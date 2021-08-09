U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,049.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,046.00
    -49.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    -10.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.99
    -1.29 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.20
    -22.90 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.44 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -17.28 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2180
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,551.82
    -688.66 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,065.16
    +75.51 (+7.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

PT Mora Telematika Indonesia Named Winner at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.

PT Mora Telematika Indonesia was honoured for Corporate Excellence Award at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition
PT Mora Telematika Indonesia was honoured for Corporate Excellence Award at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

PT Mora Telematika Indonesia's Journey to Success

Established in 2000, PT Mora Telematika Indonesia (Moratelindo) started its business as a calling card service provider and call center service provider. Today, Moratelindo is one of the largest telecommunication network provider companies in Indonesia. In 2007, the Company transformed into a telecommunication infrastructure service provider by building a 7.5 km fiber optic cable network on Java Island. The Company has advantages in fiber optic network infrastructure and telecommunication industry which led the Company to continually grow to a global level.

Moratelindo's Vision is to be a prominent broadband Company in Indonesia. Its Mission is to provide excellent network quality and best value for innovative telecommunication infrastructure services. It also aims to be a reliable business partner that grows together with all stakeholders. Moratelindo's core values are ICT-SIP — Integrity, Change, Teamwork, Service Excellence, Innovative, Passionate. These core values are Moratelindo's identity, principles, beliefs, and philosophy of values.

Moratelindo is a telecommunications infrastructure provider committed to providing positive services and achievements to contribute the growth of the digital economy in Indonesia.

Moratelindo is also committed to CSR activities that benefit the employees, society, and environment. Some CSR activities the company does are social donation, blood donation, reforestation program such as mangroves planting. Team building is our routine activity that is aiming at strengthen the teamwork among employees and motivating them to perform better. Besides, we also have rewards program (Employee of the Year) for those who achieve the best performance in order to motivate them better.

2020 has been a tough year for businesses, not only in Indonesia, but also globally. Moratelindo's sales in several segmentations such as hotel and restaurants were decreased but on the other sides; the FTTH (Fiber to The Home) and Telco (Operator) are increased). Moratelindo has successfully navigated the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to grow and developed until March 2021. Revenue has grown by 16%, which is above the targeted 13%. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) this year is targeted to grow by 23% to IDR 2.4 trillion. Net income is estimated to grow by 32% from IDR 680 billion in 2020 to IDR 899 billion in 2021. Assets as of March 31, 2021 have reached approximately IDR 13.8 trillion.

Moving forward, Moratelindo will develop the network and service to Kalimantan and Sulawesi that is in line with the government plan to move the capital city to Kalimantan.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognise entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For more information, visit: www.apea.asia

Media Contact

Ms Nerissa Ng
Enterprise Asia
(60) 3 7803 0312
n.ng@enterpriseasia.org

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Recommended Stories

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • Target To Pay College Tuition For Over 340,000 Employees

    Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will help pay for the college education of its more than 340,000 full-time and part time store workers. What happened: The Retailers announced this week it is partnering with education platform Guild Education to provide access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target will also fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 a year for masters’ programs. Target is in

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • Berkshire Buoyed as U.S. Rebound Fires Up Manufacturers, Retail

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is reaping the benefits of the U.S. economic recovery.The conglomerate’s collection of manufacturers and retailers bounced back during the second quarter after being hit hard as the pandemic ripped through the U.S. last year. That group of businesses posted its second-highest quarterly profit in data going back to the middle of 2009 and helped fuel a 21% gain in Berkshire’s total operating profit during the period.“It’s all of the other old

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees first-half earnings climb to $47 billion

    Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil.

  • 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

    The Delta variant has upended return-to-work plans. What that means for companies, employees, and investors.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum as businesses struggle with high raw material costs. The world's second-biggest economy is on track to expand more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast growth to moderate amid supply chain bottle necks and outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching the high seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Monday.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk without parts unit spinoff - source

    Airbus has warned employees of hundreds of possible job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if the unit is not hived off in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off. Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft, mainly in Augsburg and Varel near Bremen.

  • Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

    Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Rapid7, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RPD ), an important milestone in the...

  • Aramco Bucks Trend by Prioritizing Oil Output Over Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is bucking the trend among oil majors by spending the windfall from this year’s surge in energy prices on boosting production capacity rather than increasing returns for shareholders.While Aramco will maintain its hefty $75 billion annual dividend -- the world’s largest and most of which goes to the Saudi Arabian government -- it’s so far resisting the path taken by other industry giants to dole out more to investors.In the past two weeks, the likes of BP Plc, Chevron

  • Seeing link between wages and workers, more businesses raise the former to address the latter

    Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.

  • Berkshire Reports Strong Earnings, Boosted by Manufacturing and Buybacks

    The company said its total net income was $28.1 billion for the second quarter, up from $26.3 billion in the year-earlier period.

  • 3 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

    People who near retirement without a lot of money in savings are often advised to hold off on claiming Social Security as long as possible. For each year you hold off on claiming Social Security past FRA, your benefits will get an 8% boost, up until the age of 70. Growing your benefits could make for a much more comfortable retirement.