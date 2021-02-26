PT Inasentra Unisatya Exports the First Indonesian Vegan Candy to South Korea

BOGOR, Indonesia, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian prominent confectionary manufacturing company, PT. INASENTRA UNISATYA has made its first export of Mr. Candy product to South Korea on January 16th, 2021. It is a collaboration with E-MAX TRADING CO.,LTD, one of the leading importers and distributor of confectionary in South Korea with over 30 years of experiences. The first export project is supported by Winwin International Co.,Ltd as the local distributor, which is also a sister company E-Max Trading since 2018.

Inasentra Unisatya's Export Team

The company is determined to make high quality products with good manufacturing practices, as indicated by HACCP, ISO 9001:2015 and HALAL certiﬁcation, which are sold throughout the country.

Mr. Candy was firstly introduced as a new product at the Trade Expo Indonesia exhibition, back in 2019. Mr. Robin Setyono Director of PT. Inasentra Unisatya proudly introduced Mr. Candy as the first non-gelatin chewy candy in this exhibition, which was attended by international visitor and buyer. The product has been successfully sold across Indonesia and South Korea became its first export destination. "We hope to collaborate with South Korea for long term business, and will provide our best innovative products," said Mr. Setyono.

Mr. Candy product is the result of an innovation that became the first non-gelatin candy in Indonesia that comes in the form of chewy candy that certified by Vegan Society of Indonesia. It comes in two flavours, consists of: Mr. Candy ice cube flavour that have a cool feeling with peppermint; and Mr. Candy frezzy bites which has strong mint, perfect mix peppermint and spearmint that is refreshing in mouth. Inasentra develops other variants for Mr. Candy non-gelatin base, such as Mr. Candy C. Beside Vegan approved, Mr. Candy C is known as a functional candy with high Vitamin C.

Consumer can find Mr. Candy Product at South Korean traditional market first, and for next phase it will be available in convenience stores, supermarkets, drug stores and to traditional market such as school kiosks, fancy shops, near zone schools etc.

Started in 1978, PT. INASENTRA UNISATYA has largely developed into fully equipped factory with diverse manufacturing capabilities and has successfully introduced various kinds of candies from snack candies, hard candies, soft candies, chewy coating candies, gummy jelly candies and chocolate.

For more information about PT. Inasentra Unisatya, visit us at www.iu.co.id .

