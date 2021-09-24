U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.25
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,559.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,235.25
    -68.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.30
    -9.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    -1.09 (-5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3693
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4150
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,228.22
    -1,589.95 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.28
    -66.64 (-6.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.01
    -14.34 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Major players in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market are AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Eli Lilly And Company, Pfizer, UCB Biosciences Inc, and Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151685/?utm_source=GNW


The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is expected to grow from $7.26 billion in 2020 to $7.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market consists of the sale of psoriatic arthritis drugs used for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis by entities producing drugs for psoriatic arthritis. Psoriasis arthritis is a chronic inflammatory joint disease that is associated with psoriasis, whose symptoms vary from person to person.

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market covered in this report is segmented by drug class into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDS), biologics, others. It is also segmented by route of administration into oral, parenteral, topical and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The development of novel drugs such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for treating psoriatic arthritis is shaping the market.Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are orally administered small molecules emerging as a novel treatment for psoriatic arthritis patients.

There are three JAK inhibitors approved for the treatment of autoimmune diseases – tofacitinib, baricitinib, and upadacitinib.Among them, Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and Xeljanz (tofacitinib) XR are the first Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

They are used to treat adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate or other disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). In June 2020, AbbVie, a leading US-based pharmaceutical company has announced that it has applied for the approval of upadacitinib (RINVOQ), a JAK inhibitor with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In 2019, Amgen Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, acquired Celgene’s Otezla for $13.4 billion. Otezla supports Amgen’s mission to bring innovative medicines to patients and expand its product portfolio. Amgen also gets worldwide rights with Otezla’s acquisition. Otezla (apremilast) is indicated for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis. Celgene Corporation is a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, which develops and markets drugs used in the treatment of cancer and anti-inflammatory diseases.

The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease boosted the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market.Psoriasis (Pso) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) are inflammatory disorders that can severely impair health and quality of life.

Psoriasis is associated with inflammatory arthritis, known as psoriatic arthritis (PsA), with an incidence of 30% in psoriatic patients.According to the national psoriasis foundation, more than 8 million Americans have psoriasis.

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, in the USA, about 30% of people with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease drives market growth.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151685/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Big Pharma Isn’t Done Rolling Out Covid Treatments

    Oral antiviral treatments for Covid-19 could give a public health boost and generate blockbuster sales for the drug industry.

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Rose 15% Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) -- the biotech company responsible for Alzheimer's drug candidate simufilam -- are up 15% as of Thursday's market close after the company released interim data from a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to management, data from the first 50 patients to receive treatment, who had mild to moderate Alzheimer's, showed improved cognition scores after 12 months. The fireworks started after law firm Labaton Sucharow filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Biotech Stock Can Triple Your Money

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is close to earning approval for a new depression drug that could generate billions in annual revenues. Unfortunately, the proposed action date for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant approval already came and went. Consensus price targets suggest Axsome Therapeutics' stock price could rise 197% if most investors begin seeing the company in the same light as the investment-bank analysts who follow it closely.

  • Why Novavax Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company, along with Serum Institute, announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Emergency use listing is a prerequisite for exports to multiple countries. "Today's submission of our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to WHO for emergency use listing is a significant step on the path to accelerating access and more equitable distribution to cou

  • CDC advisory panel votes to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech boosters for certain segments of population

    A CDC advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend COVID-19 boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for a broad population of U.S. residents.

  • Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

    It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were jumping 9.7% as of 10:48 a.m. EDT on Thursday. There were a couple of catalysts for the stock. Novavax and its partner, Serum Institute of India, announced Thursday morning that they have filed for World Health Organization emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The Cassava Sciences Saga Rages On — Why This Alzheimer's Update Didn't Save It

    Cassava said Wednesday that patients who received its experimental Alzheimer's drug showed improved cognition at a year. But SAVA stock dipped.

  • A student athlete’s TikTok went viral after he developed myocarditis from the vaccine. Here’s what experts want you to know.

    A student athlete was diagnosed with myocarditis after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, but here's why experts don't want people to worry.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After FDA Authorizes Covid Boosters For Some People?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA authorized Covid booster shots for people at risk of severe Covid? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Why is vitamin D essential to us?

    Vitamin D is essential to us, not only for our mental health but our physical health as well. Where does it come from and how do we get more?

  • Can you get Pfizer booster shot if you got Moderna or J&J COVID vaccine? What to know

    A CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups.

  • Why FibroGen Fell by More Than 9% on Wednesday

    The rising stock market had many winners on Wednesday, but alas for its shareholders FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) wasn't one of them. Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi has downshifted his recommendation for FibroGen stock. Choi's concern is the company's leading product, roxadustat, which targets anemia due to chronic kidney disease.

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • These 6 States Predicted to Have Next COVID Surge

    As summer transitions into fall, the shape of the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting as well. Some hotspots that raged all summer (Florida, Texas and many Southern states) are on the relative decline, while cases are rising in other regions. In these six states, a recent increase in cases and hospitalizations indicate they're part of the next COVID surge. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID. 1 Minnesot

  • AstraZeneca bets on RNA technology used in rival Covid vaccines

    AstraZeneca has taken a sizeable stake in an Imperial College spinout that develops drugs based on the RNA technology used in Covid vaccines made by two major rivals.

  • Elizabeth Holmes' trial: Theranos patient testifies about miscarriage diagnosis

    Brittany Gould became emotional recounting the Theranos test that falsely said she had miscarried.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Beg You Don't Go Here Now

    by Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, as told to Matt Gillick Of course, just when everything was about to return to a fraction of normalcy, COVID had other plans. While over half of the United States is fully vaccinated, the country still averages over 100,000 new cases daily. That said, the hospitalization rate is much higher for the unvaccinated when compared to the fully vaccinated. The CDC states that this surge in new cases is because of the Delta-variant, a more transmittable version of Sars-CoV-2. Wi

  • Ken Jeong Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Claims and Explains Delta Variant | THR News

    During his appearance on Monday’s episode of 'The Late Late Show,' Ken Jeong used his medical expertise to address the state of the coronavirus pandemic and Nicki Minaj’s recent tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • FDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster for Some Americans. The CDC’s Call on the Rollout Could Come Today.

    The authorization allows a booster dose administered six months after the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 and older, or in high-risk groups.