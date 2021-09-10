U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,882.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,566.75
    +8.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.30
    +4.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7520
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,975.68
    +1,034.93 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.29
    +22.62 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,085.13
    +76.94 (+0.26%)
     

PTAB Affirms Patentability of Parus Claims

·2 min read

All Claims of Parus's Challenged '431 and '084 Patents Upheld

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parus Holdings, Inc., a pioneer in voice-enabled technologies, is pleased to announce today that it has won an important victory against Apple in a patent dispute over its voice-user interface technologies for retrieving information. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected in its entirety Apple's attempt to invalidate key Parus patents.

The '431 and '084 Patents are asserted in the district court cases against Apple, Google, and Samsung (6-19-cv-00432, 6-19-vc-00433, 6-19-vc-00438) in the Western District of Texas and the case against LG (3-20-cv-05896) in the Northern District of California, all initially filed in 2019. These district court cases have been stayed pending the results of various IPRs. Parus also has asserted different patents in other district court cases currently pending in the Western District of Texas against Microsoft and Google.

Taj Reneau, Chairman and CEO said, "As a result of the current state of the patent laws in the U.S., it has been a costly, protracted battle to defend the validity of our patents. We are pleased the Patent and Trademark Office confirmed that Apple failed in its attempt to prove that the claims of the '431 and '084 Patents are unpatentable. Today's ruling starts clearing the way for us to proceed with our infringement case against Apple with patents that have been challenged at the PTAB and other patents, which we believe covers millions of units sold by Apple each year."

About Parus Holdings, Inc.
Parus Holdings, Inc. is a pioneer of voice-enabled unified communications and voice assistant solutions, including messaging, voice search, collaboration, video and real-time communications for mobile communities and over 50,000 business customers. Our patented solutions, our deep understanding of the needs and challenges of the customers we serve, and our passion for outstanding customer service have kept Parus at the forefront of the voice communications industry for more than twenty years. Parus brands include Webley, WebleyMD, ScreenSight, Parus Interactive and CommuniKate. Parus Holdings, Inc., founded in 1997, is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in the Chicago, Illinois.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptab-affirms-patentability-of-parus-claims-301373111.html

SOURCE Parus Holdings Inc.

