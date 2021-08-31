U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

New Psychedelic Therapy Clinic Opens in Charleston

·2 min read

Innerbloom Healing Arts is reviving the practice of healing through the use of psychedelic medicines and therapy.

CHARLESTON, SC., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of mental health in the Unites States appears in crisis. Rates of depression and anxiety have steadily increased over the last decade, only to be accelerated by the emergence of the pandemic. Coincidentally, emerging research focusing on the therapeutic potential of psychedelics has been showing tremendous promise in addressing this serious public health concern.

It is during these trying times that Innerbloom Healing Arts has opened its new clinic in Charleston, South Carolina helping to lay the groundwork of a psychedelic reawakening in the field of mental health.

Innerbloom aims to provide Charleston and its surrounding areas with a space of healing and growth through the use of psychedelic medicines and therapy.

Founder, medical director and psychiatrist, Dr. Juan Pablo Galindo states,
"Our mission is to offer alternative paths to alleviate psychological pain, especially for those whom standard psychiatric treatments are not meeting their needs".

Currently, Innerbloom Healing Arts offers ketamine assisted psychotherapy, as ketamine is the only legal substance currently available for this approach. Fortunately, MDMA and Psilocybin are in late phase FDA trials that will hopefully be rescheduled as prescription medications that Innerbloom plans to incorporate into their therapeutic practice.

"We are really excited about the psychedelic renaissance that is happening right now", says Dr. Galindo. "Psychedelics have the wonderful ability to bring us back into contact with each other, and show us that we all have the incredible ability to heal from within".

About Dr. Juan Pablo Galindo, D.O. and Innerbloom Healing Arts
Dr. Juan Pablo Galindo is a board-certified psychiatrist originally from Sacramento, California, specializing in psychopharmacology and psychotherapy. Recently, he obtained a certification in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies and Research through the California Institute of Integral Studies, and is certified in Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy through the Ketamine Training Center. His training has always focused on the connections between the body, mind and spirit leading to a deep interest in psychedelic medicines.

Innerbloom Healing was founded to create a space of healing and growth through the use of psychedelic medicines and psychotherapy. It is a clinic that hopes to create a therapeutic environment that breaks down the walls of suffering and brings out one's inner-healer. The new psychedelic treatment clinic opens on September 1st, 2021, located at 103 Logan Street, Suite 300, Charleston, South Carolina, 29401.

To learn about the new programs and therapies being offered to Charleston, visit the website, www.innerbloomhealingarts.com, or call 843-405-7598 today.

Media Contact:
Dr. Juan Pablo Galindo
843-405-7598
innerbloomhealingarts@gmail.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-psychedelic-therapy-clinic-opens-in-charleston-301365271.html

SOURCE Innerbloom Healing Arts

