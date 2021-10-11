Psyched Wellness to Webcast Live at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 14th

Psyched Wellness invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE:PSYC, OTCQB:PSYCF, FRANKFURT:5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, today announced that Jeffrey Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of Psyched, will present at the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 14th at 11:00am E.T.

To attend the conference, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Psyched's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at PsychedWellness@kcsa.com.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Story continues

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psyched-wellness-to-webcast-live-at-the-kcsa-psychedelics-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-14th-301396519.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com