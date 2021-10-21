U.S. markets closed

PT Domination is Helping Thousands of Personal Trainers Dominate the Online Fitness Space

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The online fitness and personal training industry has seen massive growth over the past few years, enabling personal trainers across the world to pursue entrepreneurship and reach more clients than ever before. With exponential growth, however, comes tight competition and many fitness coaches have found themselves struggling to build a profitable business. That's where PT Domination comes in, the #1 business coaching program on the market for online fitness coaches who are looking to quit their 9-5 job and start and scale a profitable online business. Over the past two years, this growing company has taken the internet by storm and helped over 1,000 Personal Trainers QUIT their jobs and start a profitable online fitness business.

Sometimes, coaches also need coaches. A coach can offer guidance by sharing their knowledge, skills, and/or experience with their clients. Coaches can help set goals and encourage clients to reach their full potential. PT Domination founders and coaches, Brian Mark and Cole DaSilva, both come from difficult backgrounds and upbringings, but through health and fitness, they were able to find a passion for life. Brian built his fitness business from the ground up four years ago, driven by his desire to work for himself and have access to uncapped income potential. After working with Brian on his personal fitness goals, Cole decided he wanted to also help others in their health journey. With Brian's help, he ended up growing at an incredible rate, hitting new record months for his income consistently. They decided that they needed to share their profitable strategies with the world. They forged ahead, taking a new route in the online coaching space, and began helping coaches build online businesses.

The PT Domination program for online fitness professionals provides all the essentials for success in the online marketplace: community, mentorship, and step-by-step education. "We want personal trainers to know that they don't have to do it on their own, that we have a community of over 1,000 entrepreneurs that want to truly help them start their own profitable side business," say owners Brian Mark and Cole DaSilva.

Trainers that are just starting will be able to build a booming business with PT Domination's 10k Academy. The 10k academy focuses on helping personal trainers attract their ideal clients through strategic organic marketing and outreach. Next, they focus on the science of profitable selling through mindset and strategy, and finally, they give trainers the keys to successful client retention and adherence once clients are in the program. This program is designed to help coaches achieve $5k months in their first 90 days.

Brian and Cole are big believers in the power of hard work, they believe anything is possible with the right mindset and action. Their ultimate goal and mission are to help inspire others to become healthier, happier, and stronger versions of themselves. Since its inception, PT Domination has helped 178 online trainers hit $10,000 per month in their fitness coaching business. They have over 1,100 active clients that have quit their jobs and started successful online fitness coaching businesses. Today, they are the fastest-growing fitness business coaching company on the internet and also are proud to be the most affordable program on the market, providing the biggest return for their clients. To find out how to start working with PT domination, visit https://pt-domination.com/work-with-us/.

Company Name: PT Domination
Contact Person: Brian Mark and Cole DaSilva
Email: operations@pt-domination.com
Website Link: https://www.pt-domination.com/

Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/bmarkfit/
https://www.instagram.com/coleluisdasilva/

SOURCE: PT Domination



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669026/PT-Domination-is-Helping-Thousands-of-Personal-Trainers-Dominate-the-Online-Fitness-Space

