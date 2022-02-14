U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,414.04
    -4.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.46
    -154.60 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,844.21
    +53.05 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.10
    +11.96 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.60
    +22.50 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.48 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9880
    +0.0330 (+1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5330
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,646.57
    +299.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.83
    +18.62 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.70
    -137.32 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

PSP Investments' President and CEO, Neil Cunningham, Announces Future Retirement Date After Five Years as CEO

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) announced the future retirement of Neil Cunningham, President and CEO, to take place on March 31, 2023. PSP Investments is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with over $204.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

PSP Investments logo (CNW Group/PSP Investments)
PSP Investments logo (CNW Group/PSP Investments)

During his 19-year tenure at PSP Investments, first leading the Real Estate team, later adding oversight of the Natural Resources team and then as CEO, Neil Cunningham effectively developed and implemented strategies that led to strong financial performance and organizational growth. He led the expansion of PSP Investments into new markets and sectors, oversaw the effectiveness and success of the international offices in New York and London, and opened a new office in Hong Kong.

"In helping to grow PSP Investments from what it was when I joined the team in 2004 to the respected international investment company that it is today, I have been fortunate to work with executives and investment professionals who are among the best globally. The timing of this transition will happen at a time when PSP Investments will be well positioned financially, with a very capable executive team in place to continue execution of PSP Investments' strategy and business plan, permitting a smooth transition to a new leader", said Neil Cunningham.

"I would like to recognize the immense contributions made by Neil Cunningham to PSP Investments. PSP Investments' strategy and growth, leading to strong financial performance from both an absolute and relative basis, is a testament to his leadership", said Martin Glynn, Chair of the Board. "I am also very grateful to Neil for giving us ample time to conduct a fulsome search process for a new CEO and ensure a smooth transition."

An executive search firm has been secured to assist with selecting a successor. In the meantime, PSP Investments will continue to move forward on its plans and strategies.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with C$204.5 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2021. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psp-investments-president-and-ceo-neil-cunningham-announces-future-retirement-date-after-five-years-as-ceo-301481582.html

SOURCE PSP Investments

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c4118.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • My Top 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Last year Netflix's revenue rose 19% to $29.7 billion, its operating margin jumped 250 basis points to 21%, and its profits soared 85% to $11.24 per diluted share.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • George Soros Buys a Big Rivian Stake

    George Soros’ family investment office, Soros Fund Management, revealed a new stake in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive When a notable investor buys into a company it can boost a stock. This filing is, essentially, a confirmation that Soros bought in on the deal.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Coinbase’s Super Bowl Ad Was Super Successful. That Isn’t Helping the Stock.

    Coinbase Global (ticker: COIN) ran an ad during the Super Bowl that included a QR code that would send viewers to its website. Coinbase stock has fallen 1.7% to $191.26 at 6:23 a.m. in premarket trading, and it’s possible that shares are reacting to the company’s inability to handle that much traffic. On the other hand, Coinbase seemed to have gotten what it paid for with the advertisement.

  • Dow Jones Futures Erase Losses On Russia Comments; Market Rally At Key Level

    Futures rose with Russia/Ukraine tensions in focus after the stock market rally sold off Friday. Tesla China sales were strong.

  • Jim Simons’ Quant Hedge Fund Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Simons’ quant hedge fund is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Simons’ Quant Hedge Fund Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Jim Simons is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who in 1978 founded Renaissance […]

  • Do Institutions Own FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • 1 Semiconductor Giant to Consider Buying Today

    After struggling in the early days of 2022, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recovered much of its losses in the past few days. Investor sentiment for the company has improved dramatically after stellar fourth-quarter earnings results (ended Dec. 31, 2021). The company has also given very strong guidance for fiscal 2022 -- revenues are expected to grow 31% year over year to $21.5 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin to reach 51%.

  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the...

  • 3M sees earnings hit from waning mask demand

    The company is expecting total sales growth in the range of 1% to 4% for 2022, slower than a near 10% growth recorded a year earlier. Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.15 to $10.65 per share, the mid-point of which was slightly above the estimates of $10.36 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. 3M also plans to invest about $4 billion in 2022 toward research and development and capital expenditures.