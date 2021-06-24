Psychedelic VR meditation startup Tripp raises $11 million Series A

As an increasing number of startups sell investors on mobile apps that help consumers prioritize well-being and mindfulness, other startups are looking for a more immersive take that allows users to fully disconnect from the world around them.

Tripp has been building immersive relaxation exercises that seek to blend some of the experiences users may find in guided meditation apps with more free-form experiences that allow users to unplug from their day and explore their thoughts inside a virtual reality headset while watching fractal shapes, glowing trees and planets whir past them.

As the name implies, there have been some efforts by the startup to create visuals and audio experiences that mimic the feelings people may have during a psychedelic trip -- though doing so sans hallucinogens.

"Many people that will never feel comfortable taking a psychedelic, this is a low-friction alternative that can deliver some of that experience in a more benign way," CEO Nanea Reeves tells TechCrunch. "The idea is to take mindfulness structures and video game mechanics together to see if we can actually hack the way that you feel."

The startup tells TechCrunch they've closed a $11 million in funding led by Vine Ventures and Mayfield with participation from Integrated, among others. Tripp has raised some $15 million in total funding to date.

Image via Tripp

VR startups have largely struggled to earn investor fervor in recent years, as major tech platforms have sunsetted their virtual reality efforts one-by-one leaving Facebook and Sony as the sole benefactors of a space that they are still struggling to monetize at times. While plenty of VR startups are continuing to see engagement, many investors that backed companies in the space five years ago have turned their attention to gaming and computer vision startups with more broad applications.

Reeves says that the pandemic has helped consumers dial into the importance of mindfulness and mental health awareness, something that has also pushed investors to get bolder in what projects in the space that they're backing.

Story continues

Tripp has apps on both the Oculus and PlayStation VR stores and subscription experiences that can be accessed for a $4.99 per month subscription.

The company provides a variety of guided experiences, but users can also use the company's "Tripp composer" to build their own visual flows.

Beyond customization, one of Tripp's major sells is giving consumers deeper, quicker meditative experiences, claiming that users can alleviate stress with sessions as short as eight minutes inside their headset.

The startup is also exploring the platform's use in enterprise in-office wellness solutions. Tripp is currently in the midst of clinical trials to study the software platform's effectiveness as a therapeutic device.

The company says that users have gone through over 2 million sessions inside the app so far.