U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.25
    +17.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,872.00
    +115.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,301.75
    +73.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.90
    +8.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.77
    -1.24 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    +6.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    +0.36 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0197
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.59
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8090
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,131.63
    +1,106.81 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.22
    +27.00 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.07
    +37.33 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

PsyBio Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Patent Portfolio with Additional Global Patent Applications

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PSYBF

PsyBio is continuing to increase its psycho-targeted patent portfolio, executing on its strategic priorities of innovation, development, and technology optimization

PsyBio now has twenty patent applications in total

OXFORD, Ohio and DENVER, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company focused upon discovery and development of novel, bespoke, psycho-targeted therapeutics to potentially improve mental and neurological health, today is announcing the filing of additional international patent applications in Europe, Africa, and Asia. This brings PsyBio's total number of patent application submissions to twenty, making it one of the most robust portfolios in the sector.

PsyBio Logo (CNW Group/PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.)
PsyBio Logo (CNW Group/PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.)

"Biosynthetic tryptamine production allows the development of psycho-targeted molecules as novel therapeutic candidates, with the goal to potentially help improve human health," stated Michael Spigarelli, MD, PhD, MBA, PsyBio's Chief Medical Officer. "Our IP strategy fosters the developmental processes and will allow us to develop these molecules as smoothly and rapidly as possible. Global patent submissions further expand PsyBio's IP portfolio and support our ongoing plans for growth."

The patent applications submitted comprise advancements concerning production methodology, host strains and processes of production that support and allow PsyBio's novel production methodology to be globally protected. These filings demonstrate the Company's commitment to value creation, while also promoting scientific and methodologic advancements in the field.

"PsyBio is dedicated to leading the development of psycho-targeted therapeutic candidates in our vision to potentially improve mental and neurological health," stated Evan Levine, PsyBio's Chief Executive Officer. "With these additional patent submissions, PsyBio continues to demonstrate its leadership in the biosynthetic development field by prioritizing intellectual property protection, which is necessary for us to achieve our business objectives and important for our current and future investors."

About PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

PsyBio Therapeutics is an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing new, bespoke, psycho-targeted therapeutics to potentially improve mental and neurological health. The team has extensive experience in drug discovery based on synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as well as clinical and regulatory expertise progressing drugs through human studies and regulatory protocols. Research and development is currently ongoing for naturally occurring psychoactive tryptamines originally discovered in different varieties of hallucinogenic mushrooms, other tryptamines and phenethylamines and combinations thereof.  The Company utilizes a bio-medicinal chemistry approach to therapeutic development, in which psychoactive compounds can be utilized as a template upon which to develop precursors and analogs, both naturally and non-naturally occurring.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward looking-statements in this press release include statements regarding: the ability of PsyBio to develop novel formulations to potentially treat neurologic and psychologic conditions and other disorders; the ability of PsyBio to build and protect its intellectual property portfolio of novel drug candidates; the ability of PsyBio to launch clinical trials; the ability to achieve cost competitive synthesis with reduced environmental impact over current production methods; and the ability of PsyBio to move target candidates into scaled commercial manufacturing and regulatory application.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that: PsyBio will be successful in protecting its intellectual property; PsyBio will be successful in discovering new valuable target molecules; PsyBio will file one or more investigational new drug applications with the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); PsyBio will be successful in obtaining all necessary approvals for clinical trials; PsyBio will be successful in launching clinical trials; the results of preclinical safety and efficacy testing will be favourable; PsyBio's technology will be safe and effective; a confirmed signal will be identified in PsyBio's selected indications; and that drug development involves long lead times, is very expensive and involves many variables of uncertainty. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting PsyBio's business and results of operations; decreases in the prevailing process for psilocybin and nutraceutical products in the markets in which PsyBio operates; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

PsyBio makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about PsyBio's proposed products. The FDA or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. PsyBio has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its intellectual property. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that PsyBio verified such in clinical trials or that PsyBio will complete such trials. If PsyBio cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the PsyBio's performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c2241.html

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Agrees to $5.4 Billion Deal for Global Blood Therapeutics

    Pfizer has agreed to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion, a deal that will give the big drugmaker a foothold in the treatment of sickle-cell disease.

  • Pfizer to boost pipeline with $5.4 billion Global Blood Therapeutics buy

    New York-based Pfizer, flush with cash from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine last year, has been on the lookout for acquisitions that could bring in billions in annual sales by the end of the decade. Pfizer said on Monday it will pay $68.50 per Global Blood share, representing a premium of about 7.3% to the stock's closing price on Friday. Shares of Global Blood, which makes a blood disorder drug called Oxbryta, rose 4.5% following the deal announcement.

  • How Amgen Makes Billions On Just A Few Drugs

    Amgen produces relatively few drugs, but that doesn't mean it's any less essential or profitable.

