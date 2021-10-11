PsyBio Therapeutics to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 14th

OXFORD, Ohio and COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB, OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel, bespoke, approvable, psycho-targeted therapeutics to improve mental and neurological health, today announced that Evan Levine, CEO and Chairman of PsyBio, will present at the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, October 14th at 10:30 a.m. ET.

To attend the conference, please register here.

For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the PsyBio management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at PsyBio@kcsa.com.

About PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

PsyBio Therapeutics is an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel, bespoke, approvable, psycho-targeted therapeutics to improve mental and neurological health. The team has extensive experience in drug discovery based on synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as well as clinical and regulatory expertise progressing drugs through human studies and regulatory protocols. Research and development is currently ongoing for naturally occurring psychoactive tryptamines originally discovered in different varieties of hallucinogenic mushrooms, other tryptamines and phenethylamines and combinations thereof. The Company utilizes a Bio Medicinal Chemistry approach to therapeutic development, in which psychoactive compounds can be utilized as a template upon which to develop precursors and analogs, both naturally and non-naturally occurring, specifically because they are already known to have an effect within the brain.

