U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,186.75
    -6.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,309.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,655.25
    -45.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.40
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    -0.70 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.10
    -5.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.15 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -0.97 (-5.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4179
    +0.0060 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2320
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,938.02
    +87.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.21
    +23.60 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.33
    -14.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

Initial jobless claims likely fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Psyence Group Corporate Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Psyence Group Inc.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“Psyence” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following corporate update on its three clear paths to revenue and value creation namely: Psyence Production, Psyence Therapeutics and Psyence Function.

Psyence Production

Psyence is federally licensed to cultivate and export psilocybin mushrooms for the legal, global medical market and commercial medical research market. Its state-of-the-art facility based in Lesotho in Southern Africa (built to GMP standards) is operational, with the first successful harvest completed in January 2021. Psyence is in the process of achieving its British Standards Institute (BSI) certification and will export its mushrooms to drug development partners in Canada, United Kingdom and Jamaica by Q4 2021.

Psyence has recently appointed the highly experienced mycologist, Neil van Rij (M.Sc. Agriculture - cum laude). Van Rij was previously mushroom researcher and plant pathologist at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development, South Africa. He will assist Psyence in refining the genetic library and streamlining production at the Lesotho facility.

Before commencing its final validation runs for certification, Psyence upgraded the facility by installing an automated HVAC system. This will improve its production yield and give the facility better climate control parameters.

With our own production facility, constructed to the highest standards, Psyence is able to ensure supply for our own research and development needs and meet the growing global demand for high quality, natural psilocybin products for the legal medical and research markets,” says Tony Budden, Psyence Strategic & Government Relations Director.

Psyence Therapeutics

Led by a well-respected, global medical and drug development team, Psyence Therapeutics is developing proprietary nature-derived psilocybin nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products.

Psyence’s current R&D priorities are on developing therapeutic, hallucinogenic and sub-hallucinogenic dosing and treatment protocols to help heal psychological trauma and the ICD-11 and DSM-5 diagnosable disorders that can result, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, grief and bereavement in the context of palliative care.

Psyence is finalising several global partnerships with leading academic and industry organisations including work in Jamaica developing both nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

“Jamaica is the right country and this is the right time for a breakthrough in psilocybin R&D. Our formulations will be used in observational studies that will go on to inform rigorous randomized clinical trials (RCTs),” says Justin Grant, Psyence Chief Scientific Officer.

The Company is also working towards securing IP for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), in the form of purified, standardised extracts, which it plans to have in market in 2022. This will be followed by pharmaceutical products (API and capsules).

The work of Psyence Therapeutics extends to treatment protocols, education and scientific research. In May, Psyence Therapeutics’ peer-reviewed publication on psilocybin was published in the journal “Molecules.

Psyence Function

Psyence Function is focused on the development of proprietary over-the-counter IP protected nutraceutical products in support of mental well-being.

With the skills and resources we have at Psyence, we are well positioned to develop a leading nutraceutical product portfolio focused on mental well-being. As psilocybin is legalized in more jurisdictions, we can then easily extend our existing product range, which will already have established routes to market and brand recognition, to include psilocybin-containing products,” says Kevin Coyne, Global Commercial Director.

Psyence launched its first functional mushroom brand, “GoodMind, in March 2021 and this product will be on shelf in pharmacies and in health outlets in South Africa during 2021. It will also be available through a dedicated online platform.

The Company intends to launch its Psyence Function products in Q4 of 2021 focused on the areas of mood, anxiety and sleep. The Company intends to have the products accessible in North America, United Kingdom, Europe, Southern Africa and Australasia within six months of launch.

Psyence is working with leading researchers, developers and producers for each novel product, which will all be nature-based and supported by clinical research.

In conclusion, Psyence has a clear strategy, based on a diversified revenue pathway and is focused on meeting the milestones we have outlined in line with our commitment to delivering shareholder value. We look forward to making further announcements in this regard in due course,” concludes Psyence Co-Founder and CEO, Jody Aufrichtig.

About Psyence Group

The Psyence Group intends to set the global standard for natural psychedelics. Science-led by global experts in neurology, neuroscience and drug development, Psyence has built and operates one of the first federally licensed commercial psilocybin cultivation and production facilities. Psyence is pioneering the use of natural psilocybin for the long-term treatment of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences. Our global footprint operates across multiple legal jurisdictions, through the advanced provision of psychedelic therapy and experience, as well as market leading Functional Mushroom brands and product portfolio.

Psyence Contact Information

Lisa-Marie Iannitelli, Investor Relations
Email: ir@psyence.com
Media Inquiries: media@psyence.com
General Information: info@psyence.com

Certain statements in this news release related to Psyence Group Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Company") are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the future operations of the Company, the perceived opportunities in the psilocybin-based medical and nutraceutical markets globally, the potential to launch mushroom-based and psilocybin-containing products within enabling current and anticipated legal frameworks globally, the success of the R&D efforts supporting the Company’s targeted revenue streams, the approval of clinical trials from the necessary regulatory and governmental authorities and the obtaining of all such licences, registrations and consents as may be required from regulatory and governmental authorities regulating to the products and activities referred to in this news release. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company’s proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products. The efficacy of such products have not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. The Company has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company’s performance and operations.


Recommended Stories

  • DBS Bank CEO: We Have Twice as Many Engineers as Bankers

    Banks and financial regulators should facilitate the tokenization of the financial system, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said during Consensus 2021.