  • Are there side effects to monkeypox vaccines? What eligible NC residents should know

    Mecklenburg County will receive an additional 2,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine in the coming days.

  • Medicare Drug Costs to Be Capped at $2,000 a Year in Inflation Reduction Act

    The bill also grants the healthcare program for seniors the right to negotate drug prices for the first time and will penalize drug makers that increase prices for their medicines by more than the rate of inflation.

  • 'The prescription barrier': Birth control access comes into focus in post-Roe world

    Approval to distribute birth control pills over the counter in the United States has swiftly become a crucial battle — particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • UPS to buy Italy's Bomi Group to boost healthcare logistics capability

    Healthcare logistics is among the areas the delivery firm has been focusing after it expanded temperature-controlled supply-chain logistics to support the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines globally. The world's biggest package delivery firm expects to add more than 350 temperature-controlled facilities, or warehouses used to store temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products across 14 countries from the deal.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Beats Estimates for Second-Quarter Profits

    Operating profits rose 39%, thanks to insurance and railroad businesses. Warren Buffett slowed buybacks and stock purchases.

  • Gold Holds Drop After US Jobs Data Support Rate-Hike Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held its biggest decline in two weeks after strong US jobs growth tempered recession fears, suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to persist with steep interest-rate hikes to curb inflation. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy Bill

  • Palantir stock slides after earnings as revenue forecast falls short

    Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. were tumbling more than 13% in premarket trading Monday after the software company posted a surprise adjusted loss on a per-share basis and delivered revenue guidance that fell short of the consensus view. The company reported a net loss of $176.7 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a loss of $138.6 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. After adjustments, Palantir recorded a loss per share of 1 cent, whereas it logged adjusted earni

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Stock Futures Tick Up With Earnings in Focus

    U.S. stock futures edged up, starting the week on a positive note as investors reviewed a series of earnings reports for insight into the impact of higher inflation on companies and consumers.

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • Bridgewater pushes back against Chinese 'All Weather' copycats

    Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio's huge popularity in China has not only drawn local investors flocking to his funds but also spawned home-grown challengers using his "All Weather" strategy and brand to try to beat him at his own game. Now, the Connecticut-based hedge fund giant he founded, Bridgewater Associates, is pushing back. In recent months, Bridgewater registered in China several "All Weather" trademarks in English and Chinese, an effort to tackle the "confusion" created by local copycats, said Joanna Alpert, Bridgewater China's portfolio manager.

  • Crypto platform Zipmex to start releasing Bitcoin, Ether for customers

    Crypto exchange Zipmex will release Ethereum and Bitcoin tokens from this week, a spokesperson said on Monday, allowing 60% of its customers to retrieve their digital assets after a suspension of withdrawals from its Z Wallet product. The Singapore-based Zipmex, which also operates in Thailand, Australia and Indonesia, in July halted withdrawals from Z Wallet, which it said had $53 million worth of cryptocurrencies exposed to Babel Finance and Celsius. Ethereum will be released on Thursday and Bitcoin on Aug. 16, the company said.

  • The EV Race Is Turning a Gold Rush Haven Into a Battery Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold has long dominated the Western Australian city of Kalgoorlie, born in a late 19th Century prospecting rush and home to one of the world’s largest-open pit mines, nestled right next to residential streets. Blasts to dislodge precious-metal laced rock from the more than two-mile long Super Pit still frequently rattle the main street.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump t

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Lower on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday reports the Consumer Price Index for July. Economists are expecting a 8.7% year-over-year increase.

  • Avalara agrees to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion in cash

    Avalara Inc. , a provider of tax compliance software, said Monday it has agreed to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners in a deal valued at $8.4 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Vista Equity will pay $93.50 per each Avalara share in cash, equal to a premium of 27% over Avalara's closing share price July 6, 2022, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding a potential transaction. Avalara was founded in 2004 and will now looks to expand its platform by refining its go-to-marke

  • India's Paytm at near 6-month high as quarterly revenue surges

    Shares of Indian digital payments firm Paytm jumped more than 6% on Monday to their highest levels in nearly six months, after the company's parent firm One 97 Communications Ltd posted an 89% surge in its quarterly revenue. Paytm, which competes with Google's payment app and Walmart Inc's PhonePe in India's digital payments market, said it is on track to achieve operational profitability by September 2023. "The management clarified that it could negotiate better deals with their bank partners, and rationalised certain low margin online merchant accounts that resulted in lower payment processing charges," Macquarie analysts said in a note.

  • Palantir forecast cut, surprise loss send shares down 15%

    (Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15% in trading before the bell. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some large government contracts remained uncertain, Palantir Chief Financial Officer David Glazer said. "The size of these contracts, coupled with government procurement, is what makes it so unpredictable."