offers his clients the assurance that their drug safety training programs are being conducted by a seasoned pharmacovigilance executive with experience in developing, implementing and leading safety trainings in lower cost markets.



Sunil was formerly Manager, Trainings & Operations of Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance, where he successfully developed and led more than 8 therapeutic area teams and support training and operations functions for the management of Clinical Data and Adverse Event reporting for human health, including all phases of a product life cycle (drugs, vaccines and devices).

Sunil is a client certified trainer with expertise in techno-functional training on Oracle Argus Safety 7.0 including Argus activities, User management, Case processing including duplicate check, case book-in, follow up, coding, medical review, reports generating (Expedited, Aggregated, PSUR) and dashboard reports. He ahs proficiency in WHO-DD and MedDRA Dictionary and knowledgeable in various regulatory guidelines like ICH guidelines, Good Clinical Practices, Good Documentation Practices and Volume 9A etc.





