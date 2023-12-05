PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shareholders are up 17% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last month. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 58% in the last three years. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$272m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

Given that PTC Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, PTC Therapeutics grew revenue at 28% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 16% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

PTC Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for PTC Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

PTC Therapeutics shareholders are down 39% for the year, but the market itself is up 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PTC Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for PTC Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

