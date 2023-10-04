Psyche! McDonald's bringing back the McRib despite 'farewell tour'

Fear not, McRib loyalists. It seems McDonald's 2022 McRib "farewell tour" was nothing but a ruse.

The famous (or infamous) barbeque-slathered pork sandwich will return from its brief retirement for the 2023 fall season, McDonald's confirmed Wednesday.

But fans might have to put in some work if they want to lay their hands on the evasive sandwich.

Where can I get the McRib?

This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. The McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is coming back.

The McRib won't be available nationwide and McDonald's is playing coy with the exact locations where customers can find it.

"Some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November," the company said.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the locations.

When did the McRib leave the McDonald's menu?

The elusive McRib makes an appearance at a McDonald's restaurant in 2010 in San Francisco.

The McRib left menus on Nov. 20 last year on the premise of never returning, though many long-time fans of the sandwich never believed it would be gone forever.

Consumers who paid attention in McRib history class know that last year's stunt was not the first such farewell tour. First debuted in 1981, the McRib has since repeatedly appeared and disappeared from the fast-food ether.

After leaving the menu in 1985, it never again became a permanent offering, instead resurfacing for limited and seasonal runs.

McDonald's has initiated multiple McRib farewell tours since the early 2000s, including 2005, 2006 and 2007. In 2020, it came back to the menu for the first time in eight years following an online campaign run by netizens.

A McRib sign is seen at a McDonald's restaurant on Nov. 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994. It was first introduced in 1981.

What is the McRib?

In case you've been living on another planet, the sandwich comes on a toasted bun and consists of a boneless pork patty (which, while shaped to resemble a rack of ribs reportedly includes little rib meat), barbeque sauce, dill pickles and onions.

While McDonald's has yet to announce the McRib's official return date, how long it will be available or which locations will participate, those truly invested can use the online unofficial McRib Locator tool.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The McRib is back! McDonald's to offer sandwich again soon