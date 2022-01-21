U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.16
    -24.57 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,668.67
    -46.72 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,036.58
    -117.44 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.66
    -19.38 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.45
    -1.10 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.10
    -7.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.26 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7390
    -0.0940 (-5.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6870
    -0.4130 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,795.91
    -4,426.40 (-10.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.79
    +671.11 (+276.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,454.35
    -130.66 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Psyence looks to expand capital market opportunities in the UK and Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Psyence Group Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PSYGF

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG | OTCQB: PSYGF) (“Psyence” or the “Company”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, announces that it is exploring capital market opportunities to access a broader pool of United Kingdom (“UK”) and European investors. This includes a potential dual listing in the UK.

This forms part of the Company’s strategy to constantly monitor and review its position within global capital markets with the view of maximising returns for investors and increasing liquidity as well as supporting the Company’s growth and value generation.

Psyence is a global company with operations in Canada, the UK, Jamaica, South Africa and Lesotho, and a presence in the United States and Australia. The Company has a worldwide investor base, including shareholders in the UK and Europe, and is initiating a clinical trial in the UK using its natural psilocybin in the field of palliative care with oncology patients.

ABOUT PSYENCE GROUP: www.psyence.com

Psyence is a life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and (CSE: PSYG) and quoted on the OTCQB (OTCQB: PSYGF), with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care.

Our name “Psyence” combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.

Informed by nature and guided by science, we built and operate one of the world’s first federally licensed commercial psilocybin mushroom cultivation and production facilities in Lesotho, Southern Africa. Our team brings international experience in both business and science and includes experts in mycology, neurology, palliative care, and drug development. We work to develop advanced natural psilocybin products for clinical research and development.

Our key divisions, Psyence Production, Psyence Therapeutics, and Psyence Function, anchor an international collaboration, with operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, South Africa, Lesotho and a presence in the United States and Australia.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations: ir@psyence.com
Media Inquiries: media@psyence.com
General Information: info@psyence.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements in this news release related to Psyence Group Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively the “Company“) are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the exploration of capital market opportunities internationally, a potential dual listing in the UK which remains under review by the Company and subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, and the launching of clinical trials in the UK which remains subject to regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the assumptions that there will be demand for the Company’s Notes. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include demand for the Company’s securities being less than anticipated, fluctuations in the price the Company’s common shares, and the Company not raising the amount expected, or any funds at all. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company’s proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. The Company has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company’s performance and operations.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • Netflix subscriber growth slows, stock drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Netflix's stock taking a dip, subscriber growth, the company's fourth quarter earnings, and the outlook for the streaming platform.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy on Sale Right Now

    Upsetting signs of inflation and corresponding fear of rising interest rates to combat it are changing how the stock market feels about high-growth fintech stocks. The road ahead of these rapidly growing businesses is probably going to get a little rougher, but that isn't a good reason to abandon them altogether. In fact, at their heavily depressed prices, these stocks have a pretty good chance to deliver market-beating gains to patient investors.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Bitcoin crashes to five-month low as Russia proposes crypto ban

    Bitcoin's latest crash has wiped billions off the crypto market as it plunged to five-month low to below $40,000 on Friday.

  • Why I Sold These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    I recently sold my shares of Snap, Palantir, and Bumble. Let's explore the reasons I pulled the trigger on the sales.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Intuitive Surgical, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The surgical robotics leader produces tremendous results, but the pandemic has been a persistent headwind over the past two years.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • Should You Still Invest in Tesla (TSLA) After it Reached a High of $1,243 per Share?

    Claret Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its fourth-quarter letter, the fund talked about the 11 plus one “Interesting” or “Surprising” things about 2021, and described the past year as “another amazing year that few would have predicted and […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Yes, the stock market is going to crash. One of the best things you can do during a significant downturn is to buy strong dividend stocks. Here are three dividend stocks to buy if the market crashes.

  • What to Expect From General Electric in 2022

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) will report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25, and investors will focus on its earnings trajectory and outlook for 2022. Under CEO Larry Culp, GE has acquired a reputation for underpromising and overdelivering on guidance instead of previously doing the opposite under prior management. For example, GE started 2021 forecasting full-year GE Industrial organic revenue growth in the low-single-digit range, with 250 basis points (where 100 basis points, or bp, equals 1%) of adjusted industrial organic margin expansion.

  • Rising rates are ‘really stirring up markets,’ market strategist says

    JPMorgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist&nbsp;Meera Pandit joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down market action, discuss rates, volatility, and the outlook for the 2022 stock market.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    Here are three dividend-paying stocks that can provide investors with a rare trifecta of value, dividend growth potential, and quality. Let's take a closer look at these three stocks Wall Street appears to be sleeping on. Investors would be wise to consider buying shares of real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) before the market warms up to it.

  • Rivian Stock Is Falling and Wall Street Isn’t Helping

    FEATURE Stock in electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive has been decimated to start 2022. Dazed investors must be wondering what, if anything, can turn the investing tide. They haven’t received any ideas on that subject from Wall Street lately, so something other than analyst research will have to boost Rivian in coming months.