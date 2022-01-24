U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

PSYC Announces Hiring of MediaTek, LLC for Investor Relations and Community Building

Global Trac Solutions, Inc.
·4 min read
  • PSYC

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging medicinal psychedelics sector, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce the Company has hired MediaTek, LLC, an Investor Relations firm based in New York to assist the Company with establishing brand awareness and community building.

MediaTek, LLC specializes in the development and execution of marketing strategy beyond the traditional venues. Utilizing online marketing strategies and social media influence, MediaTek, LLC allows for the expansion of brand recognition, targeting ideal customer markets, and promoting customer growth.

“Given the pivotal juncture I believe we’re at with PSYC’s evolving corporate identity as a public marketplace media leader for the medicinal psychedelic industry, we are very excited to bring MediaTek into the fold as our Investor Relations firm,” said David Flores, PSYC CEO. “As I previously mentioned in our Company’s Year-End Message for 2021, a primary focal point in 2022 is fortifying the foundational structure of PSYC with the very clear objective of elevating our Company to a point where the public markets better understand and more accurately reflect, what I believe to be, is our true value and growth potential. I look forward to working with the amazing MediaTek team on refining our brand and streamlining communications between the Company, public markets, and our shareholders.”

The Company will be hosting a live Q&A session on Discord with PSYC CEO, David Flores on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 4:30 pm EST. Shareholders as well as those interested in learning more about PSYC are encouraged to attend via Discord by using the following link: https://discord.gg/mediatek

For those who do not wish to use Discord, the Q&A may be viewed using this link: https://mediatek.live

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:
Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (PSYC)
www.globaltracsolutions.com
(702) 239-1919
psyc@globaltracsolutions.com
OTCPINK: PSYC


    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.