  • TD Earnings Rise as Reserves Released for Loans That Didn’t Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank is benefiting from its sizable presence in the U.S., where the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the company to release $173 million in set-asides for loans that never ended up souring.Fiscal second-quarter profit in Toronto-Dominion’s U.S. retail-banking business rose more than four-fold to $1.05 billion, helped by the release in provisions for credit losses. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsToronto-Dominion has been the most cautious among Canada’s banks in setting aside capital to cushion itself from loan losses, and the company has hinted that it may put some of that money to work on expanding its U.S. footprint. The bank released a total of C$377 million ($312 million) in provisions for loan losses. Analysts estimated it would set aside C$457.8 million.The lender, Canada’s largest by total assets, has benefited from a strong housing market in its home country that has made up for low credit-card spending. Profit in the Canadian retail segment rose 86% to C$2.18 billion, helped by growth in mortgages.Among Canada’s six largest banks, Toronto-Dominion gets the highest proportion of its revenue from net interest income -- a reliance that restrained results last quarter. Net interest income fell 5.9% to $5.84 billion.Market ReactionToronto-Dominion shares have climbed 23% this year, similar to the gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, or C$1.99 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.04 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76 a share.Click here for more on Toronto-Dominion’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto App Luno Ordered to Amend ‘Misleading’ Ads

    The U.K.'s advertising regulator said the ads gave the impression that bitcoin investment is simple, when it is in fact "complex" and "volatile".

  • Bank of Korea Sees Threat to Financial System in Leveraged Crypto Trading

    The central bank governor has pledged to monitor transactions of Korea's financial institutions associated with leveraged crypto trading.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • JPMorgan's Erdoes on Cryptos: Diversification Is Key

    May.25 -- JPMorgan Chase Asset and Wealth Management CEO Mary Erdoes discusses her views on cryptocurrencies with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Williams-Sonoma Headline Earnings Movers, Econ Data Looms; Ford Leading As Tesla Lags

    Ford and meme stocks AMC and GME soared Wednesday while Tesla "lagged." Nvidia and Williams-Sonoma led key earnings late.

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • June 2 at 2PM EDT: Fireside Chat with The Metals Company to Discuss Merger with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.

    IPO Edge will host a fireside chat with The Metals Company and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC) on Wednesday, June 2 at 2pm ET to discuss their merger. The live event will feature The Metals Company CEO Gerard Barron and SOAC CEO Scott Leonard. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last […]

  • Carl Icahn says many of today’s cryptos ‘will not survive,’ but asset ‘may be here to stay’

    Billionaire investor Carl icahn isn't convinced bitcoin and other contemporary digital assets will survive, but cryptocurrencies "may be here to stay."

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • The US “labor shortage” is just a wage shortage

    The US is coming back from the pandemic recession, and all eyes are on the job market. Some business owners, and in particular restauranteurs, are complaining vociferously about the difficulty they’re having finding workers.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • How billionaires’ secretive speculation threatens the next financial meltdown

    The implosion of Archegos is an early warning sign about the next generation of unaccountable capital and exotic, risky financial instruments hidden inside 'family offices'

  • Temporary stimulus benefit can help pay for your internet and a new laptop

    You can get up to $50 off your monthly broadband and $100 off the price of a computer.

  • Bitcoin Resumes Slide as Energy Usage Debate Whipsaws Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday as prices pulled back from a double-digit percentage rally, stoked in part by Elon Musk’s effort to bolster the token’s green credentials on Twitter.The largest digital currency slipped as much as 6.5% to $36,494 in New York, following a 16% jump on Monday. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index and peer coins including Ether also dropped, while Dogecoin stayed lower in the wake of another Musk tweet about his influence over the token.In a tweet sent Tuesday in reply to a post that said “With Elon as ‘Doge CEO’, we are in good hands!” Musk said Dogecoin had “no formal organization & no one reports to me” and implied his control over it was “limited.” Dogecoin was down 4.1% as of 4:33 p.m. in New York, according to CoinMarketCap.com.The Tesla Inc. CEO has roiled Bitcoin’s -- and others’ -- price this month, triggering a selloff by criticizing its energy profile and suspending Bitcoin payments. Heightened regulatory rhetoric on cryptocurrencies from China also pressured the sector.“If the market continues to see wild swings based on Elon Musk tweets, it’s going to be a big set back for this asset class,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “The fact that it sees such wild swings to the tweets from one person takes away the legitimacy of the asset class.”Pledges to make the industry more green have picked up since Musk’s criticisms. Several miners joined the Crypto Climate Accord, a private-sector initiative to decarbonize the crypto industry by 2030.Musk and Michael Saylor, another long-time Bitcoin booster, tweeted Monday that they had held a call with major North American miners, including Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital and publicly traded Hut 8 Mining Corp., to discuss “energy usage transparency.”Saylor said the group agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council “to standardize energy reporting.” Saylor reiterated his comments during a conference interview Tuesday.Musk and Saylor’s initiative to make Bitcoin “‘greener’ bodes well for ESG narrative and institutional adoption,” David Grider, strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC, wrote in a note.At the same time, it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.Bitcoin’s heavy use of power fired by polluting fossil fuels is a long-standing problem. Miners use hundreds of computers that run around the clock to verify Bitcoin transactions in exchange for new coins.Despite that, Musk in February plowed $1.5 billion of Tesla’s corporate cash into the token and said the electric-vehicle maker would accept it as payment for vehicles, before rescinding the latter decision earlier in May.Nursing LossesWhile the billionaire has since said he strongly believes in cryptocurrencies as long as they don’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, digital tokens are still nursing losses from his spate of comments.The market value of more than 7,000 coins tracked by CoinGecko is down more than $800 billion from a May peak of some $2.6 trillion. Bitcoin is about $25,000 off its mid-April record.A measure of implied volatility on Bitcoin comparable to the U.S. equity market’s VIX indicator sits at 129, higher than the stock version has ever reached in 30 years.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.