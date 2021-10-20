U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.94
    +14.31 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,582.71
    +125.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,137.86
    +8.77 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.56
    +14.65 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    +0.51 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.30
    +13.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.43 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2060
    -0.1540 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,577.27
    +3,975.33 (+6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,543.81
    +63.01 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.15
    +7.62 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

PSP Partners Announces Jon Skinner as Chief Executive Officer

·4 min read

Skinner joins PSP Partners from William Blair; PSP Partners also announces that current CEO Kevin Poorman will transition to Senior Advisor

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSP Partners, a global private investment firm founded by its Chairman, Penny Pritzker, today announced that Jonathan Skinner will be joining the company as its next Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Skinner will move to PSP Partners in January following a distinguished career at William Blair & Company, where he served most recently as a Partner and Vice Chair of Investment Banking, and from 2015 - 2020 as William Blair's Head of Technology Investment Banking.

PSP Partners invests in durable businesses with a primary emphasis in the services, advanced industrials, technology and real estate sectors. With its permanent capital base, deep industry expertise and a global network of relationships, PSP Partners seeks to partner with exceptional management teams to build companies with a focus on long-term value creation. Mr. Skinner joins a seasoned team of professionals at PSP Partners with decades of experience, and will be responsible for leading the firm's diverse initiatives to grow its existing businesses and strategically expand the firm's portfolio of investments.

"As PSP Partners continues to grow and evolve, we are excited to welcome Jon to our team," said Penny Pritzker, Chairman and Founder of PSP Partners. "Jon is a strong fit with our collaborative, mission-driven culture, and a person who has proven throughout his career to be a strategic and values-based team leader. With more than two decades of deal making experience, Jon also brings a robust, global network of relationships across a variety of sectors and markets. I am very much looking forward to working with Jon and our outstanding team as we continue our firm's growth and mission to build great businesses."

"I am excited to join Penny and the strong team of business builders at PSP Partners, and to have the opportunity to help lead and continue to grow the firm and its impact," said Mr. Skinner. "I am fortunate to have enjoyed a long and rewarding career in investment banking at William Blair and greatly appreciate the trust and partnership of the firm, my colleagues and our clients. I am thrilled to now have the opportunity to work with the team at PSP, leveraging the firm's strong foundation, significant experience and unparalleled global network to invest in, and help grow, market-leading businesses in PSP's existing and emerging areas of focus."

The company also announced that Kevin Poorman will transition from his current role as CEO and continue to serve in a leadership role as Senior Advisor to the company and its affiliates. "We are very grateful to Kevin Poorman for his decades of leadership and stewardship, which have helped grow our businesses into what they are today," added Penny Pritzker. "I feel so fortunate for Kevin's close partnership; he is a person of deep integrity whose values-based leadership has created a culture that makes us all incredibly proud. We are deeply thankful that Kevin will remain a valued member of our leadership team."

­More about Jon Skinner:
Mr. Skinner was named a Vice Chair of William Blair in 2021, having previously served as William Blair's Head of Technology Investment Banking from 2015-2020. Prior to joining William Blair in 2006, Mr. Skinner worked as both an investment banker and an attorney. Mr. Skinner is a graduate of Brown University and Boston College Law School.

About PSP Partners:
PSP Partners is a Chicago-based private investment firm founded by its Chairman Penny Pritzker, an entrepreneur, civic leader, and philanthropist, and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. The firm is comprised of a highly experienced team of investment professionals and business builders focused on partnering with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to build market-leading businesses and develop valuable assets. With investment strategies focused on established businesses (PSP Capital), emerging/growth companies (PSP Growth) and real assets (Pritzker Realty Group), PSP Partners invests across stages and asset classes with a primary emphasis on business & technology services, advanced industrials and real estate that are well-aligned with its expertise and experience. For more information, visit www.psppartners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psp-partners-announces-jon-skinner-as-chief-executive-officer-301404029.html

SOURCE PSP Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    The market has been unkind this year to some of the hottest growth stocks of 2020. Three such stocks are Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z).

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • 11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of cryptocurrencies, and go directly to read the 5 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Over the past few years, hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to cryptocurrency. FTX, […]

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • Atea Reveals Topline Results of Phase 2 MOONSONG Trial; Shares Crash 66%

    Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) plunged 66% on Tuesday to close at $13.82 after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company provided update and topline results of the Phase 2 MOONSONG trial. Notably, the trial was evaluating AT-527 in the outpatient setting. The global Phase 2 MOONSONG trial, a randomized, double-blind, multi-center, placebo-controlled trial, was evaluating the antiviral activity, safety and pharmacokinetics of AT-527 550 mg and 1,100 mg, which was administered twice dail

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • Why Dutch Bros Won't Be a Starbucks Killer

    Despite Dutch Bros' hometown appeal, its bottom-line underperformance makes it more of a "show me the money" stock.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Jim Cramer Likes CVS And 23andMe, Considers This Stock 'Too Cheap'

    On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is a good stock and its CEO Karen Lynch was "doing a great job." The stock is owned by his charitable trust. Cramer said he likes 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) and recommended buying the stock. He mentioned that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) "can be owned" given the strength in oil prices, although he doesn't like investing in that country. The "Mad Money" host said Weyerhaeuser C

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.