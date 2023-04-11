Psychiatrists Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

The major players covered in the psychiatrists market are UK NHS, Universal Health Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, New York-Presbyterian University Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, McLean Hospital, Mental Health and Neurosciences, Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Central Institute of Psychiatry, Institute of Behaviour and Allied Sciences.

The global psychiatrists market will grow from $147.28 billion in 2022 to $164.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The psychiatrists market is expected to grow from $231.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.



The psychiatrists market includes revenues earned by entities by providing psychiatrist services such as mental disorder treatments, anxiety disorders treatments, depression treatments, disruptive behavior and dissocial disorders treatments, and neurodevelopmental disorders treatments.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Psychiatrists provide the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. Psychiatrists have licensed practitioners having a degree of M.D. (Doctor of Medicine) or D.O. (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) that provide palliative care, and treat psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders, and others. They operate private or group practices in their own offices (e.g., centers, clinics) or in the facilities of others, such as hospitals or health maintenance organizations (HMO) medical centers.



The main mental disorder types of psychiatrists are alcohol abuse mental and behavioral disorders, psychoactive substance uses mental and behavioral disorders, schizophrenia, schizotypal and delusional disorders, mood (anxiety and depression) disorders, and other mental and behavioral disorders.The patient types are inpatient and outpatient.



The psychology types are social, abnormal, biological, and others.



The rising government support for mental health reforms is expected to propel the growth of the psychiatrist market going forward.Support for mental health resources led to a demand for mental care and drove the psychiatrist market.



For instance, according to Business Insider, a US-based financial and business news website, Chile announced an over 300% increase in the mental health budget in 2021 and Canada announced a $1 billion fund allocation for mental health in its Budget 2021. Therefore, rising government support for mental health reforms is driving the growth of the psychiatrist market.



The new studies associated with psychiatric genetics are discovering complex disorders related to mental health are a key trend gaining popularity in the psychiatrists market.Psychiatric genetics studies the role of genetics in the causes of mental health and provides knowledge to improve treatment methods.



For instance, scientists discovered causes related to anorexia, an eating disorder.The researchers found that the problems related to this disorder were driven by metabolism.



The researchers compared nearly 17,000 anorexia symptomatic people’s DNA with more than 55,000 healthy controls.The study revealed eight genes that linked anorexia to anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder, all of which were expected.



Ultimately, these genetic discoveries will provide clues to the major mental disorders.



The regions covered in psychiatrists market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the psychiatrist’s market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



