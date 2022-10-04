U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,775.91
    +97.48 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,165.03
    +674.14 (+2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,168.03
    +352.59 (+3.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.98
    +52.11 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.35
    +1.72 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    +25.50 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.49 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9943
    +0.0116 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5910
    -0.0600 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1401
    +0.0081 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5480
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,104.30
    +702.37 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.90
    +10.46 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.85
    +161.09 (+2.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.'s Zappy Zapolin Added to The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council

Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.
·3 min read
Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.
Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.

Chief Visionary Officer of Psycheceutical, Zappy Zapolin, will join other prominent leaders in Psychedelics on Benzinga’s Council Board

MIAMI, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (“Psycheceutical” or the “Company”) (OTC: BWVI), a bioscience company dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies for the next generation of mental health treatments, announced the Company’s Chief Visionary Officer, Zappy Zapolin, has been added to The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council.

“We’re thrilled to have Zappy Zapolin join this highly respected council, representing leading voices in the emerging sector of psychedelic medicine,” said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga. “Zappy’s experience and thought leadership will provide wonderful insights for our Benzinga audience.”

Created in March 2022, the council is a collective of leading minds and voices in the psychedelics space, composed of key thought leaders who share insights into industry developments, sector trends, and breaking news.

“We’re on the precipice of some major breakthroughs in dosing psychedelic medicine that may very well revolutionize addiction and mental health therapies as we know them,” Zapolin said. “I’m excited to share our knowledge alongside the leading minds on Benzinga’s Psychedelics Advisory Council and discuss how these critical therapies can reach more mainstream patient populations who have previously not had access to their benefits.”

“Benzinga’s readers are some of the most sophisticated investors in the world. Zappy’s vision for what’s coming next in psychedelic medicine will help increase awareness for the entire industry,” said Chad Harman, CEO of Psycheceutical.

Zappy Zapolin is a well-known futurist, entrepreneur, and award-winning filmmaker who is considered one of the foremost experts in psychedelic therapies and companies. As a known visionary who began his career on Wall Street, Zappy has been spotting massive trends for decades, such as internet domain names, legal CBD and cannabis, and now the burgeoning psychedelic economy.

As an Advisory Council Board Member, Zappy will regularly provide audiences with strategic insight and expertise through articles, video updates, opinion pieces, and live conversations at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference.

About Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.

Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: BWVI), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Psycheceutical, Inc., is seeking to develop cutting-edge delivery technologies to support safe and effective delivery of psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a management and advisory team with more than 100 years combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to develop, improve, and commercialize cutting-edge delivery technologies that can be used across the mental health treatment spectrum while providing safe and effective delivery of psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) general market growth for and acceptance of psychedelic-inspired medicines, (ii) capital and credit availability and market volatility, (iii) general economic conditions, (iv) governmental approvals and compliance with regulations, (v) product research and development and clinical trial risks, (vi) incorrect underlying assumptions, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations, and financial condition. These statements generally can be identified using forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” "intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negative thereof or similar variations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Kaia Roman, VP, Strategy & Communications
kaia.roman@psycheceutical.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell

    These rapidly growing businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has given up several years of gains in just a few painful months this year. Shopify has been growing at a 53% compound annual growth rate since mid-2019, yet those massive gains are slowing. Management says this growth rate is far below its projections from early 2022, mainly because consumers have pivoted back toward normal spending patterns rather than continuing to favor e-commerce as they did during earlier phases of the pandemic.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • This Growth Stock Once Soared 1,900% -- and Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now

    Upstart stock has in fact collapsed by 95% and is once again trading at around $20. To understand why, let's take a look at what the company does and how its recent stock-price drop could be a buying opportunity. Banks tend to rely heavily on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which looks at a borrower's payment history and existing debts (among other things) to determine their ability to service a loan.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for September 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 277 in the period ending September 30, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,388 Bitcoin.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend gains as investors hope for policy pivot

    U.S. stocks charged higher at the start of trading Tuesday as Wall Street maintained momentum from the previous session’s rally.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    Many companies will rebound from the ongoing downturn as the economy improves, but in all likelihood, many others will continue to struggle. Many rushed to invest in companies such as Canopy Growth, which has long been considered one of the leaders in the field. Cannabis companies had trouble raising funds due to the nature of their business activities.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Buying and holding great companies for the long run is a tried and tested way of building one's wealth in the stock market. Such a strategy allows investors to gain from emerging opportunities and benefit from the power of compounding. For instance, a $100,000 investment in Microsoft stock a decade ago would be worth close to $1 million now, assuming the dividends were reinvested.

  • The Stock Market Is Rallying. Why the Next Move Is Likely Lower.

    The S&P 500 has dropped so much that even Monday's upswing doesn't mean it is out of the woods.

  • Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

    Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.