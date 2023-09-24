PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Could Be 48% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for PTC is US$268 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

PTC's US$141 share price signals that it might be 48% undervalued

Analyst price target for PTC is US$162 which is 40% below our fair value estimate

Does the September share price for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$700.9m US$857.1m US$1.08b US$1.37b US$1.59b US$1.77b US$1.93b US$2.06b US$2.17b US$2.27b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x13 Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 15.87% Est @ 11.75% Est @ 8.87% Est @ 6.85% Est @ 5.44% Est @ 4.46% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% US$653 US$743 US$871 US$1.0k US$1.1k US$1.2k US$1.2k US$1.2k US$1.1k US$1.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$10b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.3b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.2%) = US$44b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$44b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$22b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$32b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$141, the company appears quite good value at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PTC as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.047. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PTC

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For PTC, we've compiled three important aspects you should assess:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for PTC we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does PTC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

